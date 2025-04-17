Elon Musk Has an Unhinged Plan for Trump’s Pet Defense Project

SpaceX has partnered with new-right oligarch Peter Thiel’s defense start-up, Palantir, and Anduril, a drone company that’s raised more than $1.5 billion to build AI-powered weapons. The three companies are front-runners in a bid to build out the project together, Reuters reported Thursday.

Crucially, SpaceX’s role in the Golden Dome would be subscription-based, a way to avoid some Defense Department regulations and implement the system faster, Reuters reported. But it would mean that the government would pay to access SpaceX’s technology instead of owning it in full. That, in turn, could prevent the government from holding any control over the tech’s development or subscription cost.

The president has long warned that nuclear warfare is humanity’s most existential threat. During his first term, Trump called nuclear weapons “the biggest problem in the world,” and his warnings about “World War III” have only escalated since then. As he threatens to withdraw U.S. military defense from a number of allies, prompting dozens of countries to seriously consider embracing nuclear defense, Trump has simultaneously proposed to protect the U.S. with a literal air shield that experts say is “technically impossible.”