Elon Musk Has an Unhinged Plan for Trump’s Pet Defense Project
Musk continues to try to buy pieces of the government.
Elon Musk could own yet another stake in the Department of Defense as Donald Trump moves to make his golden shield missile defense a reality.
The billionaire’s company, SpaceX, is a top contender to be awarded part of Trump’s “Golden Dome” defense project, a fantastical air defense system the president claims would protect the U.S. from intercontinental missile strikes. Known officially as the “Iron Dome for America,” the proposed project is modeled after Israel’s Iron Dome defense and would likely cost trillions.
SpaceX has partnered with new-right oligarch Peter Thiel’s defense start-up, Palantir, and Anduril, a drone company that’s raised more than $1.5 billion to build AI-powered weapons. The three companies are front-runners in a bid to build out the project together, Reuters reported Thursday.
Crucially, SpaceX’s role in the Golden Dome would be subscription-based, a way to avoid some Defense Department regulations and implement the system faster, Reuters reported. But it would mean that the government would pay to access SpaceX’s technology instead of owning it in full. That, in turn, could prevent the government from holding any control over the tech’s development or subscription cost.
The president has long warned that nuclear warfare is humanity’s most existential threat. During his first term, Trump called nuclear weapons “the biggest problem in the world,” and his warnings about “World War III” have only escalated since then. As he threatens to withdraw U.S. military defense from a number of allies, prompting dozens of countries to seriously consider embracing nuclear defense, Trump has simultaneously proposed to protect the U.S. with a literal air shield that experts say is “technically impossible.”
“We will replenish our military and build an Iron Dome missile defense system to ensure that no enemy can strike our homeland,” Trump promised at the Republican Party convention in August.
“Israel has an Iron Dome. They have a missile defense system,” he said. “Why should other countries have this, and we don’t?”
The proposal isn’t far off from Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative, which was designed to defend the U.S. from Soviet missiles but was never implemented. It’s known derisively as “Star Wars.”
In January, Trump issued an executive order requiring the Pentagon to come up with an initial blueprint for the Golden Shield by mid-April. The details of the plan are still murky, but SpaceX’s pitch to Pentagon officials involves building up to 1,000 satellites that would circle the globe to sense ominous missiles, sources told Reuters. If the missiles were determined a threat, they would be shot down by a separate fleet of 200 missiles. It’s as ridiculous as it sounds.
If Musk’s blueprint is approved, it would add billions more to his amassed $38 billion in government contracts across nine federal agencies, all while he continues to slash federal funding and Social Security through the Department of Government Efficiency.