Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

The EPA Just Locked Its Own Employees Out of Doing Their Jobs

Employees were also warned they could be fired at a moment’s notice.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency building
J. David Ake/Getty Images

More than 1,100 Environmental Protection Agency employees could be at risk of spontaneously losing their jobs, according to a Trump administration memo.

Employees at risk include individuals who have spent less than a year in their current role, even if they were longtime employees of other divisions or departments.

“As a probationary/trial period employee, the agency has the right to immediately terminate you,” the email, obtained Monday by The New York Times, states.

A spokeswoman for Lee Zeldin, the newly minted administrator of the environmental agency and a longtime Trump ally, told the Times that “our goal is to be transparent.” She did not elaborate on when or why the mass layoff would begin.

“On his first day in office, [Zeldin] engaged directly with career staff across E.P.A.’s headquarters—spanning two city blocks in downtown D.C.—listening to their insights and perspectives,” the spokeswoman, Molly Vaseliou, told the publication in a statement. “Ultimately, the goal is to create a more effective and efficient federal government that serves all Americans.”

On Monday morning, agency employees were notified that their intranet was out of service, leaving them unable to do their jobs as they could not access internal documents or data, reported the Times. It is not clear if the intranet outage was directly related to efforts to cut the EPA staff.

The result: Morale at the agency is in freefall, with some employees feeling the pressure to finally consider Trump’s controversial “buyout” offer, which would pay them through September on the condition of their resignations.

“It’s bad,” Marie Owens-Powell, president of the EPA union, told CBS News on Friday. “I’ve been with the agency for over 33 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

“As far as we can tell, EPA workers were the only ones to receive a notice from their agency, intended to go to probationary employees to terrorize and scare them into thinking they were on their way out,” she said.

Hundreds of EPA grantees have also been locked out of their funds, according to Michelle Roos, president of the Environmental Protection Network. She told CBS that it has left organizations across the country unable to do the work for which the federal government has already approved funding.

Roos also told the Times that the EPA had long been at the center of the “bullseye” in the forty-seventh president’s mission to nix large swaths of civil servants, and that the drastic move to downsize EPA staff would be the “most chaotic and vindictive transition in the history of the Environmental Protection Agency.”

Legal experts claim that the Trump administration’s move to choke congressionally appropriated funding from federal agencies is “unconstitutional” and “unauthorized by law.”

“Ninety-five percent of the funding going to EPA has not only been appropriated but is locked in, legally obligated grant funding,” Jillian Blanchard, vice president of climate change and environmental justice for Lawyers for Good Government, told CBS. “The Constitution does not give the president a line item veto over Congress’s spending decision.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk Installs Illegal Server to Seize All Federal Workers’ Data

Elon Musk’s DOGE henchmen are helping him make his most terrifying power grab yet.

Elon Musk
Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk has taken control of government employees’ private data by having his cronies illegally install a commercial server at the Office of Personnel Management.

Musk and his handpicked associates at the fake “Department of Government Efficiency” are using their ill-gotten access to control federal databases containing Social Security numbers, home addresses, medical histories, and other sensitive personal information, according to journalists Caleb Ecarma and Judd Legum at Musk Watch.

Many of these Musk staffers are young people between 19 and 24, such as software engineer Akash Bobba, an undergraduate student at University of California, Berkeley, and 2022 high school graduate Edward Coristine. At Musk’s direction, these inexperienced underlings now have access to the private information of every federal employee, and even people who have merely applied to federal jobs.

Musk’s people were given access to the federal government’s official hiring site USAJOBS, where people hoping to secure a federal job often enter their personal information including Social Security numbers, home addresses, and employment records, in their applications. They also gained access to the Enterprise Human Resources Integration, or EHRI, system, which contains Social Security numbers, dates of birth, salaries, home addresses, job descriptions, and disciplinary records of every single federal employee.

“They’re looking through all the position descriptions … to remove folks,” said one OPM employee about Musk’s team. “This is how they found all these DEI offices and had them removed—[by] reviewing position description level data.”

In addition, the DOGE staffers also have access to systems relating to onboarding, job performance reviews, and even the system the government uses to manage employee health care, which could violate laws on protected health information, such as HIPAA.

“What [Musk is] doing will put so many government employees at risk. It’s not at all what the office is intended for,” a former OPM director told Musk Watch. “I just can’t believe what I’m seeing.”

The unprecedented access also leaves federal employee data unsecured and vulnerable to hackers, said one OPM employee. One of the new email lists created by Musk’s people was already hit by a flood of spam emails last week.

“China and Russia are literally trying to hack us every day, and we just gave all this data over to somebody that’s not been properly vetted,” one of the OPM staffers said. “It’s not just Amanda Scales, it’s all the [political appointees] in that office right now. So it’s multiple vulnerability points.”

Many senior government officials have been locked out of EHRI and OPM, and thus can’t track what changes have been made by DOGE cronies. They could be doing irreparable damage to the federal civil service in their attempts to thin it out, with few, if any, ways of finding out what they’re doing. It kind of makes Hillary Clinton’s storing of government data on a private email server look rather quaint, doesn’t it?

Marin Scotten/
/

The Worst Person Possible Just Took Over USAID

Donald Trump has completed his takeover of USAID by installing a stooge at the top.

A person holds a protest sign in support of USAID outside the agency building in Washington, D.C.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday he’s now in charge of the U.S. Agency for International Development, just hours after billionaire Elon Musk announced Donald Trump had signed off on shutting the agency down.

“I’m the acting director of USAID,” Rubio told reporters on a visit to El Salvador, criticizing the agency’s “insubordination” in complying with national interests.

“It’s a completely unresponsive agency. It’s supposed to respond to policy directives with the State Department, and it refuses to do so,” Rubio said. “Every dollar we spend and every program we fund, that program will be aligned with the national interest of the United States. USAID has a history of sort of ignoring that.”

The decades-old independent agency employs more than 10,000 people and works on the ground in more than 60 countries. It has been a target for both Musk and Trump in recent days, both of whom claim that its work is a waste of government funding.

The USAID overhaul is part of a larger assault on foreign aid funding, which Trump halted for 90 days in an executive order he signed January 20. Rubio later froze all funding, projects, and contracts at USAID, and at least 56 officials were placed on leave. On Saturday, the USAID website went offline without explanation, and two days later, USAID employees were told to stay home.

“These are taxpayer dollars and we owe the American people the assurance that every dollar we are spending abroad is being spent on something that furthers our national interest,” Rubio said Monday.

Rubio told reporters that some USAID programs will continue but under the umbrella of the State Department, an alarming move Democrats warned could be detrimental to national security.

“Congress established the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as an independent agency, separate from the Department of State, to ensure that we can deploy development expertise and U.S. foreign assistance quickly, particularly in times of crisis, to meet our national security goals,” Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee wrote in a letter to Rubio on Monday.

“For this reason, any effort to merge or fold USAID into the Department of State should be, and by law must be, previewed, discussed, and approved by Congress.”

This story has been updated.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Victory Lap on Mexico Tariffs Is a Giant Farce

Donald Trump is trying to claim he achieved a major victory with his threats to impose tariffs on Mexico. There’s just one glaring problem.

Splitscreen of Donald Trump pursing his lips and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum smiling at a press conference
YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump and his fans are framing his agreement with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to back away from tariffs as some huge strongman victory. They are sorely mistaken. 

At midnight Monday, Trump placed 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico over claims the countries aren’t doing enough to stop “drug smuggling” and undocumented immigrants from crossing the border. Canada and Mexico were prepared to retaliate with their own retaliatory tariffs, but before that could happen, Trump and Sheinbaum announced they had come to an agreement: His tariffs on Mexico are delayed for a month, and she sends 10,000 Mexican soldiers to the border.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” Trump announced on Truth Social. “These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country.”

“We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a “deal” between our two Countries.” 

The MAGAsphere immediately rejoiced. “2 weeks in:Mexico caved, Panama caved, Colombia caved,Venezuela caved…” right-wing X account End Wokeness wrote.

“At this rate of achievement, not only should President Donald Trump be on Mount Rushmore, I want to personally work the chisel!” fawned Elon Musk, quoting the End Wokeness post. 

There are multiple issues with this facade that the Trump administration is putting on. 

Firstly, the number of Mexican soldiers Sheinbaum is sending to the border is routine. Mexico sent 15,000 troops to the border in 2019, and sent 10,000 again in 2021. 

“By the way, Mexico has sent its national guard to the border before, and it did jack shit to reduce fentanyl flows because the vast majority of fentanyl comes in via US CITIZENS GOING THROUGH LEGAL PORTS OF ENTRY,” wrote housing advocate Armand Domalewski.  

The economic timing of this “deal” also feels way too convenient. After Trump announced massive tariffs against some of our biggest trading partners, the U.S. stock market plummeted. Now Trump is walking back those tariffs while Mexico just sends their usual soldiers to the border. 

“The Dow opened almost 1000 points down and Trump already caved on Mexico tariffs,” one popular X user wrote.

“Ooof! Mexico, Canada and Wall Street call Trump’s Tariff bluff. NOW he wants to talk to Canada, delay tariffs on Mexico for a month and Wall Street is telling him real time his tariffs are ‘dumb,’” former RNC Chair Michael Steele wrote. “Ahh, the price of eggs, cars, avocados …”

The last part of the facade is the one Trump conveniently left out of his victory post: the guns. Sheinbaum wrote after speaking with Trump that “the United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico” as part of the tariff deal. It seems that Trump left this fairly important detail out of his own verbose post to keep up the strongman appearances. 

So Mexico is sending extra troops to the border, as it regularly has in the past, and Trump agreed to shoulder a heavier burden in stopping the flow of American semiautomatic weapons into Mexico. How exactly did Mexico fold to Trump here?

Marin Scotten/
/

Trump’s Tariffs Go Too Far for Even This Senior Republican

Senator Ron Johnson said he was worried about the consequences of Donald Trump’s tariff war.

Senator Ron Johnson gestures while speaking at a podium during a press conference
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s tariff war is too much for his otherwise steadfast ally Senator Ron Johnson, who compared the decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada to Great Depression–era trade policy and warned of the consequences.

“I don’t believe that is productive. It is going to hurt American companies, American exporters, it will hurt American consumers long term,” Johnson told the far-right news outlet NewsMax on Monday.

A hardcore fiscal conservative, Johnson blames government spending for pretty much everything. He’s lauded Trump’s massive federal budget cuts and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. But when it comes to limiting free trade, Johnson said he “can’t predict where this all goes.”

“I’m concerned,” the Wisconsin Republican told NewsMax.

On Saturday, Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on America’s top trading partners, which will make everything from avocados to children’s toys more expensive. The decision naturally sparked outrage and disbelief from both countries, leading to an agreement with Mexico to delay the tariffs for at least a month. Canada, meanwhile, has already taken retaliatory measures.

“Tariffs are a tax. When you tax something, you get less of it, so we’ll probably get fewer imports, but then with retaliation, fewer exports,” Johnson warned.

Johnson compared the tariffs to the Smoot-Hawley Act of 1930, which raised import duties on imported goods to protect American farmers. The heavily protested policy wreaked havoc on global trade and worsened economic conditions for Americans in an already precarious time.

Several other Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, have also slammed Trump’s tariffs, but most remain determinedly loyal in light of a decision that will harm American consumers and likely unleash global economic chaos.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Stock Market Plummets as Trump’s Extreme Tariffs Take Effect

As Donald Trump’s trade wars begin, the stock market is quickly crashing.

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The stock market took a downturn Monday morning after Donald Trump’s planned tariffs went into effect at midnight Monday.  

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all hit two-week lows of 43,921, 19,196, and 5,932, respectively. High performing companies like Apple and Nvidia slumped, along with American car companies like General Motors and Ford. Investors fled to safer investments like bonds and gold, with the precious metal jumping in value. 

The markets are struggling with Trump raising 25 percent tariffs on Canada and 10 percent on China. Trump had also planned to impose 25 percent tariffs on Mexico—but announced a one-month delay at the last minute on Monday. Still, the news wasn’t enough to save the stock market from plunging.

Canada has retaliated with 25 percent tariffs of its own on $107 billion of U.S. goods, with tariffs on $20.4 billion worth of goods on Tuesday and the rest following within 21 days. Prices on everything from beer to gas have gone up in the U.S. The Canadian province of Ontario is banning American companies from contracts with the province, including a $68 million contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink company to deliver high-speed internet to remote areas. 

Meanwhile, China pledged to take “necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests” on Saturday, including bringing a case against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization.

This morning’s market plunge comes after stocks took a dive Friday after the Trump administration announced that he would sign an executive order on tariffs the next day, sparking fears among investors. Those fears will not be easily assuaged in the coming days, as the full scale of Trump’s ill-thought economic plans have yet to hit Americans.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Ex-Trump Staffer Fired Over White Nationalist Event Makes His Return

Darren Beattie is reportedly getting a top job in the second Trump administration.

Donald Trump smiles
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump is elevating a known racist to one of the highest positions in the State Department. 

Darren Beattie, a conservative journalist who was fired from the Trump administration in 2018 after revelations about his attendance at a conference with white nationalists, will serve as the acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ABC News reported.  

Beattie has a long list of public viewpoints that range from problematic to despicable. 

“Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work,” Beattie wrote on X in October. “Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men.” 

“Britain treats its own native white people far worse than China treats its muslim Uighur population,” he wrote in August of that same year. 

“I have more respect for Jeffrey Epstein than Bill Barr,” he tweeted in 2020, referring to the infamous sexual predator and former attorney general, respectively. “At least Epstein wasn’t a pussy.” On January 6, 2021, he spent the day on X warning Senator Tim Scott, “BLM,” Ibram X. Kendi, and Kay Cole James to “learn their places” and “take a knee” to MAGA. 

Beattie’s appointment—along with those of Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, and others—is another indication that white supremacists are flooding Trump’s White House.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Throws Economy Into Chaos by Already Switching up on Tariffs

Donald Trump has agreed to back off of his tariffs on Mexico.

Donald Trump frowns while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Negotiations between Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have delayed U.S. tariffs on America’s neighbor by at least a month.

The news came Monday after Trump reportedly spoke with Sheinbaum about her country’s commitments at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We had a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty; we reached a series of agreements,” Sheinbaum posted on X Monday morning.

“1. Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl. 2. The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico,” she continued.

“3. Our teams will begin working today on two fronts: security and trade. 4. They are pausing tariffs for one month from now.”

The White House has not yet released an official statement on the sudden deal, but Trump did post about it on Truth Social.

He called the discussion a “very friendly conversation” and revealed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick would participate in negotiations with Mexican officials during the one-month pause on the tariffs.

“I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” Trump wrote.

Trump signed an executive order on Saturday imposing a 25 percent tariff on goods and a 10 percent tariff on energy products from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10 percent tariff raise on goods from China for the country’s purported failure to intervene in the dissemination of chemicals used to develop the lethal drug fentanyl. Practically overnight, the tariffs launched America and its biggest trading partners into a multinational trade war that raised prices on everything from gas to beer.

Canada immediately announced retaliatory tariffs of its own, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing an equal tariff hike on $20 billion in U.S. goods starting Tuesday. China, meanwhile, has vowed to bring a case against the United States before the World Trade Organization, the entity that oversees global commerce.

On Sunday, China’s Foreign Ministry threatened to take “necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests.”

“China calls on the United States to correct its wrongdoings, maintain the hard-won positive dynamics in the counternarcotics cooperation, and promote a steady, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relationship,” the ministry said.

Marin Scotten/
/

How the FBI Is Planning a Purge Over January 6

The FBI is identifying and targeting agents and employees who worked on January 6 cases.

The FBI building in Washington, D.C.
J. David Ake/Getty Images

The FBI is investigating more than 2,400 agents and employees who worked on cases related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

According to an internal FBI document obtained by NBC News, the agency is using its own case file management system to track down agents who worked on January 6–related cases. Targeted employees are being asked to fill out a questionnaire about their role in the investigation.

Employees must provide the information by Tuesday afternoon, ABC News reported. The request for information came from acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove just days after the Justice Department swept its own agency of prosecutors who worked on January 6–related cases.

The FBI questionnaire asks agents what role they had in any of the cases, whether they made any arrests, and whether they appeared in court, among other things. It was sent to employees on Friday, the same day six senior FBI officials were ordered to resign if they didn’t want to be fired.

But the agency of more than 38,0000 employees is pushing back against the Justice Department’s incessant witch hunt for Donald Trump’s enemies, urging affected agents to hold their ground.

“Do NOT resign or offer to resign. While we would never advocate for physical non-compliance, you need to be clear your removal is not voluntary,” the FBI Agents Association wrote in an email obtained by CNN.

In a letter to Bove released Sunday, lawyers for implicated FBI agents warned that the firing of agents who worked on cases involving Trump is a “direct assault on the national security of American citizens.”

“If you proceed with terminations and/or public exposure of terminated employees’ identities, we stand ready to vindicate their rights through all available legal means,” the letter reads.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk’s Crusade to Shut Down USAID Suddenly Gets More Serious

Donald Trump’s right-hand man is escalating his war to gut the federal government.

Elon Musk
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are trying to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development. 

In a live broadcast on his social media site X Sunday, Musk said the Trump administration was in the process of getting rid of the entire agency, saying, “It’s beyond repair.”

“As we dug into USAID it became apparent that what we have here is not an apple with a worm in it, but we have actually just a ball of worms. If you have an apple with a worm in it, you can take the worm out. If you have a whole ball of worms, it’s hopeless,” Musk told his online audience. “USAID is a ball of worms. There is no apple … that is why it’s gotta go. It’s beyond repair.”

USAID staff were sent an email telling them not to come into the office Monday unless they had  essential on-site duties. Trump seems to agree with Musk’s plan, telling reporters Sunday that the agency had “been run by a bunch of radical lunatics, and we’re getting them out … and then we’ll make a decision (on its future).”

Staffers at the agency say about 600 employees lost access to USAID computer systems overnight, and the Trump administration placed two security chiefs at the agency on leave over the weekend after they refused to turn over restricted classified information to Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” henchmen. On Saturday, the USAID website was taken down. 

Abby Maxman, president and CEO of prominent charity Oxfam America, said in a statement that “dismantling USAID would be a callous, destructive political power play that would have deadly consequences for millions of people living in dire humanitarian emergencies and extreme poverty.”

If Trump and the tech mogul–fascism enthusiast succeed in destroying the agency, it could have devastating results. USAID is the largest single contributor of humanitarian assistance worldwide, and the president’s foreign aid freeze last week has already wasted thousands of dollars’ worth of perishable food and forced international organizations to make hard decisions regarding their beneficiaries’ lives.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to walk back the aid freeze last week, only to cause more confusion, and this latest news about USAID is going to cause shock waves across the U.S. and the world. With the president’s ill-advised tariffs kicking in over the weekend as well, America’s international image is taking a nosedive.  

