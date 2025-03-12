Not Just Tesla: Global Boycott Grows on All U.S. Goods

In Sweden and Denmark, people are calling for a boycott of American companies, including McDonalds, Amazon, and KFC, after Trump pulled military funding for Ukraine. A Danish Facebook group, Boykot varer fra USA, which translates to “Boycott Goods from the U.S.,” has over 70,000 members. Users post about alternatives to American products, and support one another in boycotting American products.

“I have been in the group for a few days and can already feel my joy at my increased consumer awareness,” one user posted.

And across the world, electric vehicle buyers are refusing to buy Teslas in rejection of Elon Musk’s shadow presidency, his support for the far-right German party AfD, his hand gesture that looked like a Nazi salute, his slashing of federal funding through the Department of Government Efficiency … the list goes on.