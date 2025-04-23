Elon Musk’s Critics on X Face the Consequences
The world’s richest man appears to be using X to control his critics.
Elon Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist, has been targeting people who are mean to him on X, according to The New York Times.
The Times reported that three X users who engaged in public online feuds with the billionaire were essentially shadow-banned shortly after, with their views and reach falling off a cliff.
In December, popular right-wing X commentator Anastasia Maria Loupis got into it with Musk over the H-1B visa fiasco, in which the more white ethno-nationalist section of MAGA chided the billionaire for supporting foreign workers in America. She had her check removed and stopped going consistently viral.
“It’s been 4 weeks since @elonmusk deliberately destroyed my once very viral X account. In 4 weeks, I’ve had ZERO viral posts. I used to have at least 5-10 a day. This happened right after Elon Musk got himself into the White House,” she wrote on X in January. “To me, this is 4 years of work against corrupt governments down the drain, and 3 Medical Boards ‘investigations’ as punishment for telling the truth about Covid, climate scam, transgender ideology, Ukraine, Gaza, Israel. This is exactly what Elon Musk promised not to do when he took over Twitter.”
Full-time Trump muse Laura Loomer had a similar experience.
“Is DOGE a way to ‘cut spending’ or REDIRECT the spending toward the pet projects of tech bro billionaires? It’s looking like the latter TBH,” she said on X in December, a sharp take from one of the worst people the MAGAverse has to offer. “‘Hey let’s convince the peasants that we are saving them money as we enrich ourselves! Then when they find out and speak out, we will have the Indian Mods Ban them!’”
“Loomer is trolling for attention. Ignore,” Musk replied. Loomer’s reach and platform shrank dramatically shortly after that interaction. She had her X Premium status revoked, which eliminated her ability to monetize. She alleges she lost about $50,000 in that time, but she did later regain access to X Premium.
“I think it’s wrong to say it’s a free speech platform and then shut off people’s ability to monetize,” Loomer said at the time.
The third popular right-wing victim of Musk’s free speech suppression was Infowars host Owen Shroyer, who also piled on in the foreign workers beef and had his X Premium access swiftly revoked with no explanation.
“My theory is that someone is manipulating reach based off of personal, political or issue based bias,” Shroyer said in an email to the Times, stopping short of directly naming Musk.
It isn’t clear exactly how each of these accounts were shadow-banned. It’s also unclear how many people Musk has done this to, as smaller accounts may not be as noticeable. For a man who laments the intolerance of the left and bemoans cancel culture, he sure has thin skin.