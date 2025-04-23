Skip Navigation
Trump’s Approval Rating Is Tanking by Every Indicator That Matters

Americans think Trump is failing at pretty much everything, a new poll finds.

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Americans at large disapprove of President Trump’s performance on virtually every key issue, according to recent polling from Reuters/Ipsos.

About 48 percent disapprove of his performance regarding the “rule of law,” 49 percent disapprove of his performance on the environment, 51 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy, 52 percent disapprove of his performance on international trade, and a whopping 57 percent disapprove of his performance on the cost of living.

X screenshot Matt McDermott @mattmfm Reuters/Ipsos poll finds Trump underwater on every major issue and his economic approval rating falling to 37%, a record low for Trump. Remarkably bad numbers so early in a term. (screenshot of Trupm’s poll numbers)

Trump has overhauled the government, upturned the economy, and completely eroded any sense of security or power that the United States offered as a global trading partner. His wantonly placed tariffs will keep the cost of living high (so much for those grocery prices he campaigned on) while doing nothing to reduce inflation. While it’s unusual for performance ratings to be this paltry this soon in a presidential term, the speed at which Trump has undertaken his chaotic policies certainly explains the numbers. And it’s far from over.

“There’s a big risk for Trump that it’s only going to get worse from here,” said the libertarian CATO Institute’s Scott Lincicome.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

The Worst Person You Know Just Had a Good Idea

And a broken clock is right twice a day.

Steve Bannon speaks to reporters at CPAC
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Even Donald Trump’s former chief strategist believes that taxing the rich is a good idea.

In an effort to advance the president’s tax bill and defang Democratic attacks on the administration, Steve Bannon is urging Trump to propose a tax hike on multimillionaires, The Washington Post reported Tuesday night.

“One proposal would allow the top tax rate to revert to its level before the 2017 tax law, from 37 percent to 39.6 percent. (This would raise taxes for those with more than $626,350 in earnings),” according to the Post.

The pitch also suggests adopting a new tax bracket for people earning more than $1 million, as well as an additional tax bracket for individuals earning more than $3 million or $5 million.

“This guts the AOC-Bernie ‘oligarchy tour,’” Bannon told the Post, referring to anti-Trump rallies hosted by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders that drew tens of thousands of people.

“Politically, it’s game, set, match—it’s a no-brainer. This would destroy the Democrats,” Bannon said.

Republicans have had a difficult time penciling out Trump’s massive tax plan, which would massively benefit corporations and billionaires and add an estimated $6.8 trillion to the deficit.

But Bannon has been trying to convince conservatives to tax the rich since at least Trump’s first term, and other members of the party are less than convinced that the idea could advance through a Republican-controlled legislature.

“I don’t see it getting through the Senate Finance Committee—there’s not a chance,” Doug Holtz-Eakin, president of the right-leaning American Action Forum research group, told the Post. Holtz-Eakin also predicted that the House would “deflect and say they want to consider all possibilities, but it won’t have the votes.”

“They’ll see this as a punitive tax on rich people for no reason,” Holtz-Eakin said. “They don’t like the politics. They don’t like the economics. They’re not interested.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Judge Destroys Trump Team’s “Bad Faith” Efforts in Abrego Garcia Case

Judge Paula Xinis accused Donald Trump’s Department of Justice of dragging its feet.

People hold up signs that say, "I stand with Kilmar Abrego García" in a protest calling for his return to the U.S.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A federal judge slammed the Department of Justice for refusing to provide answers about the government’s efforts to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador.

In an eight-page filing Tuesday evening, U.S. District Court Judge Paula Xinis overruled several of the government’s objections to answering questions or providing documents, writing that their failure “reflects a willful and bad faith refusal to comply with discovery obligations.”

Lawyers for the DOJ failed to respond to a court-ordered request for information Monday, arguing that it had been made on a “false premise” that the government was required to secure Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador. The Supreme Court had ordered the government to “facilitate” his return. Crucially, Abrego Garcia has no criminal record, and the government has failed to provide any compelling evidence of his alleged gang affiliation.

In her filing, Xinis said that the government had “stubbornly” refused to provide “any basis” for the privileges it was attempting to invoke in its evasion of her questions.

For weeks, lawyers for the government had attempted to hide behind “vague and unsubstantiated assertions of privilege” to “obstruct discovery and evade compliance,” Xinis wrote. “Defendants have known, at least since last week, that this Court requires specific legal and factual showings to support any claim of privilege. Yet they have continued to rely on boilerplate assertions. That ends now.”

Xinis told the lawyers that they would have only 24 hours to assert any final privileges in the requisite detail.

“If Defendants want to preserve their privilege claims, they must support them with the required detail. Otherwise, they will lose the protections they failed to properly invoke,” she warned.

Xinis excoriated the government’s refusal to provide additional names of those involved in Abrego Garcia’s deportation as “willful and intentional noncompliance,” and overruled the lawyers’ claim that information about how he was placed in CECOT, the prison in El Salvador notorious for human rights abuses, was “outside the scope” of expedited discovery.

“This is particularly relevant to Abrego Garcia’s custodial status today, if for nothing else, the Plaintiffs are entitled to discover all relevant and probative evidence that undermines the Defendants’ incomplete and evasive answer that Abrego Garcia is in the ‘sovereign, domestic custody’ of El Salvador,” she wrote.

In a meeting with Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen last week, Abrego Garcia said he had since been moved to a different prison.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Panicking Trump Walks Back His Attacks on the Fed and China

Donald Trump seems to have finally realized he’s sending the economy into a tailspin.

Donald Trump raises his hands defensively while speaking in the Oval Office of the White House.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump is backtracking on some of his wild economic moves.

The president said Tuesday that has “no intention” of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, after days of insults and threats over whether Powell would cut interest rates. It’s quite a reversal from Trump saying Powell’s “termination cannot come fast enough,” the week before. Still, Trump would like those rate cuts.

“I would like to see [Powell] be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates,” Trump said Tuesday while swearing in the new Securities and Exchange Commission chair. “It is a perfect time to lower interest rates.”

Trump also backed down from threatening China on Tuesday, saying that he wouldn’t seek to punish China any further in the Oval Office and telling reporters that tariff rates against the country would be lowered.

“[The rates] will come down substantially, but it won’t be zero,” Trump said, adding that “we’re going to be very nice, and they’re going to be very nice, and we’ll see what happens.” China appears to be reciprocating, with a spokesperson for the country’s Foreign Ministry telling reporters Wednesday that “the door for talks is wide open.”

It seems that the struggling stock market and panicked U.S. executives have persuaded Trump to modify whatever concepts of a plan he has for the economy, as every economic indicator spells disaster. Trump’s tariff whiplash, where he has alternated between raising and lowering tariffs, has caused market chaos for several weeks.

Instituting an astronomical tariff rate of 145 percent against China, one of the country’s largest trading partners, has not inspired confidence from American businesses, and China is holding firm on getting Trump to back down. Tuesday’s shift from the president indicates that he is fearful of what will happen if his current approach backfires.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

JD Vance Issues Ukraine Stark Ultimatum as Rubio Ditches Peace Talks

Vance says both Ukraine and Russia need to make some concessions in order to get a deal.

JD Vance delivers a speech at a lectern
Kenny Holston/Pool/Getty Image

Vice President JD Vance admitted outright on Wednesday that the United States is prepared to completely abandon Ukraine. 

“We’ve issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and Ukrainians, and it’s time for them to either say yes, or for the U.S. to walk away from this process,” he said from India. “We’ve engaged in an extraordinary amount of diplomacy, of on-the-ground work.

“The current lines, somewhere close to them is where you’re ultimately, I think, going to draw the new lines in the conflict,” Vance added, making it clear that Ukraine would have to give up territory to Russia.

This comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff decided not to attend the planned meeting between the U.S., Ukraine, and other European leaders, due to what Rubio’s spokesperson called “logistical issues.” 

The U.S. has been unilaterally trying to strong-arm Ukraine into a ceasefire with Russia, while the Europeans try to support Ukraine’s attempts to fight off the Russian invasion. These talks were supposed to be an attempt to bridge the gap between the U.S. and Europe and to make Putin negotiate on more equitable terms that don’t see him retaining large chunks of Ukrainian territory. But Vance just gave the Kremlin yet another green light. 

Edith Olmsted/
/

Tesla Earnings Plunge Because Everyone Hates Elon Musk

Tesla’s first-quarter earnings fell far short of expectations.

A person holds up a sign that has a photo of Elon Musk and the words "Fascist dork" on it during a protest outside a Tesla dealership
Ronaldo Silva/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s far-right turn as the head of the Department of Efficiency has apparently tanked Tesla’s earnings.

In a humiliating first-quarter report published Tuesday, Tesla reported that profits had crashed by a whopping 71 percent, falling to a mere $409 million, compared with $1.39 billion from the same quarter last year.

The company vastly underperformed compared to Wall Street’s expectations for per-share profit, reporting an adjusted earnings per share of 27 cents, well below the expectations of 41 cents.

Sales slipped dramatically as well, dropping 13 percent from the same period last year. The electric vehicles have become controversial symbols of Donald Trump’s administration and Musk’s cost-cutting antics at DOGE, making them targets of widespread vandalism.

Musk was reportedly considering stepping back as DOGE czar when his special government employee status ends next month, which should come as no surprise. The Washington Post reported that the billionaire bureaucrat was tired of “attacks” from the left.

Dan Ives, a Wedbush Security financial analyst, wrote to clients on Sunday that Musk pulling back from DOGE is the only way that Tesla can recover, according to Bloomberg.

“Musk needs to leave the government, take a major step back on DOGE, and get back to being CEO of Tesla full-time,” Ives wrote. “Tesla is Musk and Musk is Tesla … and anyone that thinks the brand damage Musk has inflicted is not a real thing, spend some time speaking to car buyers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. You will think differently after those discussions.”

This latest earnings report may have been the wake-up call Musk needed. On a call with investors Tuesday, Musk reportedly said that he was planning to cut down on his time spent working with DOGE to two days a week starting in May.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Celebrates Earth Day by Gutting Key EPA Office

Donald Trump is firing hundreds of workers at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Donald Trump stands behind a fence at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Others are in the background.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Several employees in the Environmental Protection Agency spent their Earth Day learning that they needed to find new jobs.

Hundreds of staffers in the department’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights were laid off as part of a reduction in force Tuesday, as were employees working on environmental justice and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in regional offices.

In February, environmental justice staffers were placed on administrative leave and some of the agency’s probationary workers were fired. Now, 280 workers involved with environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion will be terminated, with 175 other EPA workers being assigned to new jobs. It’s all part of EPA chief Lee Zeldin’s pledge to drive “a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion.” According to an EPA memo obtained by NBC News, the reduction in force will take effect on July 31.

The EPA under Trump is ditching its mission of actually protecting the environment. The department rolled back environmental regulations last month along with parts of the Clean Air Act. In addition to the rollbacks and cuts, the agency also tried to cut grants to nonprofit organizations in an attack on the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, set up by President Biden with the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. A federal judge temporarily nixed those plans last month.

The regulatory changes that Zeldin is pushing with Trump’s blessing will harm countless Americans, including Trump’s supporters. “It’s practically inevitable” that more people will get sick from reduced regulation and the loss of funding, one EPA staffer anonymously told TNR earlier this month.

It’s fitting that Tuesday’s layoff announcement fell on Earth Day because the Trump administration has shown that it cares little, if anything, about the earth. The new energy secretary, fracking executive Chris Wright, last month described climate change as the “side effect of building the modern world.”

The FBI has moved to criminalize groups like Habitat for Humanity for receiving grants from the EPA under the Biden administration, and Trump himself has claimed that climate change will provide more seafront property and is therefore better for real estate. The White House is celebrating Earth Day by making the planet worse.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Stephen Miller Unveils Bizarre New Attack on Birthright Citizenship

Stephen Miller has found a new excuse to ignore the Constitution.

Stephen Miller gestures while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, has begun baselessly claiming that birthright citizenship has become a massive welfare scam.

During an appearance on Newsmax Monday evening, Miller ranted about Donald Trump’s executive order to upend birthright citizenship, which the Supreme Court will weigh next month.

“Birthright citizenship is the biggest, costliest scam in financial history,” Miller ranted. “An illegal alien could come here nine months pregnant, or on a tourist visa nine months pregnant, have a baby. That baby is then declared an automatic citizen, which then entitles the entire family to come here and live here, and every one of them get welfare … unlimited welfare, applying as the custodian of this citizen—so-called—child.”

“The biggest financial rip-off of Americans in history, not to mention the fact that it is the number one magnet for illegal immigration and invasion,” Miller continued.

With his penchant for white nationalism, Miller is no stranger to making disgusting, racist generalizations about immigrants. Miller has previously endorsed a theory called “remigration” that, unlike deportation, refers to the forcible removal of non–ethnically European immigrants and their families, regardless of their actual citizenship.

In a particularly outrageous escalation, Miller also claimed, without providing evidence, that birthright citizenship was a “major national security threat” that had been “used by foreign governments to conduct espionage against the United States.”

Halfway through his outrageous claim Monday, he switched to a hypothetical. “Because now, you see we can keep out a foreign spy who has a visa, who’s trying to get permission to board an airplane—but what happens when a foreign government uses this ridiculous birthright scam in order to create automatic citizens to then grow up as assets of a foreign government?” he demanded.

Birthright citizenship was established in the Fourteenth Amendment: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Congress and the states ratified the amendment in 1869 to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dred Scott v. Sanford, which had held that people of African descent can never acquire American citizenship, and to provide a constitutional backstop for Black civil rights in the South during Reconstruction. Miller argued that the use of the birthright citizenship clause had strayed too far from its intended purpose.

The ghoulish white supremacist has also become one of the Trump administration’s strongest advocates for denying due process for undocumented immigrants it seeks to remove.

Read more about birthright citizenship:
The Latest Case Against Birthright Citizenship Is a Joke
Marin Scotten/
/

DOJ Lawyers Show Incompetence on Abrego Garcia Case With Huge Typo

The Department of Justice’s lawyers did not improve from there.

A person holds up a sign that says "Bring Kilmar home to his family"
Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Trump administration is not only refusing to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, but it spelled “United States” wrong while explaining why.

In a response issued Monday evening, the Department of Justice failed to answer questions from Abrego Garcia’s lawyers submitted in a court-approved interrogatory. “Defendants object to Interrogatory No. 1 as based on the false premise that the United States can, or has been ordered to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s release from custody,” the DOJ’s response reads.

It then quotes the Supreme Court as having said, “Defendant should ‘take all available steps to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia to the United State.’” Misquoting the Supreme Court and a typo? It’s a great start from the Justice Department as it tries to defend deporting an innocent man it claims is part of a gang because of his knuckle tattoos.

After the Trump administration unlawfully deported 29-year-old Abrego Garcia to El Salvador due to an admitted “administrative error,” the Supreme Court ordered the government to “facilitate” his return, as did U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis. But the administration has since taken no steps to do so, and it maintains without evidence that Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13.

Because of Trump’s inaction, Xinis allowed Abrego Garcia’s lawyers to submit an interrogatory in search of answers, of which they got none. Along with spelling the country’s name incorrectly, the DOJ refused to answer any questions from the father-of-three’s attorneys in its response. It instead maintained that any rulings ordering the facilitation of Abrego Garcia’s return are a “false premise”—a pathetic excuse for inaction given that’s exactly what they were ordered to do.

Marin Scotten/
/

Judge Deals Trump Major Blow in His Effort to Shutter Voice of America

Donald Trump signed an executive order eliminating the critical news source.

The Voice of America sign on the side of the organization's building in Washington, D.C.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
A federal judge ordered Donald Trump Tuesday to restore Voice of America and other government-funded radio broadcasts.
In a 10-page order, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ruled that the president’s efforts to dismantle the U.S. Agency for Global Media broadcasts Voice of America, Radio Free Asia, and Middle East Broadcasting Networks were likely illegal. Trump signed an executive order on March 14 eliminating VOA.
The judge ordered the Trump administration “to take all necessary steps to return USAGM employees and contractors to their status” held prior to the executive order. Lamberth, however, did not order Trump to restore any other USAGM-affiliated entities.
Last month, the White House laid off more than 1,300 VOA staff and accused the 83-year-old broadcasting agency that was started to combat Nazi propaganda of being anti-Trump and a waste of taxpayer money.
Less than a week later, six VOA staffers filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for shuttering USAGM, alleging that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment. The lawsuit followed a separate filing from USAGM affiliates Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which also argued that Trump’s actions are illegal.
“My colleagues and I are grateful for this ruling, but we know this is just a small step forward as the government is likely to appeal,” lead plaintiff and VOA White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara said in a statement Tuesday. “We are committed to continuing to fight against what we believe is the administration’s unlawful silencing of VOA until we can return to our congressional mandate to tell America’s story through factual, balanced, and comprehensive reporting.”
This story has been updated.
