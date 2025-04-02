Wisconsin Republicans Panic After Elon Musk Leads Them to Defeat
Republican lawmakers are rethinking their relationship with Elon Musk after a crushing loss in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election.
Trump-backed Brad Schimel’s loss in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election Tuesday has Republicans in the state freaking out.
Schimel, who enjoyed $25 million in funding from tech oligarch Elon Musk in the most expensive judicial election in U.S. history, lost handily to liberal Susan Crawford, with Musk’s involvement probably hurting Schimel’s chances. Nearly every county in the state, even ones that voted for Schimel, shifted several percentage points to the left compared to the 2024 presidential election, when the battleground state delivered a narrow victory to Trump.
As a result, the Badger State’s Republicans are worried.
“I’m honestly shocked. I thought we had it in the bag,” Pam Van Handel, the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s Outagamie County chair, told Politico. “I thought [Musk] was going to be an asset for this race. People love Trump, but maybe they don’t love everybody he supports. Maybe I have blinders on.”
The race “throws up a bunch of warning signs for the midterm election,” said Rohn Bishop, the GOP mayor of Waupun, Wisconsin, and former chair of the Republican Party of Fond du Lac County.
“I thought maybe Elon coming could turn these people to go out and vote,” Bishop said, adding “I think [Musk] helped get out voters in that he may have turned out more voters against [Schimel].”
Musk also handed out $1 million checks to select voters in the state and paid cash for people to sign a petition against “activist” judges and to canvas for Schimel, but all of it was for nought. He and Trump still tried to spin the loss as a victory, claiming that a ballot measure enshrining voter ID laws into Wisconsin’s Constitution was the real contest, despite the fact the measure was already state law.
A major election loss in a battleground state that went for Trump in 2024 is a major warning to Republicans everywhere, not just in Wisconsin. It shows how toxic the GOP has become with Musk in tow, and offers a playbook for Democrats to win in 2026 and beyond.