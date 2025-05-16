Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Latino Voters Who Defected to Trump Are Beyond Pissed at Him

Donald Trump is facing massive disapproval from Latino voters—especially the ones who voted for him in 2024.

Donald Trump holds up a fist while campaigning in 2024. A Black security guard stands behind him.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

More bad polling news for President Trump: The same Latino voters who helped him beat Kamala Harris in November now strongly disapprove of how he’s carried out his deportation crackdown.

A new poll by Equis Research, first reported on by The Bulwark, shows that 15 percent of Latinos who voted for Trump completely disapprove of his presidential actions to this point. A whopping 66 percent of all Latino voters also believe that his “actions are going too far and targeting the types of immigrants who strengthen our nation.”

When it comes to Latinos who flipped from Biden in 2020 to Trump in 2024, 51 percent disapprove of his overall performance. And 36 percent of all Latino Trump voters feel like he’s crossed a line with his deportation crackdown, as he shirks the constraints of the checks and balances system to make an example of those like Kilmar Abrego Garcia and Andry Hernández Romero.

Trump has also completely reversed the goodwill he had with young Latino men ages 18–34. He won them by a margin of +11 in November (54-43), but he now sits at an overall disapproval margin of -11 (44-55). Young Latino men have also cooled on Trump’s economy (-17) and his immigration policies (-12).

The most important issues for the respondents here were mass deportations.

“A very large share of Latinos believe mass deportations will ‘tear families apart, many of whom have been in the US for a long time’ (73% agree, 53% strongly) and will ‘unfairly impact undocumented immigrants who are law-abiding members of society, work hard and pay taxes’ (71% agree, 52% strongly),” according to the Equis poll. “While Latinos have not shed their concerns about border security, it is clear that they think Trump has overreached.”

A group that was initially hailed as a key part of some new, multiracial GOP coalition is now having serious second thoughts about the man they voted for. And while polls like this aren’t fatal, this certainly raises some alarms for how Trump’s actions will impact Republican downballot races in the upcoming midterm election.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump’s Tax Bill Falls Apart as He Spirals in Wild Online Rant

Despite Donald Trump’s attempt to rally votes, Republicans could not unite behind the budget bill.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s tax bill is no more.

The House Budget Committee voted against the reconciliation bill Friday, with 16 members voting in favor of it and 21 voting against it. Those opposing the tax bill included Republican Representatives Andrew Clyde, Chip Roy, Josh Brecheen, Ralph Norman, and Vice Chair Lloyd Smucker—the last of whom changed his vote at the eleventh hour.

The president had resorted to panicking over his collapsing tax opus prior to the vote, posting in all caps on Truth Social that “Republicans MUST UNITE behind, ‘THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!’”

“We don’t need ‘GRANDSTANDERS’ in the Republican Party,” Trump continued. “STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE! It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us.”

Committee members, however, were tired of the spectacle.

“I do not anticipate us coming back today,” said Chairman Jodey Arrington at the close of the vote. “I’m going to let you know if we’ll return first thing Monday. Know that the weekend is yours.”

Freedom Caucus conservatives argued that the bill did not properly address their concerns, calling for more spending cuts and specific start dates for policy proposals such as Medicaid work requirements.

Republicans could only afford to lose two votes on the Budget Committee. Instead, they lost five—a damning indictment of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s whip operation. Johnson has committed to meeting members over the weekend, though it’s expected to be a long haul to get them on the side of a budget plan that they believe does not do enough to downsize the federal deficit.

“We are writing checks we cannot cash, and our children are going to pay the price,” Roy said in a statement Friday ahead of the vote, admonishing his colleagues for drafting a bill that falls “profoundly short.”

“So I am a no on this bill, unless serious reforms are made today, tomorrow, Sunday. We’re having conversations as we speak, but something needs to change, or you’re not going to get my support.”

“I’m not gonna sit here and say everything’s hunky dory when this is the Budget Committee,” he said. “This is the Budget Committee. We’re supposed to do something to actually result in balanced budgets, but we’re not doing it.”

Trump’s tax cuts for corporations and multimillionaires is estimated to add trillions to the national deficit. To offset the hike, Republicans proposed cutting $880 billion from Medicaid by way of adding work requirements and booting undocumented immigrants off the public health coverage program (undocumented immigrants are ineligible to receive Medicaid, though life-saving care under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act can be covered by emergency Medicaid).

The bill also didn’t follow through on things that Trump had promised to his base, such as stripping taxes from tips, overtime pay, and Social Security benefits.

The House had issued a self-imposed deadline to wrap the bill by Memorial Day, but the Republican-led movement to can Trump’s plan has cast doubt on the status of the reconciliation package. The committee is scheduled to reconvene at 10:00 p.m. Sunday for another vote on the bill. If it passes, the bill would then advance it to the Rules Committee on Wednesday, reported Punchbowl News.

This story has been updated.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Whines About How His Gift From UAE Isn’t Good Enough

This isn’t funny when you consider all the other “gifts” he’s gotten from dictators.

Trump takes a large bouquet of flowers from a girl in traditional attire as Zayed Al Nahyan stands next to him talking to the girl and smiliing.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Trump is greeted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival on May 15 in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Donald Trump complained about a gift he received from the United Arab Emirates by making a joke Friday morning during his visit to the country.

Trump’s hosts presented the president with a plaque containing a drop of the country’s oil, and while accepting the present, Trump said, “This is the highest quality oil on the planet and they only gave me a drop of it, so I’m not thrilled, but it’s better than no drop, can you imagine?”

The joke was met with laughter from onlookers and Trump’s UAE hosts, but carries a more negative tone in the context of the president receiving a much bigger gift ahead of his Middle East tour: a luxury airplane from Qatar that is being described as a bribe. Trump has bristled from criticism over the jet, which he claims is free but will probably cost U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars to modify for presidential standards.

The airplane gift was preceded by Trump’s businesses cutting a deal to build a luxury golf resort in Qatar earlier this month. In the UAE, the Trump family has also cut a number of recent deals, with an Emirati-backed firm recently spending $2 billion on Trump’s stablecoin to the unveiling of Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai last week. And in Saudi, two Trump Towers are in the works. It seems the president should have little to complain about with all of the money he’s making, not to mention the deals that he claims to be cutting in the Middle East for U.S. industries.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

DOGE’s Hunt for Social Security Fraud Ends in Total Bust

Elon Musk and his DOGE minions wrecked the Social Security Administration for no reason at all.

Elon Musk wears sunglasses indoors and a black MAGA hat.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

After months of baseless claims about “extreme levels of fraud” within the Social Security Administration—even going so far as calling it the “biggest ponzi scheme of all time”—Elon Musk and DOGE have only found two likely fraudulent claims out of over 110,000 at the Social Security Administrations, according to Nextgov.

Musk and other DOGE workers were claiming that 40 percent of calls to the agency were fraudulent.

DOGE instructed the agency to install anti-fraud checks for benefit claims made over the phone. That policy impeded the agency’s retirement claim processing, while finding less than 1 percent rate of calls were potentially fraudulent. The two likely fraudulent cases make it a rate of .0018 percent. So DOGE found virtually no fraud and made a system integral to our country’s inner workings less efficient in the process.

“No significant fraud has been detected from the flagged cases,” an internal agency document read. The SSA is now weighing changing the policy entirely.

“The Trump-Musk Social Security takeover has only meant more chaos and confusion for Americans,” Senator Elizabeth Warren told Nextgov. ““Every one of DOGE’s so-called ‘mistakes’ is a backdoor cut to people’s benefits.... There’s nothing efficient about making it harder for people to access the checks they’ve earned and are owed.”

“It seemed like a solution in search of a problem,” said Kathleen Romig of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “So many of these policy changes—the proposals, the reversals, the things that SSA has done over these past several months—seem to have been fueled by misinformation from people like Elon Musk.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Resurrects His Beef With Taylor Swift in Weirdest Way Possible

Donald Trump has announced Taylor Swift is no longer “hot” (yes, this is real).

Taylor Swift stands on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards
Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Donald Trump has the presidency, but now he seems to want Paris Hilton’s crown.

The president did very presidential things on social media Friday morning, including roasting Taylor Swift by deeming the notoriously litigious pop singer as not “hot.”

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump likes to dredge up his obsession with Swift every so often, especially during critical policy moments. During a closed-door meeting between Trump and House Republicans in June—his first visit to Capitol Hill since before the January 6 insurrection—Trump insisted on discussing the pop phenom, lamenting that she might endorse President Joe Biden while he was still in the race. Days before the meeting, Variety reported that Trump had spoken at length about Swift in a one-on-one interview, describing her as “unusually beautiful.”

Swift has already found herself at the epicenter of A-list drama this week, after she was subpoenaed into her reportedly ex-BFF Blake Lively’s harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Another scandalous, Swift-related detail emerged from the case this week when Baldoni’s attorneys submitted a letter accusing Lively’s team of extorting Swift by threatening to release “ten years” of private texts with the popstar unless she expressed public support for Lively. A federal judge struck the letter from the docket Thursday, warning Baldoni’s team not to “promote scandal arising out of unproven potentially libelous statements.”

But the 35-year-old chantress isn’t the only singer beefing with Trump. Shortly after calling out Swift, the president took a stab at Bruce Springsteen, snubbing the singer of “Born in the USA”, one of his favorite rally tracks, as “highly overrated.”

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy—Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” Trump posted. “If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now!”

“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!” Trump added.

The jab followed remarks Springsteen made at a concert in Manchester, England Wednesday. The rock star said that the Trump administration was “taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers,” and that the richest men were “taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death.”

“The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ’n’ roll, in dangerous times,” Springsteen said. “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.”

“They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that has led to a more just and plural society,” he continued. “They’re abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom. They’re defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands. They’re removing residents off American streets and, without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons. This is all happening now.”

This story has been updated.

Hafiz Rashid
/

MAGA Loses Its Mind Over James Comey’s “8647” Instagram Post on Trump

Republicans are showing stunning hypocrisy on former FBI chef James Comey’s Instagram post.

Fromer FBI chief James Comey speaks on a panel.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

An Instagram post from former FBI Director James Comey has drawn a massive backlash from the right, which is accusing him of calling for Donald Trump’s assassination.

Comey on Thursday posted a picture of seashells arranged on beach sand reading “8647.” He claimed that he came across the shells, already arranged, while taking a walk, and assumed that it was a political message. Conservatives immediately started attacking Comey, a critic of Trump who was fired by the president during his first term.

“Just James Comey casually calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!!” Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, wrote on X Thursday, pinning it to the top of his profile.

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer also freaked out in multiple X posts, claiming, “This is a call for the assassination of President Trump by the former FBI Director!” And on Fox News Thursday night, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called for Comey to be jailed, calling the post concerning in light of Trump surviving “two assassination attempts on his life.”

"8647" spelled out in seashells on sand
Screenshot of James Comey's now deleted Instagram post of "8647"

But how dangerous was Comey’s post? According to Merriam-Webster, the verb “86” can mean “to eject, remove, or dismiss” a person. The “47” in the picture presumably means Trump, the 47th president of the United States. Though some use the term 86 to mean “to kill,” many also use it to simply mean to get rid of something.

Regardless of what Comey meant, conservatives are acting in bad faith when they call for his prosecution. The phrase was also used against Joe Biden, with conservatives selling “8646” merchandise. Trump’s own social media posts have far exceeded Comey’s post, such as his 2024 post of a video showing Biden hog-tied in the back of a pickup truck. All of this is just another case of the right crying wolf.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump’s Approval Rating Plummets in Just About Every Category

America is fed up with Donald Trump.

Donald Trump looks up while sitting in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Once again, new polling has President Trump’s approval rating underwater on nearly every single issue.

Just weeks after multiple polls showed him tanking with Americans everywhere—and young people in particular—data from Verasight U.S. for Strength In Numbers makes it clear that those numbers didn’t lie.

The poll, conducted between May 1 and May 6 with 1,000 adults, showed that 56 percent disapprove of the overall job that Trump is doing as president. Trump is also sitting on multiple net negatives. He is -32 on inflation and -17 on jobs and the economy, policies that were central to the promises he made in his reelection campaign. He is -16 on foreign policy and -15 on education.

The only exception was border security, where 52 percent approved of his signature policy. But on immigration more broadly, 49 percent still disapprove of the president compared to 47 percent who approve.

While each poll has its own level of bias and margin of error, multiple polls have shown the president to be in dire straits, especially with young people, independents, and Latino people—groups that were absolutely crucial to his victory last November. Even as Trump’s numbers remain robust among conservative voters (around 72 percent according to Verasight) these early patterns certainly raise questions regarding how his reputation will impact critical downballot races in the 2026 midterm elections.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

MTG Snaps Over Embarrassing Report Trump Forced Her Out of Senate Race

Marjorie Taylor Greene was reportedly considering a Senate bid until Donald Trump talked her out of it.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks into a microphone during a House hearing
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wants everyone to know that the president absolutely did not, under any circumstances, tell her not to run in Georgia’s Senate race.

The MAGA acolyte was rumored to be one of a dozen conservatives considering a bid for the seat when it became clear that Republican Governor Brian Kemp would not enter the race. But that changed last week when Greene announced that she would not be running against Senator Jon Ossoff come the midterms.

But the decision wasn’t entirely Greene’s own, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported Thursday that Donald Trump had advised the Jewish space lasers conspiracy theorist not to run.

Trump’s political team had commissioned a poll by Tony Fabrizio, the president’s longtime pollster, that indicated Greene would lose the race by double digits, potentially as much as 18 points, sources familiar with the situation told the Journal.

In a statement to the Journal, Greene claimed that the poll’s details were a “private conversation” that was “apparently being leaked.” She confirmed that the poll was done by Fabrizio, though she added that the pollster has refused to work for her on the basis of having a “conflict,” “which means he’s working for someone against me,” Greene said.

But after the story was published, Greene had more to say, insisting that the idea she wouldn’t win the race was little more than a narrative cooked up by her opponents.

“I have never spoken with President Trump about running for Senate or any other race,” Greene posted on X Thursday evening. “But for some reason, some consultants and aids are leaking to the usual tools in the media in order to promote the narrative they want to tell about me.”

“I have always supported President Trump for FREE and actually spent hundreds of thousands of dollars campaigning with him all across the country!!” she said. “You would think these people would be embracing me because I’ve fought the hardest for him, but the problem is they are not on my payroll.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Kristi Noem Wants to Turn Immigration Into a Twisted Game Show

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem is reportedly considering taking a page from Donald Trump’s book and pivoting into reality TV.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a congressional hearing
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security is considering a barbaric pitch for a television show where immigrants compete for U.S. citizenship.

The Daily Mail reported Thursday that it had obtained a 35-page program pitch for a show called The American, created by writer and producer Rob Worsoff of Duck Dynasty.

The structure of the show reportedly involves immigrants arriving at Ellis Island aboard “The Citizen Ship” before travelling from state to state aboard a train called “The American,” learning about the United States and participating in competitions themed around the different regions of the U.S. Scores would be rendered by U.S. immigration officials, and losers would be sent home with patently American prizes, such as a Starbucks gift card.

“We’ll join in the laughter, tears, frustration, and joy—hearing their backstories—as we are reminded how amazing it is to be American,” the pitch stated. Nothing could possibly devalue U.S. citizenship more.

Although the Daily Mail reported sources had indicated that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem supported the project, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin denied Noem’s involvement in the show.

In a post on X Thursday, McLaughlin wrote that the reporting was “completely false” and an “affront to journalism.”

“Secretary Noem has not ‘backed’ or even aware of the pitch of any scripted or reality show,” she said.

McLaughlin said that DHS received hundreds of pitches for television shows a year. “This pitch has not received approval or denial by staff,” she wrote.

Noem’s no stranger to made-for-television propaganda stunts. The former governor of South Dakota was excoriated earlier this week for playing “dress-up” while deporting U.S. citizens and documented immigrants. In March, she posed with a fresh blow out in front of massive cells of prisoners at CECOT, the notorious prison in El Salvador where Donald Trump had exiled 238 Venezuelan immigrants the government alleged were gang members. On Wednesday, Noem refused to even look at a photo of one of the men remanded there.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Freaks After SCOTUS Trashes His Birthright Citizenship Arguments

Donald Trump apparently can’t handle the fact that the justices thought his arguments were bad.

A person holds a sign that says, "If you are born in the USA, you are an American citizen" at a protest in support of birthright citizenship outside the Supreme Court
Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Supreme Court justices on both sides of the ideological spectrum dismantled the Trump administration’s birthright citizenship arguments, so the president, in turn, accused the nation’s highest judiciary of being gamed by his political opponents.

“The Radical Left SleazeBags, which has no cards remaining in its illegal bag of tricks, is, in a very coordinated manner, PLAYING THE REF with regard to the United States Supreme Court,” Donald Trump posted on Truth Social around midnight Thursday. “They lost the Election in a landslide, and with it, have totally lost their confidence and reason. They are stone cold CRAZY! I hope the Supreme Court doesn’t fall for the games they play. The people are with us in bigger numbers than ever before. They want to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Birthright citizenship is baked into the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to everyone born or naturalized on U.S. soil. But Trump attempted to end the constitutionally enshrined right mere hours after he was sworn in by signing an executive order stating that children born to immigrants on temporary visas or who are in the country illegally should not be entitled to birthright status. Trump’s order has since been blocked by multiple judges in multiple court circuits.

The Justice Department’s case was an effort by the administration to curb their lower court rulings, hoping to stymy their losses on birthright cases by winning a ruling that judges can only block orders related specifically to the people or areas involved.

The president was apparently still ruminating on it by Friday morning, when he posted on Truth Social that the “SUPREME COURT IS BEING PLAYED BY THE RADICAL LEFT LOSERS, WHO HAVE NO SUPPORT, THE PUBLIC HATES THEM, AND THEIR ONLY HOPE IS THE INTIMIDATION OF THE COURT, ITSELF. WE CAN’T LET THAT HAPPEN TO OUR COUNTRY!”

But both conservative and liberal justices torched the Trump administration’s arguments for ending the program during a Supreme Court hearing Thursday. Justice Elena Kagan questioned why the White House was blatantly ignoring several lower court rulings that the executive order was unconstitutional. Justice Brett Kavanaugh—a Trump appointee—pressed the Justice Department’s lead lawyer into a corner, forcing U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer to admit that the Trump administration didn’t even know how it would actually enforce its birthright citizenship order.

The solicitor general also bewildered Justice Amy Coney Barrett—another Trump appointee—by arguing that Trump has the “right” to disregard legal opinions that he doesn’t personally agree with.

This story has been updated.

