Cognitive Decline? Trump Goes on Weird Tangent Explaining Water

“I must’ve been the first one, I followed that storm right in,” the former president said. “I saw the devastation, it was a travesty, it was viscous, it was water. The water was the worst we’d ever seen. It was a water hurricane, that’s what it was.”



Trump: "It was water. It was water hurricane."



(Is there another type?) pic.twitter.com/iWUMjtrTNQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024

This may have been a part of Trump’s usual meandering rally ramblings, or he may just be truly unaware of what a Category 4 hurricane entails. Either way, he spent an ample amount of time explaining how a hurricane works to a crowd that just experienced one of the deadliest hurricanes in two decades.

After more ranting, Trump then re-upped the false claim that the federal disaster response was a complete failure due to Democrats taking money out of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “give” to immigrants.

