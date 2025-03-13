Trump Threatens to Invade Greenland in Wild Press Conference
It seems Donald Trump learned nothing from the island’s recent parliamentary elections.
Donald Trump suggested Thursday that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte could be “very instrumental” in helping him carry out his imperialist fantasy of wresting Greenland from Denmark.
During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about the “potential annexation” of Greenland, the sparsely populated, mineral-rich island that the president has repeatedly insisted is very important for the U.S. to control.
“Well, I think it will happen. And, I’m just thinking, uh, I didn’t give it much thought before, but I’m sitting with a man that could be very instrumental,” Trump said.
“You know Mark, we need that for international security, not just security.”
Rutte replied diplomatically, saying that he should be left “outside” the discussions of the U.S. acquiring Greenland.
“I don’t want to drag NATO in that,” Rutte said. “But when it comes to the high north and the Arctic, you are totally right. The Chinese are using these routes. We know that the Russians are rearming.”
Trump continued to press that NATO might need to “get involved” on behalf of America’s national security.
“What do you think about that?” he pressed Rutte, quickly adding, “Don’t answer that.”
Trump then noted the U.S. already has “a couple bases” on Greenland (there is one U.S. military base on the island) and “quite a few soldiers there.”
“Maybe you’ll see more and more soldiers go there, I don’t know,” he mused.
Greenland’s parliamentary elections this week saw the victory of a center-right party that is set on a slower course toward independence and has already pushed back on Trump’s hopes of making Greenlanders American. The U.S. president has threatened to use tariffs to squeeze Denmark into relinquishing its claim on the world’s largest island.
Luckily, Trump has plenty of imperialist fantasies to keep him busy. His administration reportedly ordered the U.S. military to begin drawing up plans to take over the Panama Canal.