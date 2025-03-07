Marco Rubio Finally Loses It at Elon Musk in Trump Cabinet Meeting

“You know I think that they say that. You know it sounds good to say. But, for years, the globalists, the big globalists, have been ripping off the United States, they’ve been taking money away from the United States, and all we’re doing is getting some of it back,” Trump said.

BARTIROMO: Can you give us a sense of whether or not we're gonna get clarity for the business community?



TRUMP: The tariffs could go up as time goes by.



BARTIROMO: So that's not clarity.



TRUMP: For years the globalists have been ripping off the United States. pic.twitter.com/nwOp7GLDQ2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 7, 2025

When Trump instituted his tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China on Tuesday, the stock market plummeted, with leaders in U.S. industries ranging from automobiles to agriculture expressing fears about how they would be affected. On Wednesday, Trump announced a carve-out for U.S. automakers, and on Thursday announced Mexico and Canada would not pay tariffs on products that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, until April 2.

The real goal of the tariffs against Canada, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt admitted Wednesday, is to decimate the country’s economy to force it to become the U.S. fifty-first state. Such an effort would further cause extreme economic confusion and ruin, and if Trump is serious, this tariff fight won’t end anytime soon.

