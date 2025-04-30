Even MAGA Is Disgusted by Trump’s “Kim Jong Il–Style” Cabinet Meeting
That feeling when you agree with Ann Coulter
President Trump’s all-hands Cabinet meeting Wednesday to mark his 100 days in office was such a shameless display of fealty that even commentators on the far right felt compelled to criticize it.
Trump hosted a two-hour-long televised meeting starring each of his Cabinet appointees. They all took turns going around the table talking about how awesome and wondrous Trump is, and how honored they were to even be in his presence.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke of a “recruiting renaissance” and said that Trump “ripped wokeness out of the military.” National security adviser Mike Waltz said the world was “far better, far safer” because of Trump. And perhaps most notably, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that Trump has somehow saved 258 million Americans from overdosing on fentanyl in just 100 days.
“Since you have been in office President Trump, your DOJ agencies have seized more than 22 million fentanyl pills, 3,400 kilos of fentanyl … which saved—are you ready for this, media?—258 million lives,” Bondi claimed, turning directly to the camera when she said “media.” “Kids are dying every day because they’re taking this junk laced with something else. They don’t know what they’re taking. They think they’re buying a Tylenol, or an Adderall, and a Xanax. And it’s laced with fentanyl and they’re dropping dead. And no longer, because of you.”
This elicited an eye roll from even Richard Hanania, a right-wing commentator whose history of white supremacist writings directly influenced Project 2025.
“Yesterday, Pam Bondi claimed Trump saved 119 million lives. Today she has upped it to 258 million as she yells at the press for not wanting to accept it,” he wrote on X. “Seriously, we are in deep trouble. You really can’t be on the fence anymore about what we’re seeing.”
Infamous bigot Ann Coulter also chimed in.
“Would it be possible to have a cabinet meeting without the Kim Jong il-style tributes?” she wrote.