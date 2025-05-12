Trump Bizarrely Tries to Take Credit for the New Pope
Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope in history. Donald Trump thinks that’s his own doing.
Donald Trump is trying to take credit for the selection of the first American pope—who doesn’t seem to like him all that much.
In a post on Truth Social Sunday, the president claimed that ABC News’s chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz had suggested that he’d had absolutely nothing to do with the selection of Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost to be the next leader of the Catholic church.
“So funny to watch old timer Martha Raditz on ABC Fake News (the Slopadopolus show!) this morning, blurt out that, effectively, Pope Leo’s selection had nothing to do with Donald Trump,” the president wrote. “It came out of nowhere, but it was on her Trump Deranged Mind.”
“Remember, I did WIN the Catholic Vote, by a lot!” Trump added.
Trump appeared to be reacting to a Sunday roundtable on This Week (formerly hosted by George Stephanopoulos but now hosted by Raddatz), where ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran said that according to Vatican insiders, Trump hadn’t been a factor in the cardinals’ decision.
“The question that we had was, ‘How much did the American moment with President Trump matter?’” Moran asked. “They’re telling us not at all. It was [Prevost] that mattered.”
“That’s what we’ve been hearing this morning. It was him,” Raddatz replied.
It’s also possible that Trump’s presidency did have some effect on the selection of Pope Leo—but maybe not in the way he imagines.
Cardinal Robert Barron, bishop of the Diocese of Winona–Rochester in Minnesota who travelled to Rome for the papal conclave, relayed the words of Cardinal Francis George, the former American prelate, to CBS News right after Leo’s election last week.
“Cardinal George of Chicago, of happy memory, was one of my great mentors, and he said: ‘Look, until America goes into political decline, there won’t be an American pope,’” Barron recounted.
“And his point was, if America is kind of running the world politically, culturally, economically, they don’t want America running the world religiously. So, I think there’s some truth to that, that we’re such a superpower and so dominant, they don’t wanna give us, also, control over the church,” he added.