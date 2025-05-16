Trump Envoy Relying on Netflix Documentaries to Figure Out His Job
Steve Witkoff had no foreign policy before Trump gave him a powerful role in his administration.
Donald Trump has always boasted about hiring “the best people,” but his special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, was a real estate investor and lawyer before being chosen for the role, with no foreign policy experience. So, he opened up Netflix.
Witkoff told The Atlantic that he has been learning on the job thanks to Netflix documentaries like “Turning Point: The Vietnam War.” Witkoff has also reportedly read books to brush up on international affairs, although the article didn’t mention which ones.
Shortly after his inauguration, Trump tasked Witkoff with negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and has since expanded his role to work on mediating between Ukraine and Russia. Witkoff has broken with past U.S. policy by directly reaching out to Hamas, and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by himself, relying only on Putin’s interpreters.
“I spent a lot of time with President Putin—talking, developing a friendship, a relationship with him—and that led to Marc getting on the plane,” Witkoff told Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, during an FII Institute forum in Miami in February, describing his success in getting American schoolteacher Marc Fogel released from Russian prison.
Witkoff has brushed off criticism about his lack of experience, relating foreign policy to his business background. He told The Atlantic that “[d]iplomacy is negotiation. I’ve been doing it my whole life.”
Trump chose Witkoff because they’re friends. The two have known each other since the 1980s, and Witkoff was golfing with Trump at Trump International Golf Club in Florida during an assassination attempt in September. But how does any of that demonstrate skill at resolving international conflicts and representing American interests?