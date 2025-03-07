RFK Jr. Has Doctors Freaking Out as Second Person With Measles Dies
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refuses to endorse widespread vaccination against the deadly disease.
An unvaccinated adult in New Mexico with measles has died, local health department officials reported Thursday. The cause of death has not yet been identified, though this would be the second death so far from the (until recently) rare disease.
The individual—whose name, age, and sex were not released by local authorities—is the second person to die from the virus amid a growing outbreak along the New Mexico-Texas border, sparking widespread concern among doctors that the federal government’s response is simply not enough to halt the spread of measles.
Last week, an unvaccinated 6-year-old child in west Texas died of measles. It was the first instance in which someone has died from the viral illness in the U.S. in a decade. At least 159 infections have been reported in the Lone Star State in the current outbreak, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The vast majority of those infected—nearly 80 percent—are under the age of 17.
In response, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has placed an emphasis on treating the disease with vitamin A supplements, rather than encouraging the local unvaccinated population to receive an immunization against the disease.
In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Kennedy claimed that local Texas doctors were “getting very, very good results” by treating their measles patients with steroids and cod liver oil.
But while health officials agree that vitamin A and other treatments can add a slight boost to one’s immune system, they stress that it’s not a replacement for a vaccine that has practically erased the highly contagious, incurable disease from public consciousness for more than a half century.
“Mentions of cod liver oil and vitamins [are] just distracting people away from what the single message should be, which is to increase the vaccination rate,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician and senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told NPR.
Other medical professionals argued that advising children—who, again, are the bulk of those infected—to maintain high doses of vitamin A for extended periods of time isn’t just misguided but also potentially dangerous.
“Vitamin A can accumulate in the body,” Dr. Adam Ratner, a member of the infectious disease committee of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told NPR. “It can be toxic to the liver. It can have effects that you don’t want for your child.” That could include liver damage, fatigue, hair loss, and headaches.
Before last week, the last person to succumb to the disease died in 2015, during a less severe outbreak in Clallam County, Washington, in which a couple dozen people were infected. Measles was identified as the cause of death for the unidentified woman during an autopsy, which found that she had “several other health conditions and was on medications that contributed to a suppressed immune system,” the state health department said at the time.
It wouldn’t be the first measles response that Kennedy has bungled, however. Children’s Health Defense—under Kennedy’s stewardship—had its own questionable history with the disease. Preceding a deadly measles outbreak on Samoa in 2019, the nonprofit spread rampant misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines throughout the nation, sending the island’s vaccination rate plummeting from the 60–70 percent range to just 31 percent, according to Mother Jones. That year, the country reported 5,707 cases of measles as well as 83 measles-related deaths, the majority of which were children under the age of 5.
As a reminder: Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have effectively eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.