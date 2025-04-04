Trump Already Hit With Lawsuit Over Tariffs—From Unexpected Group

“I think it’s going very well. It was an operation like when a patient gets operated on, and it’s a big thing. I said this would be exactly the way it is. We have six or seven trillion dollars coming into our country, and we’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump said, repeating what he said in a Truth Social post hours earlier. “The markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the country is going to boom, and the rest of the world wants to see, is there any way they can make a deal?”



“They’ve taken advantage of us for many, many years. For many years, we’ve been at the wrong side of the ball, and I tell you what, I think it’s going to be unbelievable,” Trump added.

REPORTER: The markets today are way down. The worst day in years. Because of the tariffs. So, how's it going?



TRUMP: I think it's going very well. It was an operation like when a patient gets operated on. pic.twitter.com/E5Gd2QQplz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2025

Right now, international markets aren’t agreeing with Trump’s ideas, with stock indexes plummeting everywhere. Criticism has come from fellow Republicans and former Trump administration officials, and some companies, such as automaker Stellantis, are laying off employees. Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are even working together on a bill to rein the president in, although it is unlikely to pass.

