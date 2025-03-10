Trump Shrugs Off Danger of Ukraine Getting Totally Obliterated
Donald Trump is unbothered by the threats he has helped cause to Ukraine.
Donald Trump doesn’t seem to have any faith in Ukraine, after all.
During an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that aired Sunday, the president expressed a complete lack of faith that Ukraine could continue to survive—either with or without U.S. involvement.
“Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?” Bartiromo asked, referring to a recent conversation she had with Polish President Andrzej Duda in which the foreign leader cast doubts on Ukraine’s longevity.
“Well, it may not survive anyway,” Trump said. “But, you know, we have some weaknesses with Russia. It takes two. Look, it was not going to happen, that war, and it happened. So, now we’re stuck with this mess.”
Trump then went on to blame former President Joe Biden for leaving the war in his hands.
Following a disastrous meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late last month, the White House ordered a pause on military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv in its ongoing war with Russia. That alone could be enough to devastate Ukraine’s ability to target Russian forces in its fight against the dictator-led superpower.
Deciding to backtrack on the global treatises has also rattled international confidence in U.S. allyship. After a week in which Trump sparked a trade war, sent the stock market tumbling, and effectively failed the stipulations of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, a coalition of the country’s strongest allies were reportedly examining how they could revise their current protocols with Washington in order to withhold intelligence and safeguard foreign assets, according to four sources and a foreign official that spoke with NBC News.
Trump has repeatedly ducked reporters’ questions as to whether his administration’s actions have aligned U.S. policy with Moscow, though in the background of his spat with Ukraine, the president reportedly directed administration officials last week to draft a proposal that would lift sanctions on Russia.
During another portion of the interview, Bartiromo asked Trump if he believed he was giving Russia and Ukraine equal treatment in ongoing peace talks.
“I think so,” Trump said.
“Are you favoring one over the other?” she pressed.
Trump then practically admitted that he wasn’t treating them the same, due to their varying positions in the world.
“They’re very different places, OK? Very, very different,” the president continued. “You’re talking about different levels of power. You’re talking about different parts of the world.”
Droves of world leaders have denounced the U.S. in the weeks since Trump was inaugurated. They have condemned his aggression toward America’s long-standing alliances and his willingness to throw Western nations into a reckless trade war, and have cast aspersions on his seemingly warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, which Putin tried to justify by falsely claiming that he needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. The U.S. and Russia opened discussions at a meeting in Saudi Arabia last month, seeking a conclusion to the three-year war, but the assembly conspicuously excluded Ukrainian leadership.