Trump Celebrates Earth Day by Gutting Key EPA Office

Donald Trump is firing hundreds of workers at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Donald Trump stands behind a fence at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Others are in the background.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Several employees in the Environmental Protection Agency spent their Earth Day learning that they needed to find new jobs.

Hundreds of staffers in the department’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights were laid off as part of a reduction in force Tuesday, as were employees working on environmental justice and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in regional offices.

In February, environmental justice staffers were placed on administrative leave and some of the agency’s probationary workers were fired. Now, 280 workers involved with environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion will be terminated, with 175 other EPA workers being assigned to new jobs. It’s all part of EPA chief Lee Zeldin’s pledge to drive “a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion.” According to an EPA memo obtained by NBC News, the reduction in force will take effect on July 31.

The EPA under Trump is ditching its mission of actually protecting the environment. The department rolled back environmental regulations last month along with parts of the Clean Air Act. In addition to the rollbacks and cuts, the agency also tried to cut grants to nonprofit organizations in an attack on the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, set up by President Biden with the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. A federal judge temporarily nixed those plans last month.

The regulatory changes that Zeldin is pushing with Trump’s blessing will harm countless Americans, including Trump’s supporters. “It’s practically inevitable” that more people will get sick from reduced regulation and the loss of funding, one EPA staffer anonymously told TNR earlier this month.

It’s fitting that Tuesday’s layoff announcement fell on Earth Day because the Trump administration has shown that it cares little, if anything, about the earth. The new energy secretary, fracking executive Chris Wright, last month described climate change as the “side effect of building the modern world.”

The FBI has moved to criminalize groups like Habitat for Humanity for receiving grants from the EPA under the Biden administration, and Trump himself has claimed that climate change will provide more seafront property and is therefore better for real estate. The White House is celebrating Earth Day by making the planet worse.

Stephen Miller Unveils Bizarre New Attack on Birthright Citizenship

Stephen Miller has found a new excuse to ignore the Constitution.

Stephen Miller gestures while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, has begun baselessly claiming that birthright citizenship has become a massive welfare scam.

During an appearance on Newsmax Monday evening, Miller ranted about Donald Trump’s executive order to upend birthright citizenship, which the Supreme Court will weigh next month.

“Birthright citizenship is the biggest, costliest scam in financial history,” Miller ranted. “An illegal alien could come here nine months pregnant, or on a tourist visa nine months pregnant, have a baby. That baby is then declared an automatic citizen, which then entitles the entire family to come here and live here, and every one of them get welfare … unlimited welfare, applying as the custodian of this citizen—so-called—child.”

“The biggest financial rip-off of Americans in history, not to mention the fact that it is the number one magnet for illegal immigration and invasion,” Miller continued.

With his penchant for white nationalism, Miller is no stranger to making disgusting, racist generalizations about immigrants. Miller has previously endorsed a theory called “remigration” that, unlike deportation, refers to the forcible removal of non–ethnically European immigrants and their families, regardless of their actual citizenship.

In a particularly outrageous escalation, Miller also claimed, without providing evidence, that birthright citizenship was a “major national security threat” that had been “used by foreign governments to conduct espionage against the United States.”

Halfway through his outrageous claim Monday, he switched to a hypothetical. “Because now, you see we can keep out a foreign spy who has a visa, who’s trying to get permission to board an airplane—but what happens when a foreign government uses this ridiculous birthright scam in order to create automatic citizens to then grow up as assets of a foreign government?” he demanded.

Birthright citizenship was established in the Fourteenth Amendment: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Congress and the states ratified the amendment in 1869 to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dred Scott v. Sanford, which had held that people of African descent can never acquire American citizenship, and to provide a constitutional backstop for Black civil rights in the South during Reconstruction. Miller argued that the use of the birthright citizenship clause had strayed too far from its intended purpose.

The ghoulish white supremacist has also become one of the Trump administration’s strongest advocates for denying due process for undocumented immigrants it seeks to remove.

The Latest Case Against Birthright Citizenship Is a Joke
DOJ Starts Kilmar Abrego Garcia Case With Major Typo

The Department of Justice’s lawyers only proceeded to make more mistakes.

A person holds up a sign that says "Bring Kilmar home to his family"
Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Trump administration is not only refusing to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, but it spelled “United States” wrong while explaining why.

In a response issued Monday evening, the Department of Justice failed to answer questions from Abrego Garcia’s lawyers submitted in a court-approved interrogatory. “Defendants object to Interrogatory No. 1 as based on the false premise that the United States can, or has been ordered to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s release from custody,” the DOJ’s response reads.

It then quotes the Supreme Court as having said, “Defendant should ‘take all available steps to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia to the United State.’” Misquoting the Supreme Court and a typo? It’s a great start from the Justice Department as it tries to defend deporting an innocent man it claims is part of a gang because of his knuckle tattoos.

After the Trump administration unlawfully deported 29-year-old Abrego Garcia to El Salvador due to an admitted “administrative error,” the Supreme Court ordered the government to “facilitate” his return, as did U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis. But the administration has since taken no steps to do so, and it maintains without evidence that Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13.

Because of Trump’s inaction, Xinis allowed Abrego Garcia’s lawyers to submit an interrogatory in search of answers, of which they got none. Along with spelling the country’s name incorrectly, the DOJ refused to answer any questions from the father-of-three’s attorneys in its response. It instead maintained that any rulings ordering the facilitation of Abrego Garcia’s return are a “false premise”—a pathetic excuse for inaction given that’s exactly what they were ordered to do.

Trump Handed Huge Loss in Fight to Shut Down Voice of America

Donald Trump signed an executive order eliminating the critical news source.

The Voice of America sign on the side of the organization's building in Washington, D.C.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
A federal judge ordered Donald Trump Tuesday to restore Voice of America and other government-funded radio broadcasts.
In a 10-page order, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ruled that the president’s efforts to dismantle the U.S. Agency for Global Media broadcasts Voice of America, Radio Free Asia, and Middle East Broadcasting Networks were likely illegal. Trump signed an executive order on March 14 eliminating VOA.
The judge ordered the Trump administration “to take all necessary steps to return USAGM employees and contractors to their status” held prior to the executive order. Lamberth, however, did not order Trump to restore any other USAGM-affiliated entities.
Last month, the White House laid off more than 1,300 VOA staff and accused the 83-year-old broadcasting agency that was started to combat Nazi propaganda of being anti-Trump and a waste of taxpayer money.
Less than a week later, six VOA staffers filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for shuttering USAGM, alleging that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment. The lawsuit followed a separate filing from USAGM affiliates Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which also argued that Trump’s actions are illegal.
“My colleagues and I are grateful for this ruling, but we know this is just a small step forward as the government is likely to appeal,” lead plaintiff and VOA White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara said in a statement Tuesday. “We are committed to continuing to fight against what we believe is the administration’s unlawful silencing of VOA until we can return to our congressional mandate to tell America’s story through factual, balanced, and comprehensive reporting.”
This story has been updated.
Disturbing DOJ Pressure Over Eric Adams Case Sparks Resignations

The Justice Department set a condition for prosecutors on New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s case wishing to return to work. It didn’t work.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams raises his right hand as if being sworn in.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams may have been dropped and the case dismissed, but the fallout still continues. 

Three federal prosecutors announced their resignations Tuesday, saying that they would quit their jobs rather than admit wrongdoing in continuing to pursue the case against Adams, The New York Times reports. 

In an email, prosecutors Celia V. Cohen, Andrew Rohrbach, and Derek Wikstrom, who all worked on the Adams case, said that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche made their admitting to wrongdoing a condition of their reinstatement from administrative leave, after corruption charges against Adams were dropped in February.  

“We will not confess wrongdoing when there was none,” the trio wrote in the email, adding, “Now, the Department has decided that obedience supersedes all else, requiring us to abdicate our legal and ethical obligations in favor of directions from Washington.”

Adams spent much of 2024 openly lobbying President Trump to intervene in the federal charges against him for bribery, fraud, and soliciting political donations from Turkish officials in exchange for favors. His efforts paid off two months ago, although comments from Trump’s border czar Tom Homan made it seem like the DOJ was dropping charges in exchange for Adams cracking down on immigrants in New York City. 

Seven prosecutors resigned last month rather than carry out the order from Washington to drop the charges. Now, even though the case was dismissed with prejudice, preventing the Trump administration from using it as leverage over Adams in the future, it appears that the administration tried to get a show of fealty from Manhattan federal prosecutors. While three of them refused, Trump’s DOJ has won the chance to install loyalist attorneys to protect the president and his friends.

ICE Given Deadline to Reinstate Student Visas in Major Blow to MAGA

A federal judge has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to restore the legal status of international students whose visas were suddenly stripped from them.

A protester holds a sign reading "Don't Deport Students."
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

A federal judge has ordered that the Trump administration has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to reinstate the legal status of 133 students who had their visas revoked. Many international students have been targeted by the Trump administration for their activism around Israel’s war on Gaza, while others have had their visas revoked over minor incidents.

Judge Victoria Calvert issued a temporary restraining order on behalf of the students, who argued that Immigration and Customs Enforcement “abruptly and unlawfully” terminated their records on the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, making them vulnerable to deportation. The judge’s order of reinstatement applies retroactively to March 21, 2025.

“The Constitution protects everyone on American soil, so the Trump administration cannot ignore due process to unjustifiably threaten students with the loss of immigration status, and arrest and deportation,” said ACLU senior staff attorney Avika Friedlin. “We believe this ruling shows the students are likely to prevail on their claims, and we are pleased the court ordered the government to halt its unlawful actions while the lawsuit continues.”

The Trump administration has already terminated the visas of more than 1,550 international students, putting them at heightened risk of deportation. The Georgia case will be heard for a preliminary injunction on Thursday.

ICE Deported an Immigrant. Now, No One Can Find Him.
Trump Makes His Most Unhinged Claim Yet About Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Donald Trump has a wild new theory about Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s tattoos.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia's brother and mother stand next to each other with their arms linked during a press conference by Senator Chris Van Hollen. Abrego Garcia's brother wears a shirt calling for Abrego Garcia's return
Pete Kiehart/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Donald Trump has taken his tirade against immigrants with tattoos to new heights, baselessly claiming that Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s knuckle tattoos clearly associate him with MS-13.

“This is the man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, that the Courts are trying to save from being deported?” the president wrote on Truth Social Monday night. “He was supposed to be, according to the Judge and the Democrats, a wonderful father from Maryland, but then they noticed he had ‘MS-13’ tattooed onto his knuckles (and lots of really bad stories about his past!).”

The post includes a photo of Trump holding up a photo of a hand, supposedly Abrego Garcia’s, with a marijuana leaf, smiley face, cross, and skull tattooed across the knuckles. On top of each individual tattoo is written M-S-1-3, the president’s way of explaining each tattoo clearly translates to an individual letter or number, which all together spell … MS-13?

“This is the gang that is, perhaps, the worst of them all. What is wrong with our Country?” Trump’s post concluded, leaving out any explanation for how he broke the tattoo code.

Screenshot of a Truth Social post
Screenshot

Abrego Garcia was unlawfully deported to El Salvador last month due to an admitted “administrative error” by the Trump administration, though officials have since doubled down on unfounded claims that Abrego Garcia is part of MS-13. Now the president is resorting to one of his favorite, but most outrageous, justifications for deporting Latino men without due process: They have tattoos.

After he ignored court orders and deported 200 Venezuelan immigrants to a megaprison in El Salvador, Trump cited photos of their tattoos as proof that they were part of Tren de Aragua. One man had a tattoo of a rose and a skull; another had a tattoo of a soccer ball. Even if gang-affiliated tattoos were sufficient evidence to deport someone (they’re not), none of those are associated with Tren de Aragua. In fact, experts on the gang have revealed that Tren de Aragua does not have affiliation tattoos.

“The truth is that a tattoo identifying Tren de Aragua does not exist,” Ronna Rísquez, a Venezuelan journalist who published the definitive book on TdA, told The New Yorker at the start of the month. “Tren de Aragua does not use any tattoos as a form of gang identification; no Venezuelan gang does.”

Last week, the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return, but all the administration has done is continue to push lies about the 29-year-old’s identity. A growing number of Democrats are traveling to El Salvador to push for his release.

“While Donald Trump continues to defy the Supreme Court, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is being held illegally in El Salvador after being wrongfully deported,” California Representative Robert Garcia said in a statement Monday. “That is why we’re here—to remind the American people that kidnapping immigrants and deporting them without due process is not how we do things in America.”

Trump Tariffs Send Stock Market Plummeting to Great Depression Levels

The last time the U.S. economy was this bad, it was the Great Depression.

Donald Trump holds up a chart of tariff rates while standing in the White House Rose Garden
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It’s a pretty bad sign when people start making comparisons to the Great Depression, right? 

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that after the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 1,000 points, it was “headed for its worst April performance since 1932.” But that wasn’t the only historically significant market drop. 

The S&P 500, which has dropped 9 percent since Donald Trump announced his destabilizing “reciprocal tariff” policy earlier this month, has seen the worst performance since Inauguration Day for any president going back to 1928, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Also on Monday, the yield on a 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.89 percent, and the ICE U.S. dollar index—which measures the dollar against foreign currencies—sank more than 1 percent to its lowest level since March 2022. Typically when the market sinks, as it did during the Covid-19 pandemic, the dollar goes up and Treasury yields drop. Now the opposite is true—meaning that the costs of imported goods will be even higher than the boosted prices caused by Trump’s tariffs on nearly every country in the world. This also leaves investors with few safe spots to wait out the volatility caused by Trump’s tariffs. 

“It’s the hallmark of the ‘no confidence’ trade,” Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments, told the Journal. “It’s impossible to commit capital to an economy that is unstable and unknowable because of policy structure.” 

The market seemed to recover slightly Tuesday from the significant sell-off during the previous session. But still, there was trouble on the horizon.

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that Trump’s tariffs would slow growth, not only for the U.S. but globally.  The IMF’s chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, told reporters that the odds of a recession in the U.S. had increased from 25 percent in October 2024 to 40 percent. 

ICE Deported an Immigrant. Now, No One Can Find Him.

The man does not appear on government records of deported immigrants.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer wears a patch on their vest that says "Police ICE"
Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

A Venezuelan man ordered to be deported has vanished into the “black hole” created by the Trump administration’s illegal denial of due process for immigrants.  

Ricardo Prada Vásquez was marked for deportation among a group of detainees sent to El Salvador last month as part of Donald Trump’s mass deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. But now his name does not appear in the government’s records of immigrants to be detained and deported, Venezuelan authorities can’t find him, and his family hasn’t heard from him in more than a month, according to a Tuesday report from The New York Times.

The 32-year-old father was detained by immigration authorities on January 15 after accidentally driving over the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Michigan to Ontario, while he was working as a food delivery driver. He had immigrated to the U.S. in November 2024 using the CBP One app, and was permitted to remain in the country while his case was considered. 

Prada was initially able to stay in touch with his friend in Chicago, Javier, who spoke to the Times under the condition that he only be referred to by his middle name, for fear of becoming a target of immigration authorities. On March 15, Prada called Javier and told him he was being deported, and expected to return to Venezuela. Javier was the last known person to have contact with Prada. 

“He has simply disappeared,” Javier told the Times. 

Prada’s name was not included in the list of immigrants removed to El Salvador. 

Prada’s family waited to hear from him but heard nothing. “He fell off the face of the earth,” said Prada’s mother, Maria Alejandra Vega. “It was sheer agony.”

Prada was among the group of Venezuelan immigrants who were moved south toward Texas, ahead of the Trump administration’s staging of a massive deportation under the AEA of detainees it alleged were gang members. Many of these individuals had no criminal record, and evidence of their gang affiliation was thin.

Prada’s family told the Times that he was not a member of a gang. He did have tattoos, which is one of the characteristics ICE authorities have used to determine alleged gang affiliation. He was initially moved to an ICE facility in Ohio before being sent to the El Valle Detention Facility in south Texas, where, after failing to secure a lawyer, he was ordered to be deported.

“This case represents a black hole where due process no longer exists,” Stephen Yale-Loehr, an immigration scholar at Cornell Law School, told the Times

“This case shocks the conscience,” he said. “I have not heard of a disappearance like this in my 40-plus years of practicing and teaching immigration law.”

Over the weekend, the Supreme Court ordered that the Trump administration pause all deportations under the AEA after reports spread that the government was planning to remove another group of Venezuelan immigrants, in violation of the high court’s prior ruling that detainees be given the opportunity to “actually seek habeas relief in the proper venue before such removal occurs.”

The court’s ruling sent Donald Trump into a rage Monday, as the administration has continued to ramp up its rhetoric against due process. In reality, there are no “activist” judges stymying the president’s wishes, but judges requiring that power to be administered according to the rule of law. And the right of due process is exactly what might ensure that the government does not lose a human being. 

RFK Jr. Set to Launch Disease Registry Tracking Autistic People

And he’s using private medical records to make it happen.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is using private medical records to create a registry of people with autism in the United States.

The National Institutes of Health is helping to collect private medical records from government and commercial databases to give to the secretary of health and human services, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said Monday. The records include prescription records from pharmacies, lab testing, and genomics records from the Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Service, private insurance claims, and data from smartwatches and fitness trackers.

The NIH is also working on an agreement to secure Medicare and Medicaid data, according to Bhattacharya, who said that select outside researchers will be able to access and study, but not download, the collected data from the registry.

Kennedy, a longtime critic of vaccination, has made the study of autism one of HHS’s primary goals under his tenure. The department’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a study to examine links between autism and vaccines, even though medical experts have long debunked any such connection.

The news that HHS is putting together a registry and accessing Americans’ private medical records raises all kinds of privacy concerns. HHS and its departments, including the NIH and CDC, have laid off thousands of employees in the past few months, possibly giving Kennedy and Bhattacharya, also an anti-vaxxer, more compliant employees to push their agenda.

Kennedy has drawn criticism from mainstream medical researchers by calling autism “preventable” and made the outlandish claim that he can find a cure for the condition by September. On top of that, his vaccination stance has led to a haphazard effort to combat a growing measles outbreak across the country, as he gives conflicting recommendations on vaccinations versus quack treatments. What kind of conclusion will such an approach yield in his autism crusade?

