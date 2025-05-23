Skip Navigation
Elon Musk Has a Sinister New Plan to Expand His Power in Government

Elon Musk’s DOGE is breaking the rules to install Grok in the government.

Elon Musk looks to the side while standing in the Oval Office
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is letting his glitchy Grok AI chatbot sift through potentially sensitive government information, according to an exclusive report from Reuters Friday.

One person familiar with the matter told Reuters that DOGE had begun using a customized version of Grok, a generative AI chatbot developed by xAI, which is owned by the billionaire bureaucrat, to do their work.

“They ask questions, get it to prepare reports, give data analysis,” the person told Reuters. Grok was apparently being used to move through masses of information more efficiently in the organization’s search for supposed waste, fraud, and abuse.

Two other people said that DOGE had pressed officials at the Department of Homeland Security to use Grok, despite the fact that it was not approved for use there. Grok’s use in the federal government raises significant concerns about Musk’s many conflicts of interest in his government work and business ventures, as the government would have to pay for access to use the AI chatbot, the sources said.

“This gives the appearance that DOGE is pressuring agencies to use software to enrich Musk and xAI, and not to the benefit of the American people,” said Richard Painter, ethics counsel to former Republican President George W. Bush and a University of Minnesota professor. Musk has been accused of using the State Department to boost Starlink in foreign countries and the Commerce Department to boost Tesla.

Reuters could not independently confirm claims that DHS employees had actually started using Grok, or whether they needed to pay for it. A Homeland Security spokesperson said that “DOGE hasn’t pushed any employees to use any particular tools or products.”

Reports that Grok is being used in the federal government raise other concerns as well, about DOGE’s compliance with privacy laws and its handling of sensitive data. xAi’s website said that it may monitor Grok users for “specific business purposes.”

Albert Fox Cahn, the executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, a nonprofit that advocates for digital privacy, told Reuters that DOGE using Grok was “about as serious a privacy threat as you get.”

Musk appears to maintain a disturbing control over Grok’s output. Recently, the AI chatbot began generating answers about white genocide—a non-issue that Musk is very passionate about—when asked unrelated queries.

Republican Congressman Roasted After Saying Straws Are for Women

Fellas, is it gay to use a straw?

Representative Tim Burchett speaks outside as a video camera films him.
Al Drago/Getty Images

In a strange appeal to a right-wing conception of masculinity, Representative Tim Burchett proclaimed that he does not drink any liquid out of straws, because he is a masculine man and straws are for feminine women.

“[Jesse] Watters says men should not drink out of straws in public, or at all,” a Fox News host told Burchett on Thursday, asking what the Republican representative thought.

“I don’t drink out of a straw, brother, that’s what the women in my house do,” Burchett responded.

Burchett was swiftly ridiculed online.

“Fellas, is it gay to drink out of a straw?” New York Representative Robert Garcia quipped. “Fox News always asking the tough questions.”

“What is it about these MAGA conservatives that they have to prove how manly they are all the time?” said one X user.

“Imagine your country’s on fire and Fox News is debating the gender politics of straws. Grown men on primetime TV clutching pearls over plastic tubes,” wrote another. “If masculinity is this fragile, maybe let it melt with the ice in their sad little cups.” Some simply posted uncaptioned pictures of President Trump and Burchett himself using straws.

X screenshot Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann Repeating: (photo of Donald Trump drinking out of a plastic cup with a plastic straw)
X screenshot Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 @LucasSa56947288 (photo of Donald Trump drinking a glass of coke with a plastic straw)

This asinine idea that using a straw is unbecoming of a “real man” seemed to gain steam on the internet around 2015, when Esquire’s Jill Krasney and others proclaimed that “no self-respecting man consumes his libation with a straw.” But the trend was popularized by Fox News host Jesse Watters and his “rules for men.”

“I have rules for men, they’re just funny. They’re not that serious,” Watters said in March. “You don’t eat soup in public, you don’t cross your legs, and you don’t drink from a straw. And one of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is the way your lips purse. It’s very effeminate.”

In 2023, Watters chided then-President Joe Biden for using a straw too.

“You know I recommend all men refrain from using straws. It’s unbecoming,” he said. “The way a man’s lips purse, the size of the straw is just too dainty, the way your fingers clasp on it.… No, come on. Straws are for women and little kids.”

Regardless of how serious Watters claims to be about his rules for men, there are quite a few poor souls out there pushing the same idea.

“Beloved, if you were unfortunate enough to be born to a single mother who didn’t teach you anything and ran your dad off then you probably don’t know this: Men do not drink from straws,” said the massively popular right-wing content creator Wranglerstar in a video titled “Everything is Falling Apart.”

This incredibly stupid talking point had been previously relegated to Watters and his right-wing acolytes in the depths of YouTube and TikTok. Now it’s getting airtime in the halls of Congress.

In more serious news on what Republicans are up to:
Senate Republicans Flirt With Nuking the Filibuster
Lindsey Graham Dumps Cold Water on Trump-Backed Budget Bill

Senator Lindsey Graham had a stunning warning for the Republican Party.

Senator Lindsey Graham is surrounded by reporters in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

While House Republicans celebrated passing the president’s “big, beautiful” spending bill by a one-vote margin Thursday, caucus members in the upper chamber remained unimpressed.

Speaking with CNN’s Manu Raju later that day, South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham shot down some of the cuts as “not real,” arguing that the House had done next to nothing to actually bring down federal spending.

Even a $880 billion cut into Medicaid couldn’t offset the gargantuan price tag on extending Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which are estimated to add somewhere between $3.8 trillion and $5.3 trillion to the national debt. Those numbers have ruffled feathers among congressional budget hawks, who were under the impression that the Trump administration would be sizing down spending rather than beefing it up.

America’s national deficit is currently more than $36.8 trillion, as of the time of publishing.

“Some of the Freedom Caucus members are warning you guys not to water down any of their cuts, what do you say to them?” Raju asked.

Graham could only laugh.

“Well, you had your chance,” the lawmaker said with a chuckle. “Some of these cuts are not real. And we’re talking about over a decade—you know, if you do a trillion and a half, that’s like a percent and a half.”

“So don’t get high on our horse here that we’ve somehow made some major advancement of reducing spending because we didn’t,” Graham noted.

Several conservative senators have indicated they won’t vote for the bill if it includes a debt limit increase, including Senators Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, and Rick Scott. The growing coalition of budget-conscious naysayers is threatening enough to potentially keep the bill from reaching the president’s desk, as Republicans grapple with their narrow majority in the Senate.

Trump Treasury Sec Flails When Fox News Presses Him on Deficit Math

Fox News surprisingly grilled Scott Bessent over the budget bill’s effect on the deficit.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent looks down while walking at the G7 meeting
Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration doesn’t want you to trust independent analysis of their “big, beautiful” tax bill.

The bill—now headed to the Senate—proposes cutting upward of $880 billion from Medicaid in order to make a multitrillion-dollar tax cut extension for multimillionaires and corporations more palatable to the American public. Trump’s bill is estimated to add somewhere between $3.8 trillion and $5.3 trillion to the national debt.

But when pressed by Fox News Friday to explain the massive expenditure, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent simply brushed the numbers off.

“You’re referring to the [Congressional Budget Office] scoring, which is 10-year scoring and it’s D.C.-style scoring,” Bessent said, clearing his throat. “We think that we can both grow the economy and control the debt.”

“What’s important, Bill, is that the economy grows faster than the debt,” Bessent told Fox Host Bill Hemmer. “So what I would tell your viewers to focus on, is what I’m focused on, is what [former] Secretary [Janet] Yellen was focused on, is what is total debt to GDP.

“We can grow our way out of this. If we change the growth trajectory of the country, of the economy, then we will stabilize our finances and grow our way out of this,” Bessent added.

The CBO is a nonpartisan federal agency that provides prospective analytics to Congress. On Tuesday, a CBO report of the House’s reconciliation package found that—if passed—the bill would disproportionately aid the wealthiest among us, lowering household resources by 4 percent for the bottom 10 percent of America, while raising resources by 2 percent for the richest 10 percent of the country.

But America’s finances are not stabilizing, in no small part due to Donald Trump’s on-again-off-again tariff plan that has rattled U.S. markets. Last week, credit firm Moody’s was the last of the three major bond rating agencies to downgrade the nation’s score. Moody’s reported that it appears increasingly unlikely that the U.S. economy will be able to keep up with its rising debt and interest payments, throwing off what was once an unshakeable confidence in U.S. growth.

In the wake of the downgrade, Bessent once again urged investors to close their eyes and disregard the news, claiming that the lowered score was simply a “lagging indicator” of U.S. performance.

America’s national debt is currently more than $36.8 trillion, as of the time of publishing. Whether or not the deficit actually affects the economy is still in debate, but having investors believe in the health of the economy is critical.

“The government deficit isn’t a problem until investors think it is,” Callie Cox, chief market strategist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, told Axios Monday. “And they’re increasingly telling us that the deficit is a problem.”

RFK Jr. Just Accidentally Discredited His Own Surgeon General

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just gave some good medical advice, for once.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sits in the White House during a press conference
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. inadvertently destroyed his own nominee for surgeon general by giving a rare, good piece of medical advice.  

During an interview with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins Thursday, Kennedy was asked to explain a remark he’d made that people should not take his medical advice. 

“Absolutely. People should not be taking medical advice from somebody who is not a physician,” Kennedy said. 

That’s not great news for Casey Means, the wellness influencer and author Donald Trump nominated at Kennedy’s suggestion to serve as the surgeon general. Means is not a practicing physician because she has no active medical license, and she never completed her physician residency.

Unaware of how ridiculous he sounded, Kennedy continued, muddling his point entirely. “And they should also be skeptical about any medical advice. They need to do their own research,” he said.

In one breath, Kennedy warned against taking advice from unproven sources and also urged Americans to question any actual advice they do get and seek out their own alternative, unproven medicines. As an anti-vaccine advocate, Kennedy has repeatedly championed alternative, unproven medicines. 

Harvard Hits Back at Trump With Lawsuit Over International Student Ban

Harvard University is suing the Trump administration over its cruel move.

Harvard University campus
Mel Musto/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Harvard University is suing the Trump administration over its revocation of the school’s ability to enroll international students.

In a lawsuit filed on Friday in Boston, the university slammed the administration’s “unlawful and unwarranted action,” calling it a “blatant violation” of the law.

The school highlighted the over 6,800 visa holders from more than 100 countries that will be negatively impacted by the administration’s disdain for basic First Amendment principles.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard said in the suit.

Harvard said it will also be seeking a temporary restraining order against the move.

The move comes one day after the Trump administration announced it is revoking Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, which would bar all international students on F- or J- nonimmigrant visas from enrolling in the university for the 2025–2026 academic year, including those already pursuing a degree at the school.

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a press release full of propaganda on Thursday. “It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused. They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law.”

Noem claims that Harvard can avoid the ban on future foreign student enrollment by simply doxxing all of its current foreign students to the Trump administration.

Is Trump Trying to Set Energy Policy in Other Countries Now?

Donald Trump went on a weird rant about windmills—in the U.K.

Donald Trump raises his fist while walking outside the White House
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Weeks after negotiating a palatable trade deal with the United Kingdom to squash the tariffs, Donald Trump wants more.

The president pitched early Friday that the U.K. should—like his administration—focus on divesting from clean energy and return to oil drilling, claiming that the switch would bring energy costs “way down.”

“Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their Energy Costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivize modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken.

“A century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub,” he continued. “The old fashioned tax system disincentivizes drilling, rather than the opposite. U.K.’s Energy Costs would go WAY DOWN, and fast!”

Britain has some of the highest energy prices in the world, but experts don’t point their finger at green solutions as the problem. Instead, it’s the nation’s overreliance on gas for electricity and heat that has “led to record high levels of household energy debt and a sharp slump in industrial activity,” The Guardian reported earlier this week.

Industries reliant on vast energy resources have fallen by a third in the U.K. since 2021, marking their lowest level since 1990, according to a business overview released by Britain’s Office for National Statistics on Monday. Bringing business back up will depend on solving the crisis.

“These figures are a wake-up call,” Sam Richards, the chief executive of lobbying group Britain Remade, told The Guardian. “Sky-high energy costs have gutted Britain’s industrial base, with output in sectors like steel and chemicals collapsing to record lows. If we’re serious about protecting jobs and rebuilding our manufacturing strength, we need to cut industrial electricity costs, and fast.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s interest in expanding drilling isn’t without influence. Oil and gas lobbyists were Trump’s fourth-largest source of donations during his most recent presidential campaign, handing more than $14 million to the anti-environmentalist, according to campaign filings.

Read more about Trump's energy policy:
Why Tech Companies Are Joining the GOP-Oil Alliance
Trump Drops Another Tariffs Bombshell to Begin in Matter of Days

Donald Trump is threatening the European Union with a level of tariffs that will have extreme consequences.

Donald Trump points while speaking at the presidential podium in the White House.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump on Friday suggested ramping up tariffs against the European Union, indicating that his trade wars are still only just beginning. 

The president called for a 50 percent tariff on products from the EU, to begin on June 1. 

“The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with. Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Our discussions with them are going nowhere! Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States.”

Earlier in the morning, he suggested also directly tariffing Apple.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United  States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank your for your attention to this matter!”

The iPhone is primarily manufactured in China, one of the countries with the iciest current trade relationships with the Trump administration (although Apple has moved some manufacturing to India in an attempt to offset that). This tariff, once again aimed to force companies into more domestic manufacturing, could raise the price of the iPhone by 25 percent, which could price it at around $3,000. 

Stock market futures in the U.S. took a dive after each announcement from the president, a persisting theme in his ongoing effort to destabilize the international market. The European stock market also fell by 2 percent. This all comes before what will likely be an uneasy Friday meeting between Trump administration trade representative Jameson Greer and his European counterpart. 

This story has been updated.

Karoline Leavitt Melts Down Over Blocked South Sudan Deportations

Donald Trump was none too happy that a judge intervened, either.

Karoline Leavitt gestures while speaking at the podium during a White House press briefing
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a tirade Thursday against a federal judge who ruled against Donald Trump’s illegal deportations to South Sudan.

During a press briefing, Leavitt railed against U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy of Massachusetts, who ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration had provided “plainly insufficient” notice to several third-country nationals before deporting them to South Sudan, which is in the midst of violence and political unrest. As a result, the migrants are being held at a U.S. naval base in Djibouti.

“Judge Murphy is forcing federal officials to remain in Djibouti for over two weeks, threatening our U.S. diplomatic relationships with countries around the world, and putting these agents’ lives in danger by having to be with these illegal murderers, criminals, and rapists. This is completely absurd,” Leavitt said.

“Judge Brian Murphy is not the secretary of state, he is not the secretary of defense, or the commander in chief. He is a district court judge in Massachusetts. He cannot control foreign policy or national security of the United States of America, and to suggest otherwise is being completely absurd,” Leavitt continued, wrongly arguing that the judicial branch had no power to challenge illegal orders from the executive one.

The Trump administration has continually argued that its illegal deportations are a matter of foreign policy, and therefore exempt from judicial review. Some military officials were surprised when the controversial deportation flight that left Tuesday was described at a Department of Homeland Security press conference the following day as a “diplomatic and military security operation,” according to CNN.

If anything, Murphy’s status as a “district court judge in Massachusetts” might suggest he has a better grip on the law than the two former television stars that run the White House and Pentagon, respectively. As for Marco Rubio, a former attorney, there is literally no excuse.

Murphy had previously ruled to stop a similar spate of deportations to Libya.

Leavitt wasn’t the only one to blow a gasket over Murphy’s ruling. Trump had his own temper tantrum on Truth Social Thursday. “A Federal Judge in Boston, who knew absolutely nothing about the situation, or anything else, has ordered that EIGHT of the most violent criminals on Earth curtail their journey to South Sudan, and instead remain in Djibouti,” Trump wrote.

The president whined that a “a large number of ICE Officers, who would otherwise be in the United States, protecting our citizens,” had to remain in Djibouti to watch the detainees. He asked that the Supreme Court end the “quagmire that has been caused by the Radical Left.”

Cognitive Decline? Trump Makes Bonkers Claim About Drug Prices

Donald Trump exposed his own cluelessness about how drug pricing works.

Donald Trump gestures and speaks while sitting next to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The president’s great solution to equalize America’s prescription costs with countries around the globe apparently boils down to raising the cost of drugs everywhere else.

Donald Trump explained during the unveiling of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” report Thursday that his administration had had intense discussions with the country’s biggest pharmaceutical companies, allegedly cornering them into lowering the cost of drugs by raising them in other nations.

But further details of Trump’s plan didn’t sound like a leader that was hard on drug companies.

“The companies are all coming in, we’ve had some very promising interactions,” said former TV host and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz. “People have talked about drug prices in a silo in isolation, but when you start going to the countries where they give discounts to because they’re getting beat up there and you support these companies, they see a huge upside potential. Even greater than the numbers you mentioned.

“They should be able to charge more than what they would have historically been tolerant of, if they have the support of the U.S. government and you,” he continued, mentioning that Kennedy was aware of the conversations with drug companies.

“Well, they were artificially low and artificially high. We were artificially high, they were artificially low,” Trump responded, emphasizing that the government would be acting expediently to enact the international price changes.

It’s not the first time that Trump has lied that America subsidizes the health care of other countries, and that low drug prices outside the U.S. are because the American government has financially offset would-be high prices in other countries.

But that’s detached from reality: The U.S. pays more for drugs because it’s an outlier among high-income, developed countries, which predominantly support universal public health coverage—not because the U.S. government “subsidizes” drug costs in other developed nations.

Other things that researchers point to as potential solutions for high drug prices in the U.S. include restricting pharmaceutical monopolies within the country, reworking insurance benefits to restrict out-of-pocket, and recentralizing price negotiations through the leverage of a single-payer system (like those in Australia, Germany, the U.K., or any number of other wealthy nations), according to a report by the Commonwealth Fund, a private American foundation focused on health care reform. It’s unclear how the Trump administration would work to undo the policies and regulations in foreign countries that keep their drug prices low.

Beyond that, America’s lax drug pricing has historically been thanks to Trump’s party.

In a post on Truth Social earlier this month, Trump pledged that his executive order focused on hacking prescription drug prices would save the government trillions of dollars. He also falsely claimed that Democrats had stood in the way of this kind of pharmaceutical reform, ignoring the fact that health care and pharmacy drug reform has been a pillar of the progressive platform in recent years (see: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Medicare for All” 2021 revival, which would have created a single-payer system in this country).

“Campaign Contributions can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the Republican Party. We are going to do the right thing, something that the Democrats have fought for many years,” Trump wrote at the time.

But in 2006, Republicans were the ones who adamantly stood in the way of federal drug price negotiations, ripping the teeth out of a bill that would have mandated drug companies to negotiate lower drug prices with Medicare officials.

“Instead of actually tackling the issues that concern average American families, the Republicans have passed legislation to help their wealthy friends and the huge corporations that support their campaigns,” said former North Carolina Representative G.K. Butterfield at the time before the measure passed.

