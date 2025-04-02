Leaked Emails Expose Trump’s Devastating Revenge Plot on Dem. Governor
Maine Governor Janet Mills stood up to Donald Trump, and he can’t get over it.
Lawmakers are calling on the Social Security Administration chief to resign after internal emails revealed that the administration shut Maine off from the late-age insurance program in retaliation for publicly defying the MAGA agenda.
Representative Gerry Connolly called Tuesday for the resignation of Leland Dudek, the acting commissioner of social security. In a release, Connolly’s office shared emails sent by Dudek in which the DOGE acolyte inquired to his staff about which contracts Maine had with his agency and ultimately chose to cancel them, despite being aware that doing so would increase fraud and waste.
“Despite reinstating the contracts on March 7, 2025, and claiming that he did not intend to harm the people of Maine, the emails obtained by the Committee show that Acting Commissioner Dudek knew of the negative impacts of cancelling the programs and was willing to hurt the people of Maine and waste taxpayer money to avenge President Trump,” Connolly’s office wrote.
When Dudek asked his staff to cancel the contracts, he acknowledged in the emails that “while our improper payments will go up, and fraudsters may compromise identities, no money will go from the public trust to a petulant child,” referring to Governor Janet Mills.
Dudek’s request came days after Donald Trump and Mills got into a spat over one of the president’s executive orders in February. During a speech before the nation’s governors, Trump singled out Maine for defying his order banning transgender women from women’s college sports.
“Are you not going to comply with it?” Trump asked Mills at the time.
“I’m complying with state and federal law,” Mills said.
But that wasn’t enough for Trump, who argued that his administration was tantamount to federal law. “You better do it, because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t,” he said.
But Mills threw the heat right back at the president.
“See you in court,” she replied.
“Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that,” Trump said. “That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”
Since then, Trump has nixed federal funding for the University of Maine System, which supports seven colleges in the state.
“This pause is temporary in nature while USDA evaluates if it should take any follow-on actions related to prospective Title VI or Title IX violations,” read an email issued from the Agriculture Department, obtained by the Bangor Daily News last month. “Please take any necessary actions to effectuate this direction from leadership. This pause will remain in effect until further notice.”