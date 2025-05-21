Republican Torched for Falling Asleep During Budget Bill Markup
Representative Ralph Norman apparently felt it was OK to take a little nap during the marathon hearing.
Republicans want to add work requirements to Medicaid, but having to work themselves is apparently a problem.
Representative Ralph Norman was caught falling asleep in his chair late Tuesday as the House Rules Committee discussed the future of a Republican-led reconciliation bill that aims to strip Medicaid coverage from millions of Americans.
Conservative lawmakers have tried to jam the president’s “big, beautiful” bill through the legislature as quickly as possible, forcing themselves and their colleagues to debate its details when the American public isn’t watching, including over the weekend and in the dead of night.
The bill proposes cutting upward of $880 billion from the public health insurance program for low-income Americans in order to afford a multitrillion-dollar tax cut extension for multimillionaires and corporations.
But just a handful of days into the process, it’s clear that Republicans are struggling to keep up with their own terrible timing.
Norman’s siesta was definitely noticed by Democratic Representative Joe Neguse, who accused the tired politician Wednesday of having “snuck out for a little shut-eye” while the committee debated adding work requirements to the public health insurance program during another late-night hearing.
“Obviously, this isn’t reasonable. It does not make sense. It is not transparent to hold meetings at 3 a.m. on a bill of this size, and this scope, and this scale,” Neguse said. “You could just as easily [have] delayed it five hours, let the American public have an opportunity to listen to this debate, and then vote on the bill on Thursday.
“This false sense of urgency for five or six hours makes no sense,” Neguse added.
The Republican bill proposes kicking 8.6 million Americans off Medicaid over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office, though that figure could be the tip of the iceberg if the caucus successfully adds work requirements to the public health insurance program.
Such a move could eventually strip upward of 36 million Americans of their health coverage—half of Medicaid’s 72 million enrollees, according to a February report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which warned that eligible Medicaid recipients could get strung up in the bureaucracy of increasingly frequent eligibility checks, potentially lapsing coverage for individuals who are entitled to the benefit.
But tampering with the third rail of American politics comes at Trump’s behest, as his acolytes in Congress work to make an enormously expensive tax cut—that won’t add any noticeable benefit for the majority of Americans—more palatable to their base. Trump’s bill is estimated to add somewhere between $3.8 trillion and $5.3 trillion to the national debt.
Despite the pressure, Norman might have felt it kosher to doze off since he had, apparently, made up his mind on the votes days ago.
The South Carolina lawmaker was one of four Republicans to oppose the bill on Friday, when for a brief moment it appeared that the massively expensive tax extension wouldn’t pass muster with conservative budget hawks. But by Monday, Norman had changed his tune, telling Politico that he would advance it to the chamber floor during the committee’s Wednesday vote.
“Unless something changes,” Norman said, “the body has a right [to consider it].”