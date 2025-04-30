Trump Reveals How AOC and Bernie Sanders Are Getting On His Nerves
Donald Trump went on a bizarre rant about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders to a partially empty room.
As if he didn’t have enough problems, Donald Trump is still ranting about crowd sizes.
During a sparsely attended rally in Warren, Michigan, Tuesday night to mark his disastrous first 100 days in office, the president turned his attention to the elephant in the room—or lack of thereof—while complaining about the popular “Fight Oligarchy” tour led by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“And they get crowds, they say, ‘Oh, the crowd was—!’ Our crowds are so much bigger than their crowds, their crowds are smaller! If I ever had a crowd like their biggest crowd, they’d say it’s over for Trump,” the president said.
At a rally in Los Angeles earlier this month, Sanders said there were “some 36,000” attendees.
Last month, Sanders’s communications director said that Sanders and AOC had amassed an audience of 30,000 supporters at their rally in Denver.
Trump seems to have taken their popularity personally because, even as president, he seems to have trouble filling seats.
As Trump bragged about his massive crowd sizes Tuesday, multiple empty seats were visible in the stands behind him in footage shown by Fox News. Trump spoke at the Macomb Community College’s Sports & Expo Center, which has a seating capacity of “more than 4,000,” according to the college’s website.
“The capacity of tonight’s venue was 4000 and it was set up using about 3/5 of the space,” wrote S.V. Date, the White House correspondent for HuffPost, on X. “And there were still plenty of empty seats.”
Meanwhile, a massive group of roughly 3,000 people gathered outside of the college to protest Trump’s appearance. While it is typical for a president to partake in a series of rallies to mark his first 100 days in office, Trump’s appearance in Michigan will be his only public address, according to the Associated Press. Administration officials have said Trump is more effective when he stays at the White House.
Sanders is expected to appear in Philadelphia Thursday at a rally with the AFL-CIO to celebrate May Day.