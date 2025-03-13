Jewish Protesters Take Over Trump Tower in Support of Mahmoud Khalil
The NYPD arrested protesters demanding the release of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.
Hundreds of Jewish New Yorkers and allies staged a sit-in at Trump Tower in support of Mahmoud Khalil, the pro-Palestine activist and recent Columbia University graduate who was kidnapped by ICE agents last Saturday night.
Over 300 protesters, many of them affiliated with anti-Zionist organizing group Jewish Voice for Peace, took over the tower around 11:30 a.m. They chanted, “We want justice. You say, how? Bring Mahmoud home now!” and “Fight Nazis, not students.” About 100 protesters were arrested, according to NBC News.
“My grandmother lost her cousins in the Holocaust. I grew up on these stories. We know what happens when authoritarian regimes begin targeting people, begin abducting them at night, separating their families and scapegoating,” JVP spokesperson Sonya Meyerson-Knox told NBC. “And we know that it’s one step from here to losing all right to protest and then further horrors happening, as we have seen too well in our history. We’re calling on everyone to speak up today because otherwise we won’t be able to tomorrow.”