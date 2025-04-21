Trump Sends the Economy Tanking Over Fight With Fed Chair

Even Big Tech companies were struggling in the market Monday, with Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla all taking hits.

CNBC’s Kelly Evans pointed out in The Exchange newsletter that typically when the market sinks, as it did during the Covid-19 pandemic, the dollar goes up and Treasury yields drop. Now, the opposite is true—meaning that the costs of imported goods will be even higher than the boosted prices caused by Trump’s tariffs on nearly every country in the world.

And Trump is only exacerbating the problem by continuing to poke at Powell.