Big Companies Ditch Law Firms That Bent the Knee to Trump

Massive law firms that work on lucrative contracts, like Paul Weiss, Kirkland & Ellis, and others, struck deals with the Trump administration after he aimed six executive orders at them, removing the clearances, building access, and government contracts from firms he thought were attacking him. The law firms capitulated, offering billions of pro bono work to the Trump administration allegedly in the name of protecting their clients and their contracts.

But multiple lawyers at each firm think that their leadership should’ve put up a tougher fight. One staffer told the Journal she felt “physically ill” upon hearing of Paul Weiss’s sell out to Trump. Some younger lawyers have even quit over these deals, as one associate at Simpon said in his exit email that he would not “sleepwalk toward authoritarianism.”

The firms that decided to strike back did end up losing clients, but kept some of their principles intact. Jenner & Block declared in a statement that folding to the Trump administration would require “compromising our ability to zealously advocate for all of our clients and capitulating to unconstitutional government coercion, which is simply not in our DNA.”