Poll Shows Voters Want One Thing From Pete Hegseth After Signalgate

While all of the senior Trump officials members in the nonsecure group chat failed to notice the presence of Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, as they discussed a strike against the Houthis, it was Hegseth alone who sent details about the timing of the attacks—definitionally classified information.

Twenty-four percent of respondents said they weren’t sure what he should do, while only 22 percent said he should remain in his post.

Republicans were slightly more likely to back Hegseth, but not by much. Only 38 percent said he should stay, but 33 percent said he should go. The rest were not sure. Meanwhile, 54 percent of independents said he should resign, while 22 said he should remain in office.