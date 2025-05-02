Trump’s Birthday Parade Now Includes Thousands of Soldiers and Tanks
Trump is dead set on throwing a gigantic military parade to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary—which just so happens to be on the same day as his birthday.
Happy birthday, Mr. President—it looks like Donald Trump may be getting his wish of a massive parade in his honor.
The Associated Press reported late Thursday that the Army’s most recent plans to celebrate its 250th anniversary include a large military parade scheduled to take place on June 14, which just so happens to be the day Trump will turn 79 years old.
They say age is just a number, but the plan’s hefty price tag is very, very real.
The Army’s blueprints call for a whopping 6,600 soldiers, several army bands, 50 helicopters, and at least 150 vehicles, which could include historic army vehicles and even tanks that could significantly damage the streets of Washington D.C.
When Trump first pitched having a military parade in the nation’s capitol in 2018, plans were abandoned due to the exorbitant cost: roughly $92 million. Imagining that these plans include many of the same features as the ones from seven years ago, inflation would put the price tag closer to $117 million. Not to mention, the cost of the army festival already planned for the National Mall.
Plans for an expensive and frivolous military parade obviously fly in the face of the Trump administration’s supposedly necessary cost-cutting measures. In reality, the cuts are more punitive than actually thrifty. Trump signed an executive order Friday directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to stop allocating funds to PBS and NPR. The CPB disperses $535 million in taxpayer funds to public stations for educational and cultural programming. That amount is apportioned by Congress, placing the funding outside of Trump’s realm of control.
With the massive cuts to educational public programming, the president can almost afford to throw his lavish birthday party. But he’d still need to scrape together several additional millions.