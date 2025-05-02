Trump’s Birthday Parade Now Includes Thousands of Soldiers and Tanks

They say age is just a number, but the plan’s hefty price tag is very, very real.

The Army’s blueprints call for a whopping 6,600 soldiers, several army bands, 50 helicopters, and at least 150 vehicles, which could include historic army vehicles and even tanks that could significantly damage the streets of Washington D.C.

When Trump first pitched having a military parade in the nation’s capitol in 2018, plans were abandoned due to the exorbitant cost: roughly $92 million. Imagining that these plans include many of the same features as the ones from seven years ago, inflation would put the price tag closer to $117 million. Not to mention, the cost of the army festival already planned for the National Mall.