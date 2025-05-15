MAGA Republican Drags “Jewish Space Lady” MTG in Messy Public Fight
Looks like Republicans can’t get their votes together on this budget bill.
MAGA Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Lawler are trading verbal jabs over a funding disagreement on Trump’s “big, beautiful” spending bill.
This began when Lawler, along with four other House Republicans, came out against the bill for setting a $30,000 cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction. This quickly set off the perpetually charged Taylor Greene.
“Mike Lawler usually isn’t the guy in the conference with the best ideas, after all we lost a Republican held seat to a Democrat the last time Republicans voted for one of his ‘great’ [strategies],” Taylor Greene wrote. “Now Mike Lawler is a NO on Trump’s big beautiful bill because he won’t accept a SALT cap increase from $10K to $30K per year.
“With the median income of $118,882 in Lawler’s district the SALT cap of $30,000 should be an easy YES for Mike Lawler. The rest of America doesn’t want to and shouldn’t have to make up the difference!!!!!” she continued. “And Mike Lawler has a toss up seat. What’s the point in Republicans fighting to protect and keep re-electing ‘Republicans’ if they constantly undermine the agenda America voted for???”
Lawler hit back.
“Shockingly the ‘Jewish Space Laser’ lady once again doesn’t have a clue what she is talking about,” he replied on X. “By the way, the reason you enjoy a gavel is because Republicans like me have won our seats. Good luck being in the Majority if we don’t.”
“Here is Mike Lawler claiming HE gave us the majority NOT President Donald Trump!!! Did you all vote for Mike Lawler and his agenda???” MTG replied unrelentingly. “Or did America vote for President Trump and his MAGA America First agenda? Tell Mike Lawler what you voted for.”
“MTG ran almost 10 points behind President Trump in one of the most Republican districts. I ran 6.5 points ahead of President Trump in a district won by Kamala Harris,” Lawler replied. “I’m 1 of only 3 Republicans in a district won by Harris. I know math is difficult, but: 220-3=217.”
This internal beef feels like yet another example of the lengths that some Republicans—especially those legislating in deep blue strongholds like Lawler—will or won’t go to for Trump and the hardline MAGA agenda.