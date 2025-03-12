Trump Cuts Funds for State School After Fight With Democratic Governor
Maine Governor Janet Mills locked horns with Donald Trump over the extent of his power.
In his latest attack on education and transgender rights, Trump is punishing the University of Maine System, the state’s largest educational organization, which spans seven universities, after the Democratic governor refused to ban trans athletes from participating in women’s sports.
According to an email Monday obtained by Bangor Daily News, the Department of Agriculture has frozen millions of dollars in funding to UMS and has been directed to “no longer issue any payments or any other releases of funding” to the University of Maine System or Columbia University.
“This pause is temporary in nature while USDA evaluates if it should take any follow-on actions related to prospective Title VI or Title IX violations,” the email reads, referring to Trump’s executive order banning trans women athletes from participating in women’s sports. “Please take any necessary actions to effectuate this direction from leadership. This pause will remain in effect until further notice.”
Last month, following outrage over a transgender athlete who won a statewide high school pole vault event, Trump singled out Maine Governor Janet Mills at an address to the nation’s governors and told her to comply with the executive order … or else.
“You better do it, because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t,” Trump threatened Mills at the time.
“See you in court,” Mills replied, refusing to legitimize gender discrimination.
In the following days, Trump unleashed an assault on Maine’s education system. The Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services targeted the state’s Education Department, and the USDA launched an investigation into the University of Maine.
“President Trump has made it abundantly clear: taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars will not support institutions that discriminate against women,” USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a statement on February 21. “USDA is committed to upholding the President’s executive order, meaning any institution that chooses to disregard it can count on losing future funding.”
As a land-grant university, UMS receives more than $100 million in funding from the USDA. Last year, the school received nearly $30 million to support research that benefited farmers and fishermen, a UMS spokesperson said in an email response to the USDA, the Bangor Daily News reported.
UMS is the second university to be punished in Trump’s war on dissent. Last month, he froze $400 million in contracts to Columbia University for failing to address antisemitism on campus, despite the school having expelled two students who took part in protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.
At least nine other schools, including New York University and Harvard University, could be next.