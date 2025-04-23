Trump’s Approval Rating Is Tanking by Every Indicator That Matters
Americans think Trump is failing at pretty much everything, a new poll finds.
Americans at large disapprove of President Trump’s performance on virtually every key issue, according to recent polling from Reuters/Ipsos.
About 48 percent disapprove of his performance regarding the “rule of law,” 49 percent disapprove of his performance on the environment, 51 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy, 52 percent disapprove of his performance on international trade, and a whopping 57 percent disapprove of his performance on the cost of living.
Trump has overhauled the government, upturned the economy, and completely eroded any sense of security or power that the United States offered as a global trading partner. His wantonly placed tariffs will keep the cost of living high (so much for those grocery prices he campaigned on) while doing nothing to reduce inflation. While it’s unusual for performance ratings to be this paltry this soon in a presidential term, the speed at which Trump has undertaken his chaotic policies certainly explains the numbers. And it’s far from over.
“There’s a big risk for Trump that it’s only going to get worse from here,” said the libertarian CATO Institute’s Scott Lincicome.