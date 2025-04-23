JD Vance Comments on Being One of Last People to See Pope Alive
JD Vance says the timing of his meeting with the pope was “pretty crazy.”
Vice President JD Vance thought it was “crazy” that he was one of the last people to see Pope Francis before he died early Monday morning.
“I thought a lot about that, it’s pretty crazy actually,” Vance told reporters while on a visit to Agra, India,on the tarmac on Wednesday.
“Obviously I was able to see him very briefly the morning of Easter Sunday. I knew he was very ill, I didn’t realize how sick he was. The thing that I will always remember Pope Francis for is that he was a great pastor. People on the margins, poor people, people suffering from diseases, they saw in Pope Francis an advocate, and I think a true expression of Christian love.”
Pope Francis has had a tenuous relationship with Trump, Vance, and the Christian right in America for the entirety of his papacy. He was a noted environmentalist who often chastised the Trump administration on its lack of humanity on immigration and climate change and its misuse of Catholic Social Teaching.
Pope Francis’s funeral will be held on Saturday, according to the Vatican.