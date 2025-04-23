Elon Musk’s Critics on X Face the Consequences

“Is DOGE a way to ‘cut spending’ or REDIRECT the spending toward the pet projects of tech bro billionaires? It’s looking like the latter TBH,” she said on X in December, a sharp take from one of the worst people the MAGAverse has to offer. “‘Hey let’s convince the peasants that we are saving them money as we enrich ourselves! Then when they find out and speak out, we will have the Indian Mods Ban them!’”

“Loomer is trolling for attention. Ignore,” Musk replied. Loomer’s reach and platform shrank dramatically shortly after that interaction. She had her X Premium status revoked, which eliminated her ability to monetize. She alleges she lost about $50,000 in that time, but she did later regain access to X Premium.

“I think it’s wrong to say it’s a free speech platform and then shut off people’s ability to monetize,” Loomer said at the time.