Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Press Secretary Suddenly Knows Nothing About Trump Tariff Comments

Karoline Leavitt had yet another ridiculous defense for Donald Trump and his tariffs.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stands at a podium during a White House briefing
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The White House’s lines of communication appear to be frayed or, at the very least, out of date.

Just last month, Donald Trump practically threatened executives of America’s auto industry over a phone call, insisting that the tariffs would be “great,” that their companies would benefit from his plan to resurrect stateside manufacturing, and that, ultimately, the White House would not look favorably if they chose to raise prices on their product, reported The Wall Street Journal.

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Tuesday that she was unaware whether the president had urged America’s largest automakers not to raise prices due to his tariffs.

While answering a question highlighting that Trump has previously and repeatedly promised that other countries would “eat the cost” of his tariffs, Leavitt said she wasn’t sure if the comment “was made or was not made.”

“A tariff will be a tax on these foreign nations, these foreign companies, and if they want to be absolved of that tariff then they can come here to the United States of America to do business, bring their jobs here,” Leavitt reiterated.

But former White House officials—and some of the world’s top economists—argue that Trump’s tariffs will only spell disaster for the average American.

“So he’s doing this thinking that it’s going to restore manufacturing, but it’s actually going to have the opposite effect, and market participants know this,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told MSNBC last month, pointing to the redirection of capital into European markets since Trump announced the tariffs.

At the time, Scaramucci warned that Trump’s tariffs were scaring CEOs across multiple industries, who he had heard were blowing up the president’s phone in an effort to reverse the clock on the president’s trade war.

Trump’s global tariff war is expected to affect just about every sector of life for the average American.

Products that will see prices rise include groceries such as avocados, maple syrup, ground beef, cherry tomatoes, sugar, bananas, nuts, cooking oil, squash, cucumbers, strawberries, and pineapples. Trump’s tariff-related executive orders have also had immediate ramifications for countless other business sectors, raising the price on everything from liquor to gas.

Children’s toys, shoes, beer and alcohol, and crude oil were all hit in Trump’s 25 percent tariff hike on Canada and Mexico, alongside an additional 10 percent tariff on China. Car manufacturers BMW, Audi, Nissan, and Mazda were also affected, as was American-owned Ford. And every industry that relies on lumber, aluminum, and steel—from artisan goods to construction—will see markups as the materials themselves become more costly.

The rising cost of screws, for instance, has already started to affect supply chains for American companies that make everything from “car parts to appliances and football helmets to lawn mowers,” reported The Wall Street Journal.

Trump has leaned into tariffs as a key component of affording an extension to his 2017 tax plan, which overwhelmingly benefits corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit. But experts believe that a trade war would be to the overwhelming detriment of American consumers and allies abroad—and that the self-inflicted pain could only serve to benefit U.S. adversaries around the globe.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Putin Suddenly Gives Trump the Middle Finger on Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia has poured cold water on Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits at a table with his hands folded on top of it
Grigory Sysoyev/AFP/Getty Images

Surprise, surprise: Russia has not turned out to be a reliable negotiating partner in ending the war in Ukraine.

Peace talks between the United States and the world power have seemingly stalled, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The interrupted discussion suggests that the White House and the Kremlin have been unable to broker a new deal since Russian President Vladimir Putin objected to America’s last proposal some two weeks ago.

Moscow “cannot accept” the current proposal to end the war because it fails to address problems that the Kremlin believes to have caused the conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview published Tuesday with a Russian state-sponsored magazine, International Affairs.

“We take the models and solutions proposed by the Americans very seriously, but we can’t accept it all in its current form,” Ryabkov said. “As far as we can see, there is no place in them today for our main demand, namely to solve the problems related to the root causes of this conflict. It is completely absent, and that must be overcome.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated on Tuesday that a breakthrough in talks between the nations “isn’t imminent,” according to PBS.

“The issues that we are discussing in connection with the Ukrainian settlement are quite complex, and they require a lot of additional efforts,” Peskov said during a conference call.

The White House appears to be growing increasingly frustrated with the situation. In a weekend spat more akin to a high school fight than a diplomatic negotiation, Donald Trump told NBC News’s Kristen Welker that he was “pissed off” with Putin over insults the Russian dictator had tossed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The ordeal inspired Trump to pitch secondary tariffs between 25 and 50 percent on buyers of Russian oil, blaming the nation’s continued efforts to evade an end to the war.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault—which it might not be—but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump said on Sunday.

Trump’s threat followed a call by Putin on Friday in which the Russian ruler demanded a transitional government to be put in place in Ukraine—a threat to Zelenskiy’s leadership, reported Agence France-Presse.

Zelenskiy lambasted Moscow in an address late Sunday, arguing that the Kremlin “blatantly makes a mockery of our partners’ efforts to advance a peace agenda.”

The conflict began when Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, which Putin tried to justify by falsely claiming that he needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. The U.S. and Russia opened peace discussions at a meeting in Saudi Arabia in February, seeking a conclusion to the three-year war, but from the jump, the assembly conspicuously excluded Ukrainian leadership.

Russia has made a series of demands in order to end the war—which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth blunderingly signed off on and then gently walked back at a February NATO conference in Munich. At the time, Hegseth said that the administration’s peace talks with Russia had taken several chips “off the table,” including Ukraine’s possible NATO membership (something the military alliance had promised in 2008), the possibility of a U.S. presence in Ukraine to enforce postwar security guarantees, and the end of NATO missions to Ukraine.

Since then, Putin has also insisted on taking complete control of the four Ukrainian regions Russia partially occupies as a result of the war, and that the Ukrainian army be limited going forward.*

European leaders have been watching the negotiations closely. On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the deal as a “deadlock” and urged the U.S. not to capitulate to Putin’s “stalling tactics.”

* This article has been updated to clarify how much territory Russia controls.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s “Liberation Day” Tariffs Are as Extreme as It Gets

Donald Trump is considering tariffs so high there would be a shock to the entire global economy.

Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order while seated at his desk in the White House.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s planned “Liberation Day” Wednesday will bring outrageous tariffs of 20 percent on most goods imported to the U.S., according to officials who spoke with The Washington Post.

Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. will institute reciprocal tariffs on any country that imposes tariffs on American goods, with White House officials saying Monday that any country that treats the U.S. unfairly will also receive tariffs. On Wednesday, there will also be a 25 percent tariff on automobile imports to the United States.

The president will announce his full tariff plan at the White House at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and according to officials, while 20 percent tariffs are under consideration, there is still no final decision about how big or extensive the tariffs will be, and what else they will specifically target.

Tariffs on steel and aluminum of 50 percent have already gone into effect against Canada, up from 25 percent after Canada put a reciprocal 25 percent tariff on electricity exports to the U.S. Other countries are also planning to take action against U.S. tariffs, with the European Union threatening strong retaliatory action of its own, such as measures against U.S. banks and tech companies. South Korea, China, and Japan also plan to work together on regional trade.

All of this will result in higher costs for American consumers and have terrible effects on the U.S. economy. Republicans are openly admitting that things will be worse, while claiming that there will eventually be a payoff. Trump has threatened U.S. automakers, who depend on parts that are affected by the tariffs, against raising their prices. Northern states near the Canadian border stand to suffer from lost imports and higher utility costs. How much will Trump’s “liberation” hurt American wallets?

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Karoline Leavitt Lies Out Her Mouth About ICE Deporting Wrong Guy

ICE has already admitted it deported the wrong guy to El Salvador’s mega-prison, but the White House press secretary is trying to spin a different story.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gives a press conference in the press briefing room.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Trump administration is continuing to lie about the Venezuelan nationals they deported on claims they were all Tren de Aragua gang members.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked on Tuesday about the case of Kilmer Armado Abrego Garcia, the Maryland-based Salvadoran national who was deported to El Salvador earlier this month based on a “clerical error.” 

“The administration has expressed a complete confidence in how all the deportations flights to El Salvador were conducted,” a reporter asked Leavitt. “But now that the administration has conceded that there was an error of one Salvadoran national, will there be any reviews conducted, and does the president express any thoughts on the one error that was disclosed in court last night?”  

“Well first of all, the error that you are referring to was based on a clerical error, it was an administrative error. The administration maintains the position that this individual who was deported to El Salvador and will not be returning to our country was a member of the brutal and vicious MS-13 gang,” Leavitt replied. “That is fact number one. Fact number two: We also have credible intelligence proving that this individual was involved in human trafficking. And fact number three: This individual was a member, actually a leader, of the brutal MS-13 gang, which this president has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.” 

Leavitt admits Abrego Garcia’s deportation was a “clerical error” while simultaneously claiming that he is some evil MS-13 mastermind. What’s most likely is that the Trump administration sent another immigrant to rot in a brutal megaprison without any due process.  

“You said you’d seen evidence that this man was a convicted gang member. In what court was he convicted and for what?” a different reporter followed up

“This individual was an MS-13 ring leader. This individual was engaged in human trafficking. And I’m glad you brought up this point again, because if you just saw the headline from insane, failing Atlantic magazine this morning, you would think this individual was father of the year, living in Maryland, living a peaceful life when that couldn’t be further from the truth. They didn’t even mention in the title of that article, or even in the first paragraph, that this individual is an illegal criminal who broke our nation’s immigration laws. He is a leader in the brutal MS-13 gang, and he is involved in human trafficking. And now MS-13 is a designated foreign terrorist organization.” 

Leavitt rambled on spitefully, coming nowhere close to answering the basic question she was asked about which court identified Abrego Garcia as a leader of MS-13.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

ICE Logic for Deporting “Gang Members” Is Based on Total Lie

Donald Trump has insisted that certain tattoos signify gang membership.

An ICE officer stands next to a car
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

As the Trump administration continues to face mounting legal challenges to its mass deportation of alleged members of Tren de Aragua, who were identified over their supposedly incriminating tattoos, experts on the Venezuelan gang said that the group doesn’t have identifying tattoos at all.

To classify individuals as gang members, immigration officials used an “Alien Enemy Validation Guide” that works on a points-based system. Venezuelan nationals over the age of 14 needed to score eight points to be deemed a member of TdA, and according to the guide, tattoos were worth a whopping four points.

But experts on the gang told The New Yorker that tattoos aren’t really a TdA signifier.

“The truth is that a tattoo identifying Tren de Aragua does not exist,” Ronna Rísquez, a Venezuelan journalist who published the definitive book on TdA, told the magazine. “Tren de Aragua does not use any tattoos as a form of gang identification; no Venezuelan gang does.”

Rísquez said that tattoos were by no means a reliable way to determine whether someone was gang-affiliated. “Most young people in Latin America these days have tattoos,” she said, adding that “people get a tattoo because it means something particular to them.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever encountered any reference to the significance of tattoos,” said Andrés Antillano, a criminology professor at the Central University of Venezuela, who spent much of his career studying TdA. He called this thinking “absurd” and “naïve.”

New documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union on Sunday showed that the tattoos ICE is using to identify individuals as TdA gang members included a range of innocuous images such as the Jordan “Jumpman” logo, a crown, a train, and a clock, among other things.

Andry José Hernández Romero, a 38-year-old makeup artist, was classified as a member of TdA based on crown tattoos on his wrists that immigration authorities claimed were a “determining factors to conclude reasonable suspicion.” The crowns were adorned with the words “Mom” and “Dad.”

Being identified based on their tattoos has emerged as a through line between the individuals who were deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador on March 15. Representatives for at least three of the people deported last month claimed that their clients were wrongly classified as gang members over their tattoos.

A judge ordered a pause on deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, which was used to remove alleged gang members without due process, and another judge issued a temporary restraining order requiring the government to provide written notice and an opportunity for detainees to apply for protection before deporting them to a third country. Still, the government has continued to remove alleged members of TdA and MS-13.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Now We Know Why Elon Musk’s DOGE Seized That Independent Nonprofit

The Department of Government Efficiency is trying to claim the multimillion-dollar real estate assets of the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Elon Musk
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

It looks like Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is trying to award itself a $500 million building from one of the organizations it targeted.

Wired reports that DOGE is trying to transfer the United States Institute of Peace’s headquarters to the government’s General Services Administration free of charge. DOGE took over the USIP last month after a standoff with law enforcement and fired the agency’s 10 board members, despite the fact that it’s an independent nonprofit organization and is not part of the executive branch of government.

On Friday, most of the nonprofit’s employees received termination notices, despite a pending lawsuit from USIP officials against DOGE, President Trump, former USIP President Kenneth Jackson, and other administration officials. The institute was denied a temporary restraining order in federal court last month, although U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell criticized DOGE’s takeover of the nonprofit.

Last week, DOGE staffer Nate Cavanaugh replaced Jackson as acting president, according to court documents, and the lawsuit states that Cavanaugh was ordered to transfer USIP’s assets, including its headquarters, to the GSA. The lawsuit also cites a letter from Russell Vought, the head of the office of Office of Management and Budget and an author of Project 2025, seeking the transfer of the building at no cost.

Judge Howell will decide whether to allow the asset transfer in court Tuesday, according to Wired. But Vought and DOGE’s desire for the institute’s assets raise questions about their intentions for the building, which has a prime location near the Potomac River and the National Mall.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Elon Musk’s New USAID Stooge Once Threatened to Gut a Girl

The new head of USAID has a disturbing history.

A person holds up the USAID seal
Pete Kiehart/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Jeremy Lewin, the newly appointed head of the remaining shreds of USAID, has a history of violent outbursts and making racist remarks, according to an exclusive report from Rolling Stone.

Before Lewin was installed as the agency’s chief operating officer earlier this month, he was DOGE’s team lead overseeing the gutting of USAID. Six people told Rolling Stone that when Lewin attended Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, a prestigious high school in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he expressed explicitly racist views.

“I have a vivid memory of him telling me that he believed non-white people were inherently of ‘lower value’ than white people,” said one former acquaintance who spoke with Rolling Stone. That person described Lewin as “blatantly racist.”

Others who knew him then said that he espoused ideas such as the “great replacement theory” and claimed that white people were biologically more intelligent than people of other races.

One former acquaintance told Rolling Stone that news of Lewin’s appointment gave them “chills.”

“I thought he had no empathy. He was fashy, misogynistic, [and] really believed Western civilization was superior. I can see him enjoying taking away humanitarian programs in Africa. It’s frightening. It’s like letting Hannibal Lecter mind kids or something,” they told the magazine.

In school, Lewin also had a penchant for violent outbursts, and allegedly threw things at other students. Outside of school he was violent too. One girl, who was a minor at the time, told police that she feared for her life after Lewin threatened her with a knife at a party, asking why “he shouldn’t gut [her] and cut [her] right now,” according to police reports.

The 18-year-old Lewin had a hearing scheduled on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, but it was ultimately canceled for unknown reasons, according to Rolling Stone.

Lewin went on to attend Dartmouth University and Harvard Law School, before clerking for Judge Judith Rogers, a progressive who was the first Black woman appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

His new position at USAID was announced as U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang barred DOGE from taking any actions at the agency without permission of a USAID official, ruling that DOGE’s efforts to shutter the agency likely violated the U.S. Constitution. Lewin’s appointment was likely an effort to skirt the order.

After the government asked the judge to exempt Lewin from the order, the judge amended his order to specifically include Lewin. Chuang said his order purposefully included “all individuals with a past or present affiliation” with DOGE to “address the most likely perpetrators of constitutional violations.”

“Excluding Lewin from this class would undermine these purposes,” Chuang wrote in his order.

Still, Lewin sent out a memo Friday announcing that the USAID would terminate the vast majority of its employees on either July 1 or September 2, likely violating Chuang’s direct order.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

European Union Issues Grim Warning Over Trump’s Looming Tariffs

The European Union is ready to put up a fight against Donald Trump.

Ursula von der Leyen speaks to Donald Trump while sitting next to him at the World Economic Forum
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s global tariff “Liberation Day” begins April 2—but European officials say that they have their own hand to play in the U.S. president’s trade war.

“Europe has not started this confrontation,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told lawmakers Tuesday at a European Parliament session in Strasbourg, France. “We do not necessarily want to retaliate, but if it is necessary, we have a strong plan to retaliate and we will use it.

“Europe holds a lot of cards, from trade to technology to the size of our market. But this strength is also built on our readiness to take firm counter measures if necessary. All instruments are on the table,” von der Leyen said.

The European Union is composed of 27 member countries, several of which have stood as America’s longest and strongest allies, including France, Germany, and Spain.

After Trump announced forthcoming aluminum and steel tariffs on the continental bloc, the EU said it would impose a $26 billion levy on imported U.S. goods.

Trump has also managed to shut American companies out of other deals with the international coalition, including the European Union’s $800 billion defense spending plan. That followed revelations that Canada and Portugal were similarly wobbling on whether to buy American when restocking their military arsenals.

But beyond nickels and dimes, Trump’s whiplash tariffs and his decision to spark a global trade war have critically damaged America’s image on the international stage, wrecking the nation’s relationships with its long-standing allies.

Even America’s northern neighbor has had enough: On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his country’s cozy relationship with the U.S. had come to an end and that Canada would wean itself off American products and services “at speeds we haven’t seen in generations.”

But the EU is waiting to assess the impact of Trump’s tariffs before issuing more retaliatory tariffs, though von der Leyen is reportedly consulting with member states about another round—worth $18 billion—that would cover steel, aluminum, poultry, beef, seafood, and nuts, per The Guardian.

“So many Europeans feel utterly disheartened by the announcement from the United States,” von der Leyen said. “This is the largest and most prosperous trade relationship worldwide. We would all be better off if we could find a constructive solution.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Cory Booker’s Marathon Anti-Trump Senate Floor Speech Passes 15 Hours

Senator Cory Booker is holding a filibuster-like speech to protest Donald Trump’s reckless overhaul of the federal government.

Senator Cory Booker
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senator Cory Booker is in hour 15 of a Senate floor “filibuster” at the time of this writing. He started the marathon speech in protest of Trump at 7 p.m. on Monday.  

While technically not an official filibuster—since no legislation is being blocked—the New Jersey Democrat’s lengthy speech will likely disrupt the Senate’s schedule if it goes past noon. 

While he covered everything from 9/11 to the New York Giants, Booker used the majority of his speech to excoriate President Trump and the outsize influence of Elon Musk and DOGE, who he says have displayed a “complete disregard for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the needs of the American people.”

This speech is one of the more aggressive anti-Trump actions that the Democratic Party has taken, and is certainly a louder, more direct demonstration than the protest signs some Democratic lawmakers held up at the State of the Union. Booker has been helped along at multiple points of his speech by Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Chris Murphy, and others. Booker also read personal accounts from both citizens and noncitizens living in fear of things like Musk and Trump’s cuts to Social Security or ICE detainment. 

“Today, 73 million Americans count on Social Security. Millions more than that are planning on those benefits they earn being there for them. You heard from that first letter I read that people are really worried. Forty percent of people who rely on Social Security—40 percent—have no other source of income,” Booker said, around 2 a.m. on Monday night. “You don’t fix America by throwing seniors, or veterans, or Americans with disabilities under the bus. That’s not how we do things.… Social Security is not the government’s money to spend. It’s the hard-earned savings of working Americans, and it belongs to Americans. The president and Elon Musk need to keep their hands off of it. It’s not theirs to take.” Neither Musk nor Trump have commented on Booker’s speech. 

The record for longest official filibuster is still held by legendary racist Strom Thurmond, who railed against the Civil Rights Act of 1957 for 24 hours and 18 minutes.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Luigi Mangione Faces Death Penalty Thanks to Trump’s Attorney General

Attorney General Pam Bondi wants the most extreme punishment possible for Mangione after he was charged with murdering the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

Luigi Mangione sits in court.
Curtis Means/Pool/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered New York prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter.

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione was charged with first-degree murder “in furtherance of an act of terrorism” by state prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty to all state charges.

Mangione has a history of severe back pain and noted in an alleged manifesto that the U.S. has the “most expensive healthcare system in the world” but “ranks #42 in life expectancy.”

“United [Healthcare] is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but [h]as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it,” he wrote. The U.S. actually ranks even lower in life expectancy at sixtieth in the world. It is by far the most expensive.

A jury trial date has not been set.

This story has been updated.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington