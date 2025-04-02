Elon Musk Has Sudden Change of Heart After Wisconsin Election Defeat
The billionaire is now claiming he didn’t care all that much about the Supreme Court race.
Elon Musk is on X trying to convince everyone that it was voter I.D.—and not the state Supreme Court race that he spent millions on—that mattered most after conservative Judge Brad Schimel lost in Wisconsin to liberal Judge Susan Crawford on Monday night.
“This was the most important thing,” the world’s richest man posted over the passing of Wisconsin’s voter ID amendment. This new spin goes against pretty much everything he’s said about the importance of the Supreme Court race since he started dumping time and money into it.
“A Supreme Court election in Wisconsin might determine the fate of America,” Musk posted on X last Saturday.
“This Wisconsin Supreme Court race might decide the future of America and Western Civilization!” he wrote on Sunday. “It’s a big deal.”
“Vote for Superjudge Brad Schimel in Wisconsin on Tuesday!! “ he posted, along with a very poorly animated image of Schimel. “The Republican House majority is razor thin and the Democrats want to redraw Wisconsin districts to flip the House and stop the government reforms. Super important to vote for Superjudge!!”
Musk even took his cheerleading offline.
“The reason tonight’s elections are so important is that the judge race will decide whether the Wisconsin districts get redrawn, they’re gonna try to gerrymander Wisconsin to remove two Republican seats,” Musk said on Fox News Tuesday evening. “The House is currently Republican by a razor thin margin, which means that losing this judge race has a good chance of causing Republicans to lose control of the House. If you lose control of the House there will be nonstop impeachment hearings, there will be nonstop hearings and subpoenas … everything possible to stop the agenda that the American people voted for when they voted for President Trump.”
A lot can change in a night. Now, Musk is insisting that he “expected” to lose. “There is value to losing a piece for a positional gain,” he wrote on X at the crack of dawn on Wednesday.
Musk was relentless in his support of Schimel. He appeared at a large rally wearing a cheesehead, paid canvassers $20 an hour to carry out an all out door to door assault on Wisconsin voters, and handed out two $1 million checks lottery style to people who signed his petition hating on liberal “activist” judges. He spent $25 million in total just to lose the race and pivot to saying that a secondary ballot initiative was actually the real prize. And for what it’s worth, Wisconsin has required voter I.D. for nearly a decade, it just isn’t a state constitutional amendment. That victory is marginal at best. Schimel’s loss was a massive rejection of Musk and his infinite war chest.