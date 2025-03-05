Supreme Court Brutally Rejects Trump’s USAID Funding Freeze
The Supreme Court has denied Donald Trump’s emergency bid to cancel billions in USAID funding already approved by Congress.
The Supreme Court denied Donald Trump’s emergency bid to cancel nearly $2 billion in government funding to the United States Agency for International Development.
In a 5–4 vote, the court on Wednesday rejected Trump’s attempt last month to freeze funding to USAID already approved by Congress.
Conservative Justices Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts sided with the court’s liberals to shut down the Trump move.
“Today the Court makes a most unfortunate misstep that rewards an act that rewards an act of judicial hubris and imposes a $2 billion penalty on American taxpayers,” Justice Samuel Alito, who dissented, wrote in the decision. “The District court has made plain its frustrations with the Government, and respondents raise serious concerns about nonpayment for completed work. But the relief ordered, is quite simply too extreme a response.”
This is a developing story.