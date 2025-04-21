Pope Francis Criticized Trump Regularly. Here Are the Receipts.
The first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church never held back from sharing his true thoughts on Trump’s MAGA agenda.
Pope Francis has died at 88. The first Latin American pope, Francis was both beloved and reviled by many for his progressive, humanistic principles, repeatedly warning against the dangers of climate change and creating greater acceptance of LGBTQ people within the churchL. He also made his deep distaste for Trump and his anti-immigrant policies well known.
Here are four times the pope talked about Trump and his dangerous MAGA agenda:
1. “A person who only thinks about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian,” the pope said in February 2016 when asked about then-candidate Trump’s proposal to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it. “That is not in the Gospel.”
“For a religious leader to question a
person’s faith is disgraceful,” Trump replied. “If and when the Vatican
is attacked by ISIS, which, as everyone knows, is ISIS’ ultimate
trophy, I can promise you that the pope would have only wished and
prayed that Donald Trump would have been president.”
2. Francis was also directly critical of Trump’s attack on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.
“The President of the United States presents himself as pro-life and if he is a good pro-lifer, he understands that family is the cradle of life and its unity must be protected,” Francis said in 2017, after Trump ended the program giving legal protections to about 800,000 “Dreamers” who entered the country as children. “I think this law comes not from parliament but from the executive…. If that is so, I am hopeful that it will be re-thought.”
3. In 2025, he criticized Trump and border czar Tom Homan’s mass deportation plans.
“The
act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for
reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or
serious deterioration of the environment, damages the dignity of many
men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of
particular vulnerability and defenselessness…. What is built on the
basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every
human being, begins badly and will end badly.”
4. The Pope’s final public criticism of the Trump administration came in February 2025 when vice president and recently reformed Catholic JD Vance used the Catholic concept of ordo amoris to justify mass deportation, isolationism, and a general resentment of immigrants.
Francis attacked the very logic of Vance’s claim.
“Christians know very well that it is only by affirming the infinite dignity of all that our own identity as persons and as communities reaches its maturity. Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups. In other words: The human person is not a mere individual, relatively expansive, with some philanthropic feelings! The human person is a subject with dignity who, through the constitutive relationship with all, especially with the poorest, can gradually mature in his identity and vocation,” Pope Francis wrote (emphasis added). “The true ordo amoris that must be promoted is that which we discover by meditating constantly on the parable of the ‘Good Samaritan’ (cf. Lk 10:25-37), that is, by meditating on the love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception.”
Pope Francis’s death will leave us without a powerful moral barometer who always put principles over politics.