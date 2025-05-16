Latino Voters Who Defected to Trump Are Beyond Pissed at Him
Donald Trump is facing massive disapproval from Latino voters—especially the ones who voted for him in 2024.
More bad polling news for President Trump: The same Latino voters who helped him beat Kamala Harris in November now strongly disapprove of how he’s carried out his deportation crackdown.
A new poll by Equis Research, first reported on by The Bulwark, shows that 15 percent of Latinos who voted for Trump completely disapprove of his presidential actions to this point. A whopping 66 percent of all Latino voters also believe that his “actions are going too far and targeting the types of immigrants who strengthen our nation.”
When it comes to Latinos who flipped from Biden in 2020 to Trump in 2024, 51 percent disapprove of his overall performance. And 36 percent of all Latino Trump voters feel like he’s crossed a line with his deportation crackdown, as he shirks the constraints of the checks and balances system to make an example of those like Kilmar Abrego Garcia and Andry Hernández Romero.
Trump has also completely reversed the goodwill he had with young Latino men ages 18–34. He won them by a margin of +11 in November (54-43), but he now sits at an overall disapproval margin of -11 (44-55). Young Latino men have also cooled on Trump’s economy (-17) and his immigration policies (-12).
The most important issues for the respondents here were mass deportations.
“A very large share of Latinos believe mass deportations will ‘tear families apart, many of whom have been in the US for a long time’ (73% agree, 53% strongly) and will ‘unfairly impact undocumented immigrants who are law-abiding members of society, work hard and pay taxes’ (71% agree, 52% strongly),” according to the Equis poll. “While Latinos have not shed their concerns about border security, it is clear that they think Trump has overreached.”
A group that was initially hailed as a key part of some new, multiracial GOP coalition is now having serious second thoughts about the man they voted for. And while polls like this aren’t fatal, this certainly raises some alarms for how Trump’s actions will impact Republican downballot races in the upcoming midterm election.