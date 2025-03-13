Elon Musk Might Not Be Able to Salvage Tesla’s Value After All
Tesla’s value is crashing, despite Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s best efforts.
Elon Musk’s rightward turn has led to a downward spiral for Tesla, and no amount of photo ops with Donald Trump will be able to save it, because the president is exactly what’s threatening the brand.
The futuristic electric cars that were previously associated with Democrats have become the bleeding badge of honor for the MAGA movement—and now they’re bleeding stock value, too.
“We struggle to think of anything analogous in the history of the automotive industry, in which a brand has lost so much value so quickly,” J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman told Axios.
Tesla stock plummeted 15 percent Monday after Trump couldn’t muster a promise not to drag Americans into a recession. The fall dried up the very last drops of Musk’s postelection gains, costing him a whopping $29 billion.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who has previously been bullish about Tesla, told Axios that Musk’s political association with the White House was now hurting his brand.
“Tesla is becoming a political symbol of Trump and DOGE, and that is a bad thing for the brand,” said Ives.
As Americans have become more disturbed by Musk’s lack of oversight at the Department of Government Efficiency, rooting through citizens’ private data, recommending massive layoffs, and lying about the discoveries of so-called fraud, Teslas and their dealerships have become a target across the country for some destruction of property … which appeared to, in one case, involve Molotov cocktails.
Trump said Tuesday that acts of violence against Teslas would be considered domestic terrorism, cementing the automaker’s status as a state symbol and ensuring that Trump cares more about cars than he does about women.
Tesla’s flailing is not just contained to the United States, either. In Europe, Tesla sales have begun to crash, according to Electrek.
In Germany, where Tesla’s first manufacturing facility in Europe has long been a target of climate activists, sales were down 70 percent in February.
Since Musk’s government stint began at DOGE, his cars have transformed into a symbol of something Germans would rather not be associated with. Patrick Kunkel, the mayor of the small town of Eltville, explained that he’d been receiving pressure from his constituents to stop driving his Tesla.
“Tesla now epitomizes autocratic thinking. [Musk] is a negative example of what can happen when a highly undemocratic person goes from business to politics,” Kunkel said. It seems like a lot of people feel the same.
Tesla sales have also dropped 48 percent in Denmark, roughly 45 percent in Norway and Portugal, and about 44 percent in France, Spain, and Sweden, according to Electrek.
While Tesla does not publish its U.S. sales, the number of registrations fell 11 percent in January, according to S&P Global Mobility.
There is another reason, besides the obvious, that Musk should be chiefly concerned with saving the value of Tesla stock: The billionaire bureaucrat has pledged heaps of shares as collateral for his billions in loans. If the stock value drops low enough, the banks he borrowed from could force him to sell his shares to meet his loan obligations.