16 Democrats Just Voted to Confirm Another Trump Appointee

Tesla has lost $448.3 billion in market value since January, with the car company becoming the target of protests over the White House’s massive cuts to government agencies and its other unpopular policies. Demonstrations have sprouted up at Tesla dealerships across the country, and sales have plummeted, with the company experiencing its worst quarterly earnings in years.

Musk has crowed about the success of his work in government through theDepartment of Government Efficiency. But he has been unable to live up to his own promises, claiming to save only $160 billion versus the lofty $2 trillion figure he said he would deliver. On top of that, his cost-cutting measures could end up costing taxpayers even more money. His efforts have made him massively unpopular, with 54 percent of Americans disapproving of the world’s richest man compared to 53 percent disapproval of Trump, according to a new poll.

Musk can’t ignore the consequences of his actions anymore, saying on Tesla’s earnings call last week, “There’s been some blowback for the time that I’ve been spending in government.” As a result, Musk added that his “time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly” beginning in May.