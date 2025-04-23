Trump’s Approval Rating Is Tanking by Every Indicator That Matters

It then quotes the Supreme Court as having said, “Defendant should ‘take all available steps to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia to the United State.’” Misquoting the Supreme Court and a typo? It’s a great start from the Justice Department as it tries to defend deporting an innocent man it claims is part of a gang because of his knuckle tattoos.

After the Trump administration unlawfully deported 29-year-old Abrego Garcia to El Salvador due to an admitted “administrative error,” the Supreme Court ordered the government to “facilitate” his return, as did U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis. But the administration has since taken no steps to do so, and it maintains without evidence that Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13.

Because of Trump’s inaction, Xinis allowed Abrego Garcia’s lawyers to submit an interrogatory in search of answers, of which they got none. Along with spelling the country’s name incorrectly, the DOJ refused to answer any questions from the father-of-three’s attorneys in its response. It instead maintained that any rulings ordering the facilitation of Abrego Garcia’s return are a “false premise”—a pathetic excuse for inaction given that’s exactly what they were ordered to do.