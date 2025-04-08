Ketanji Brown Jackson Blasts Supreme Court’s Increasingly Shady Moves

“The President of the United States has invoked a centuries-old wartime statute to whisk people away to a notoriously brutal, foreign-run prison,” Jackson wrote. “For lovers of liberty, this should be quite concerning.”

The court’s newest justice also took issue with how her colleagues had ruled on the issue, as part of the bench’s emergency, or shadow, docket, which sees immediate action on issues ranging from scheduling proceedings to requests to halt lower court rulings—like the government’s request to halt Boasberg’s injunction.

“I lament that the Court appears to have embarked on a new era of procedural variability, and that it has done so in such a casual, inequitable, and, in my view, inappropriate manner,” she wrote.