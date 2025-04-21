Trump Sends the Economy Tanking Over Fight With Fed Chair
Donald Trump has made it clear he wants to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The market plunged Monday as Donald Trump continued to level lame attacks against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points, the yield on a 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.89 percent, and the ICE U.S. dollar index—which measures the dollar against foreign currencies—sank more than 1 percent to its lowest level since March 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Even Big Tech companies were struggling in the market Monday, with Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla all taking hits.
CNBC’s Kelly Evans pointed out in The Exchange newsletter that typically when the market sinks, as it did during the Covid-19 pandemic, the dollar goes up and Treasury yields drop. Now, the opposite is true—meaning that the costs of imported goods will be even higher than the boosted prices caused by Trump’s tariffs on nearly every country in the world.
And Trump is only exacerbating the problem by continuing to poke at Powell.
Last week, Trump started mocking Powell after the central banker refused to lower interest rates to offset the president’s destabilizing “reciprocal tariff” policy. Powell had also warned of the possibility of rising inflation and stagnated growth. Kevin Hassett, the National Economic Council director, claimed that the White House was reviewing having Powell removed—though the Fed chair has previously stated that the president cannot remove him.
Trump continued to chide Powell on Monday for denying his calls to lower interest rates. “With these costs trending so nicely downward, just what I predicted they would do, there can almost be no inflation, but there can be a SLOWING of the economy unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.