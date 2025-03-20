Trump Commerce Secretary Makes Wild Plea to Help Tesla
Tesla’s value has tanked in recent weeks due to Elon Musk’s close ties to Donald Trump.
After Donald Trump’s surreal turn as a car salesman last week, the president’s Cabinet members are now also taking turns as shills for Elon Musk.
During an appearance on Fox News Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick gave a pitch for buying the billionaire bureaucrat’s struggling Tesla stock.
“I think if you wanna learn something on this show tonight, buy Tesla! I think it’s unbelievable that this guy’s stock is this cheap. It will never be this cheap again,” Lutnick said, appearing on-screen beside footage of burning electric vehicles—the results of protests at Tesla dealerships across the country.
“When people understand the things he’s building, the robots he’s building, the technology he’s building, people are gonna be dreaming of today and Jesse Watters, and thinking, ‘Gosh, I should have bought Elon Musk’s stock!’” Lutnick said, some laughter leaking through his desperate bid.
“I mean who wouldn’t invest in Elon Musk, you gotta be kidding me!” Lutnick continued.
Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial services firm once run by Lutnick but now helmed by his children, also upgraded Tesla stock from “neutral” to “overweight” Wednesday, citing a buying opportunity. At the end of 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald held roughly 740,000 shares of Tesla stock. So it seems Lutnick is trying to rescue Musk’s falling stock to the benefit of his family business.
Despite an initial “Trump bump” after Election Day, Tesla shares have fallen more than 40 percent since Trump took office, shedding nearly $121 billion of Musk’s personal net worth.
The hit to Musk’s popularity resulting from his antics with the Department of Government Efficiency has also coincided with the release of competitive technology in China. Investors who once needed to play ball with the erratic Musk may be starting to realize that they might not have to.
Last week, after Musk saw a huge drop in a single day (not unrelated to the market-wide fall caused by Trump’s tariffs and recession waffling), the president refashioned the White House into a car dealership and held an eerie promotional event where he pretended to drive a Tesla.