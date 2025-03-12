Trump Cuts Funds for State School After Fight With Democratic Governor

“This pause is temporary in nature while USDA evaluates if it should take any follow-on actions related to prospective Title VI or Title IX violations,” the email reads, referring to Trump’s executive order banning trans women athletes from participating in women’s sports. “Please take any necessary actions to effectuate this direction from leadership. This pause will remain in effect until further notice.”

Last month, following outrage over a transgender athlete who won a statewide high school pole vault event, Trump singled out Maine Governor Janet Mills at an address to the nation’s governors and told her to comply with the executive order … or else.

“You better do it, because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t,” Trump threatened Mills at the time.