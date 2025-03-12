Not Just Tesla: Global Boycott Grows on All U.S. Goods
Donald Trump’s tariffs aren’t the only thing that will wreck the U.S. economy.
Consumers across the world are boycotting American products in protest of literally everything Donald Trump is doing.
In Canada, American liquor, wine, and spirits have been pulled off the shelves in response to Trump’s tariff war with America’s northern ally. Canadians have booed the American national anthem at hockey games, and trips across the southern border dropped 23 percent last month from the same time last year.
In Sweden and Denmark, people are calling for a boycott of American companies, including McDonalds, Amazon, and KFC, after Trump pulled military funding for Ukraine. A Danish Facebook group, Boykot varer fra USA, which translates to “Boycott Goods from the U.S.,” has over 70,000 members. Users post about alternatives to American products, and support one another in boycotting American products.
“I have been in the group for a few days and can already feel my joy at my increased consumer awareness,” one user posted.
And across the world, electric vehicle buyers are refusing to buy Teslas in rejection of Elon Musk’s shadow presidency, his support for the far-right German party AfD, his hand gesture that looked like a Nazi salute, his slashing of federal funding through the Department of Government Efficiency … the list goes on.
In Germany, Europe’s largest market for E.V.s, Tesla’s sales are down 70 percent since last year. Sales are plummeting in Australia, Sweden, and Norway too. The company’s stock dropped 15 percent on Monday alone.
Trump tried to defend Musk, and said he will buy a Tesla in support of “Elon’s baby.”
“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is putting it ‘on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they so often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers and Elon’s baby,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
It’s unclear just how effective the global boycott of American products and culture will be, but it no doubt indicates the world is fed up with Trump’s and his reckless pursuit of chaos.