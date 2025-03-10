Trump Shrugs Off Danger of Ukraine Getting Totally Obliterated

BARTIROMO: Are you comfortable with the fact you walked away and Ukraine may not survive?



TRUMP: Well, it may not survive anyway pic.twitter.com/9qVJspIzEF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2025

Following a disastrous meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late last month, the White House ordered a pause on military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv in its ongoing war with Russia. That alone could be enough to devastate Ukraine’s ability to target Russian forces in its fight against the dictator-led superpower.



Deciding to backtrack on the global treatises has also rattled international confidence in U.S. allyship. After a week in which Trump sparked a trade war, sent the stock market tumbling, and effectively failed the stipulations of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, a coalition of the country’s strongest allies were reportedly examining how they could revise their current protocols with Washington in order to withhold intelligence and safeguard foreign assets, according to four sources and a foreign official that spoke with NBC News.

Trump has repeatedly ducked reporters’ questions as to whether his administration’s actions have aligned U.S. policy with Moscow, though in the background of his spat with Ukraine, the president reportedly directed administration officials last week to draft a proposal that would lift sanctions on Russia.