Trump’s Approval Rating Quickly Plummets Among Young People
A new poll shows young people are leaving Team Trump in droves.
A new poll from Economist/YouGov released Wednesday shows that Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped from +5 to -29 points among voters under 30 since his inauguration, a 34-point tumble. Trump also fell eight points with millennials and four points with boomers, but gained a point with Gen X.
Trump’s dramatic drop in favorability with Gen Z—after enjoying fairly positive standing with them during the election season—underscores the immediate negative reactions that policies like his trade war has elicited. Confidence in the future of this country and the future of one’s own personal security is quickly eroding under Trump’s leadership. The president has given the next generation absolutely nothing to look forward to besides increased prices, market instability, and ICE crackdowns on pro-Palestine activity. It seems that even the young crypto bros who were just in it for the tax cuts have turned on the president.
The future is bleak right now. Trump’s approval rating among Gen Zers is simply reflecting that.