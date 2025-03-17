U.S. Rocked by Deadly Tornadoes After Trump Gutted Key Agency
Donald Trump has kneecapped the country’s ability to forecast extreme weather.
A violent tornado outbreak over the weekend sent millions bracing in the Midwest and South and killed at least 40 people, just days after Donald Trump’s administration ordered another round of massive layoffs at the country’s severe weather tracking agency.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency announced last week that it would terminate 10 percent of its workforce, which will equate to roughly 1,000 of the agency’s 10,000 employees.
NOAA plays an essential role in weather forecasting and warning Americans about natural disasters, including avalanches, electrical events, hurricanes, tsunamis, floods, and of course, tornadoes. Reporting from 122 local offices, NOAA officials provide guidance on how to avoid danger.
The agency had already been subject to an earlier round of workforce cuts at the beginning of the month. By the time the latest cuts are complete, one in four jobs at the agency will have been terminated.
Ryan Maue, a private meteorologist who is a conservative and NOAA chief scientist under Trump, warned against the cuts, calling NOAA’s work an “amazing undertaking.”
“You can’t count on TV meteorologists to fill this gap and you can’t count on private meteorology,” Maue told the Associated Press. “You can’t count on your weather app to call you up and alert you’’ to tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and floods in your area.
NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said that the cuts proposed by the Trump administration posed a serious threat to the work of his agency.
“This is not government efficiency,” Spinrad told the AP. “It is the first steps toward eradication. There is no way to make these kinds of cuts without removing or strongly compromising mission capabilities.”
The powerful storm system was exiting the U.S. on Monday, leaving behind a trail of destruction and fatalities concentrated mostly in Missouri.
Trump posted a statement on social media Sunday saying that his administration was tracking the severe weather event.
“We are actively monitoring the severe tornadoes and storms that have impacted many States across the South and Midwest—36 innocent lives have been lost, and many more devastated,” he wrote.
“The National Guard have been deployed to Arkansas, and my Administration is ready to assist State and Local Officials, as they help their communities to try and recover from the damage. Please join Melania and me in praying for everyone impacted by these terrible storms!”
But before that, he was bragging about having won a golf award at his own club.