Supreme Court to Take Dangerous Case on Conversion Therapy for Minors

Chiles has asserted her right to treat individuals with “same-sex attractions or gender identity confusion” who seek to “prioritize their faith above their feelings,” according to The Hill. Chiles said in court documents that she only works with adults and children “who are internally motivated to seek counseling.”

The Supreme Court has refused to hear similar cases in the past, but now its conservative majority, which has appeared enthusiastic about the prospect of upholding bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youths, may weigh an important question that will affect the lives of LGBTQ people across the country. There are currently 20 states that have laws restricting conversion therapy.

The suit is backed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative legal group that led challenges to nationwide abortion access. A press release on the ADF’s website alleged that by not allowing her to perform conversion therapy, Chiles was in turn “being forced to promote the government’s gender ideology.”