Van Hollen Expertly Destroys Trump’s Case Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Senator Chris Van Hollen skewered Donald Trump’s hypocrisy on deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen perfectly dismantled Donald Trump’s administration’s argument for ignoring the due process rights of immigrants such as Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
During an appearance Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Van Hollen was asked to respond to comments from Patty Morin, the mother of Maryland resident Rachel Morin who was raped and killed by a Salvadoran man in 2023, a tragedy that Trump administration officials regularly revisit in their justification of the president’s mass deportation scheme.
Morin had criticized Van Hollen’s visit to El Salvador to find Abrego Garcia, whom the Trump administration mistakenly deported in March, during a White House press briefing last week.
“To have a senator from Maryland who didn’t even acknowledge, or barely acknowledged, my daughter and the brutal death that she endured, leaving her five children without a mother and now a grandbaby without a grandmother, so that he can use my taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador to bring back someone that’s not even an American citizen. Why does that person have more right than I do? Or my daughter?” Morin asked.
Van Hollen responded to Morin’s comments Sunday.
“My heart goes out to the Morin family. They suffered—experienced an unspeakable tragedy in the murder of their daughter, and I said at the time that my heart goes out to the Morin family. And I’m very glad that the killer of Rachel has been convicted in a court of law. That is how we hold guilty people accountable,” Van Hollen said.
“The courts of law are also where people get to have their due process so we don’t unfairly punish people who don’t have criminal records,” Van Hollen continued. “And so, my view is you can crack down and hold guilty people accountable and also respect the due process rights of everybody who is in court. And I am not sure why Abrego Garcia’s rights should be denied based on an awful murder that he had absolutely nothing to do with.”
Van Hollen returned from El Salvador Friday after finally meeting with a “traumatized” Abrego Garcia, and recounted the outrageous lengths the Salvadoran government had gone to to try to mislead the public about its treatment of Abrego Garcia.
The Trump administration has claimed that Abrego Garcia, who has no criminal record, was not only a member of MS-13 but a “top leader” and “engaged in human trafficking,” while only providing thin evidence that he was even affiliated with the group. In fact Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador as the result of an “administrative error.”