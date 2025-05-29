Marco Rubio Just Opened a New Front in Trump’s War on Higher Education

The administration’s decision will likely escalate tensions between China and the U.S. and cause issues on university campuses, as students from China make up the second-largest nationality among international students in the country. In 2024, 20 percent of student visas to the United States were granted to Chinese nationals, and there are an estimated 275,000 Chinese students currently in the U.S.

Universities across the country depend on Chinese students in their research laboratories, and the fact that many pay full tuition is of great financial benefit. Chinese students electing to further their education in the U.S. are often the most academically talented students.

It’s not clear what Rubio meant by “critical fields,” although U.S. officials have been worried about Chinese researchers in the physical sciences, according to The New York Times. Rubio also didn’t elaborate on how the U.S. will determine affiliations and loyalties to the CCP, leaving open the possibility that authorities could draw such conclusions on individuals without evidence, as they have with Salvadoran and Venezuelan immigrants regarding gang membership.

