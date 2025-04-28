Federal Workers in Charge of Trump Terminations Also Firing Themselves
There is pure chaos at the CFPB right now.
The people responsible for conducting Trump’s mass firings at the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau are now firing themselves, according to a court filing first flagged by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
Two weeks ago the CFPB, under the Department of Government Efficiency’s direction, fired nearly 1,500 employees last week, leaving only about 200 people employed there. Now, as the remaining workers stay up day and night to manage the transition, they’ve begun including themselves in the firings.
“We are three positions off, but we are reconciling it,” read an email from CFPB COO Adam Martinez. “My team doing all of the number/name crunching are running on low fuel and have not slept for a couple of days. They also happen to be RIFing themselves.”
“RIFing” refers to “reduction in force,” a government term for layoffs.
This happening at the CFPB—which is supposed to be the American consumer’s strongest ally—is a dire sign for the already struggling agency. Aside from being gutted by DOGE, the agency will also no longer focus on key issues like protecting consumers making digital payments, people with medical debt, or those using peer-to-peer payday lending platforms.