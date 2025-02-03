The EPA Just Locked Its Own Employees Out of Doing Their Jobs
Employees were also warned they could be fired at a moment’s notice.
More than 1,100 Environmental Protection Agency employees could be at risk of spontaneously losing their jobs, according to a Trump administration memo.
Employees at risk include individuals who have spent less than a year in their current role, even if they were longtime employees of other divisions or departments.
“As a probationary/trial period employee, the agency has the right to immediately terminate you,” the email, obtained Monday by The New York Times, states.
A spokeswoman for Lee Zeldin, the newly minted administrator of the environmental agency and a longtime Trump ally, told the Times that “our goal is to be transparent.” She did not elaborate on when or why the mass layoff would begin.
“On his first day in office, [Zeldin] engaged directly with career staff across E.P.A.’s headquarters—spanning two city blocks in downtown D.C.—listening to their insights and perspectives,” the spokeswoman, Molly Vaseliou, told the publication in a statement. “Ultimately, the goal is to create a more effective and efficient federal government that serves all Americans.”
On Monday morning, agency employees were notified that their intranet was out of service, leaving them unable to do their jobs as they could not access internal documents or data, reported the Times. It is not clear if the intranet outage was directly related to efforts to cut the EPA staff.
The result: Morale at the agency is in freefall, with some employees feeling the pressure to finally consider Trump’s controversial “buyout” offer, which would pay them through September on the condition of their resignations.
“It’s bad,” Marie Owens-Powell, president of the EPA union, told CBS News on Friday. “I’ve been with the agency for over 33 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
“As far as we can tell, EPA workers were the only ones to receive a notice from their agency, intended to go to probationary employees to terrorize and scare them into thinking they were on their way out,” she said.
Hundreds of EPA grantees have also been locked out of their funds, according to Michelle Roos, president of the Environmental Protection Network. She told CBS that it has left organizations across the country unable to do the work for which the federal government has already approved funding.
Roos also told the Times that the EPA had long been at the center of the “bullseye” in the forty-seventh president’s mission to nix large swaths of civil servants, and that the drastic move to downsize EPA staff would be the “most chaotic and vindictive transition in the history of the Environmental Protection Agency.”
Legal experts claim that the Trump administration’s move to choke congressionally appropriated funding from federal agencies is “unconstitutional” and “unauthorized by law.”
“Ninety-five percent of the funding going to EPA has not only been appropriated but is locked in, legally obligated grant funding,” Jillian Blanchard, vice president of climate change and environmental justice for Lawyers for Good Government, told CBS. “The Constitution does not give the president a line item veto over Congress’s spending decision.”