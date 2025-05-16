Latino Voters Who Defected to Trump Are Beyond Pissed at Him

When it comes to Latinos who flipped from Biden in 2020 to Trump in 2024, 51 percent disapprove of his overall performance. And 36 percent of all Latino Trump voters feel like he’s crossed a line with his deportation crackdown, as he shirks the constraints of the checks and balances system to make an example of those like Kilmar Abrego Garcia and Andry Hernández Romero.

Trump has also completely reversed the goodwill he had with young Latino men ages 18–34. He won them by a margin of +11 in November (54-43), but he now sits at an overall disapproval margin of -11 (44-55). Young Latino men have also cooled on Trump’s economy (-17) and his immigration policies (-12).

The most important issues for the respondents here were mass deportations.