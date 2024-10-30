Cognitive Decline? Trump Goes on Weird Tangent Explaining Water
Watch how Donald Trump tried to explain Hurricane Helene to a crowd in North Carolina.
Former President Donald Trump should leave the meteorology to the professionals.
After taking jabs at Kamala Harris and his second debate moderators at a North Carolina rally Wednesday afternoon, Trump suddenly turned to Hurricane Helene, the category storm that devastated large swaths of the state earlier this month, leaving 130 people dead and damaging key infrastructure beyond repair.
“I must’ve been the first one, I followed that storm right in,” the former president said. “I saw the devastation, it was a travesty, it was viscous, it was water. The water was the worst we’d ever seen. It was a water hurricane, that’s what it was.”
This may have been a part of Trump’s usual meandering rally ramblings, or he may just be truly unaware of what a Category 4 hurricane entails. Either way, he spent an ample amount of time explaining how a hurricane works to a crowd that just experienced one of the deadliest hurricanes in two decades.
After more ranting, Trump then re-upped the false claim that the federal disaster response was a complete failure due to Democrats taking money out of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “give” to immigrants.
“They don’t have any money for North Carolina, or a lot of other states, you find out they don’t have any money. FEMA spent money on bringing illegal aliens into our country.”
This conspiracy has been thoroughly debunked. FEMA has approved $100 million of aid to North Carolina. It did not spend any of its disaster funds on the southern border, and even Republicans have pushed back on this claim. But as with his meteorology report, Trump seems to be making it all up as he goes along.