RFK Jr. Caught Lying About New Surgeon General Nominee
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is just making stuff up to justify his choice to nominate wellness influencer Casey Means.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is lying about his pick for surgeon general’s qualifications.
During an appearance on Fox News Thursday night, Kennedy attempted to defend his choice of Casey Means, a wellness influencer and author who has no active medical license and never completed her physician residency. But, as is typical for the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, in lieu of evidence, Kennedy just made stuff up.
“She was the top of her med—the very top of her medical class at Stanford,” Kennedy said.
“She is in every—during her residency, she won every award that she could win. She walked away from traditional medicine because she was not curing patients. She couldn’t get anybody within her profession to look at the nutrition contributions to illness,” Kennedy said.
But it would’ve been impossible for Means to be at the top of her class at the Stanford School of Medicine, because students aren’t actually ranked there. A spokesperson from the school told CNN’s Daniel Dale that medical students are graded on a pass-fail system.
Kennedy’s claim that Means quit her residency to walk away from traditional medicine is also untrue.
Dr. Paul Flint, a former chair of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Oregon Health and Science University who helped oversee Means during her residency program, provided a completely different explanation for why she had walked away from her five-year residency program after four and a half years.
“She wasn’t even sure she wanted to be in medicine. She wanted to do something different. She wanted to resign,” Flint told The Los Angeles Times.
Means was under so much anxiety that she was given three months paid time off. “She did that, came back and decided she wanted to leave the program. She did not like that level of stress,” Flint said.
Flint said there was “a lot of anxiety around” being a surgeon. “You become much more responsible the more senior you get,” he explained. Now, Means may become the surgeon general, the highest ranking doctor in the country. Or in her case, the highest ranking non-practicing “doctor.”
Kennedy argued in a post on X Thursday that Means’s lack of qualifications were exactly what made her such a great fit with his Make America Healthy Again agenda. No, seriously.
“The attacks that Casey is unqualified because she left the medical system completely miss the point of what we are trying to accomplish with MAHA. Casey is the perfect choice for Surgeon General precisely because she left the traditional medical system—not in spite of it,” he wrote.