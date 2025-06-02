Skip Navigation
Lindsey Graham Under Fire After Sick Post About Greta Thunberg

The Republican senator is attacking Greta after she joined a flotilla to break Israel’s siege on Gaza.

Senate Lindsey Graham speaking in Congress
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senator Lindsey Graham is really hoping that Israel bombs the Freedom Flotilla that political and environmental activist Greta Thunberg is taking on an aid trip to Gaza.

“Hope Greta and her friends can swim!” Graham posted on X, linking to a Times of Israel article about Greta.

X screenshot Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC: Hope Greta and her friends can swim!

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition is a civilian aid group that regularly goes into Israeli-controlled waters to deliver needed supplies to Palestinians as they starve behind Israel’s land and naval blockade. Thunberg and several others set sail on Sunday from Italy in another similar effort.

Graham’s post is clearly a call for targeted violence against Thunberg and the rest of the civilian passengers of the flotilla. In early May, another flotilla—which Thunberg was supposed to be on—was bombed twice on its way to Gaza. And while the Israeli government never confirmed or denied its involvement, it was obvious to the flotilla passengers that it was an IDF attack.

Graham’s incendiary post was quickly rebuked.

“This is when you sell your soul to Zionism. We are dealing with the Zio-Nazis who are the most murderous and hated people the earth has ever known. This is you,” Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed wrote in response to Graham. “What a cowardly and despicable creature you are to wish death upon a girl! One day, all of you will collapse like smelly mosquitoes. You are a cancer to the earth.” Abed fled Gaza only recently to escape Israel’s genocide as the government continues to target thousands of other innocent journalists and civilians.

“A sitting United States Senator threatened a convoy full of nonviolent activists—including Greta Thunberg—with a bombing,” Medhi Hasan wrote on X. “It’s difficult to describe how sociopathic, unhinged, and criminal some of the pro-Israel folks have become.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Fox News Host Chides Transportation Sec for Not Doing His Job

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was surprised at the round of questioning he was getting on Fox.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy raises a hand and furrows his brows.
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy experienced some pushback during what he thought was a friendly interview on Fox News Friday morning. 

Fox’s Steve Doocy was interviewing Duffy at the Cabinet chief’s New Jersey home on Friday, and Doocy asked Duffy if he flew from Washington to the Garden State. Duffy replied that he was going to but drove instead because he had a “delay at Newark, like a lot of people have,” referring to the recent delays and issues, including rolling blackouts, at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“But we’re working on Newark, it’s going to get a lot better,” Duffy said. “Improvements are coming.” 

Doocy was skeptical, replying, “Yeah, that’s what you say.” 

Duffy was slightly taken aback, replying, “You don’t believe me?” 

Doocy replied that he had recently been forced to change a flight to Newark from South Florida that was delayed for four hours, and then had to switch to a flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York that was delayed for five hours. 

“So it’s not just Newark, it’s also LaGuardia! Why can’t you fix this?” Doocy complained. 

“I thought this was a friendly interview, Steve!” Duffy replied, as Doocy laughed. 

While the interview was pretty much lighthearted, Doocy still pointed out to Fox News viewers at home that flights in the U.S. have been experiencing major issues during the Trump administration. That’s in large part thanks to cuts to important agencies like the Federal Aviation Administration by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. Other cuts have come to a key aviation safety committee and layoffs of air traffic controllers, the latter worsening a problem decades in the making

Duffy is to blame for many of these issues, focusing on anti-wokeness  instead of safe and smooth air travel. He and President Trump should roll back the many changes that have hurt air travel over the past few months in order to make air travel functional again. But that would require them to admit their mistakes in the first place.  

Edith Olmsted/
/

RFK Jr. Swaps Made-Up Studies in His Report for More Made-Up Studies

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was called out for using fake studies in his AI-generated report. But in fixing them, he just inserted more errors.

Robert F. Kenedy Jr. sits in a chair during a Senate hearing
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s error-laden Make America Healthy Again report was updated Friday to remove citations to several nonexistent studies—as well as some perfectly real ones—and replace them with citations that still make no sense, NOTUS reported.

A NOTUS investigation published Thursday found that Kennedy’s report taking aim at childhood vaccines, ultraprocessed foods, and pesticides listed studies that authors said were either misinterpreted or had never even occurred, leaving artificial intelligence researchers partially blaming AI for the errors. Several studies cited in the original report identified by NOTUS as nonexistent were replaced Friday, as well as some studies with which NOTUS had not identified any issues.

But in some cases, the replacements weren’t much better.

One study that the original report cited to support the claim that psychotherapy was a better treatment for children experiencing mental health issues than medication was replaced by another “systemic overview” by Pim Cuijpers, a widely referenced psychologist in Amsterdam. But Cuijpers told NOTUS that his study covered the use of psychiatric medication in adults, not children.

The two “cannot be compared, and this reference is therefore not usable in adolescents,” Cuijpers wrote in an email to NOTUS. He also noted that there was no evidence to support the report’s claim that psychotherapy was more effective than antidepressants for adolescents.

This wasn’t the only detail that undermined the report’s arguments that American children were overmedicated. Cuijpers pointed out to NOTUS that the report’s claim that “antidepressant prescription rates in teens increased by 14-fold between 1987 and 2014” was a little less convincing considering that antidepressants were only developed in the late 1980s.

“So it can also be said that these drugs were simply used for the adolescents who could benefit from them,” Cuijpers told NOTUS.

Another faulty citation attributing work to the incorrect authors was fixed, NOTUS reported, but the new study cited also failed to support the claim that “since the 1970s, recess and physical education (PE) have steadily declined.”

Yet another incorrect citation referred to pulmonologist Harold J. Farber but didn’t cite an actual paper he’d worked on to support the claim that “an estimated 25-40% of mild cases” of asthma were overprescribed drugs. The new citation referred to Farber’s actual study, which had been about a Medicaid-managed care program study in Texas, but Farber told NOTUS that the notion that those results applied to the general population required a “tremendous leap of faith.”

After the initial NOTUS report, so many changes were made to the documents to remove evidence of AI-chatbot handiwork that White House officials stopped denoting changes to the document, and deleted references to prior corrections, NOTUS reported.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Attacks Harvard With Social Media Screening for All Visas

This pilot program will soon be expanded across the country.

A student with long blond curly hair adjusts their gradation cap. Several Black and brown people are in the background.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Trump administration has begun carrying out its expanded vetting for student visa applicants, surveilling their social media accounts to make sure they aren’t posting anything in support of Palestine, which the administration considers antisemitic. This vetting will start with Harvard visa applicants but is expected to be adopted nationwide.

Secretary of Stato Marco Rubio sent a cable to all U.S. embassies and consulates on Thursday ordering them to “conduct a complete screening of the online presence of any nonimmigrant visa applicant seeking to travel to Harvard University for any purpose.” That would apply not just to students but also to faculty, staff, and researchers visiting the university.

The Trump administration is taking particular interest in people who have their social media accounts on “private,” an obvious, ominous crossing of boundaries.

The State Department has ordered officers to examine “whether the lack of any online presence, or having social media accounts restricted to ‘private’ or with limited visibility, may be reflective of evasiveness and call into question the applicant’s credibility.”

This is yet another instance of Harvard serving as a test subject for the administration’s larger crackdown on free speech and international students at American universities. Trump has already revoked billions of dollars in research funding from the Massachusetts school, and even banned it from admitting any international students at all, although the latter policy was temporarily revoked by a judge.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Stephen Miller Grilled on Musk’s Drug Use as Wife Lands New Gig

Trump’s chief adviser seems desperate to avoid questions on Elon Musk. Does that have anything to do with his wife’s new job?

Stephen Miller
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Stephen Miller had a dismissive response Friday to new reports of Elon Musk’s drug use during Trump’s campaign last year. 

CNN’s Pamela Brown asked the far-right Trump adviser if there was “any drug testing or requests for him to drug test when he was in the White House given the fact that he was also a contractor with the government.”  

A chuckling Miller ignored the question and said, “Fortunately for you and all of the friends at CNN, you’ll have the opportunity to ask Elon all the questions you want today yourself,” before he then segued into the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda. 

“The drugs I’m concerned about are the drugs that are coming across the border from the criminal cartels that are killing hundreds of thousands of Americans,” Miller said. 

Perhaps Miller laughed instead of answering because his wife, Katie Miller, has left her job as adviser and spokesperson for the Department of Government Efficiency to work full-time for Musk and his companies. Miller has probably had enough of Musk, as he has also been subtweeting the tech oligarch, trying to refute Musk’s criticisms that the Republican budget bill would raise the deficit. 

“The Big Beautiful Bill is NOT an annual budget bill and does not fund the departments of government. It does not finance our agencies or federal programs,” Miller said, in a long X post earlier this week. Is there bad blood between Miller and Musk that has now spiraled because Miller’s wife is working for the tech oligarch and fellow fascism enthusiast?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Old Man Trump Repeatedly Fumbles in Weird Speech Praising Elon Musk

Donald Trump couldn’t keep some of his words straight as he marked the supposed end of Elon Musk’s tenure at the White House.

Donald Trump speaks and holds a box with the presidential seal and his signature on it, while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Hours after reports emerged Friday that Elon Musk had been under the influence of heavy drugs during his time advising the president, Musk and Donald Trump stumbled and fumbled their way through a White House press conference recognizing the end of the tech billionaire’s special government employee status.

The wildly unusual joint conference featured Musk’s black eye, a giant gold key that Trump said he only gives to “very special people,” cringe-worthy regurgitations by Musk of Trump’s take on his Pulitzer Board defamation suit, and claims that Musk’s unpopular and controversial time in the White House was not quite over.

But as Trump continued to praise Musk and his time atop the Department of Government Efficiency, the president’s verbal gaffes became more apparent. He claimed that DOGE had uncovered $42 million in wasteful spending, referring to expenditures related to Uganda, which Trump pronounced as “oo-ganda.” The 78-year-old also mentioned he would have Musk’s DOGE cuts “cauterized by Congress,” though he quickly corrected himself by saying they would be “affirmed by Congress,” instead.

Trump’s on-camera slippage has gotten worse in recent weeks: Earlier this month, Trump dozed off while in a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. That is despite the fact that the president received a clean bill of health in a medical report released in April that described Trump as being in “excellent health,” including neurological functioning.

Musk, meanwhile, refused to acknowledge emerging reports of his alleged drug use. But the news of White House drug use under Trump’s helm is nothing new: In fact, if the reports prove true, it would be little more than a return to form. Last year, a report by the Department of Defense inspector general indicated that the West Wing operated more like a pill mill than the nation’s highest office. Common pills included modafinil, Adderall, fentanyl, morphine, and ketamine, according to the Pentagon report. But other, unlisted drugs—like Xanax—were equally easy to come by from the White House Medical Unit, according to anonymous sources that spoke to Rolling Stone.

While other presidents were known to take a mix of drug cocktails to fight off back pain (like JFK) or bad moods (like Nixon), no previous administrations matched the level of debauchery of Trump’s, whose in-office pharmacists unquestioningly handed out highly addictive substances to staffers who needed pick-me-ups or energy boosts—no doctor’s exam, referral, or prescription required.

“It was kind of like the Wild West. Things were pretty loose. Whatever someone needs, we were going to fill this,” another source told Rolling Stone in March 2024.

Meanwhile, pharmacists described an atmosphere of fear within the West Wing, claiming they would be “fired” if they spoke out or would receive negative work assignments if they didn’t hand pills over to staffers.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk Gives Strange Excuse for Massive Black Eye

Musk showed up a press conference with Donald Trump sporting a noticeable shiner.

Elon Musk purses his lips while wearing a black DOGE cap and sporting a black eye.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Elon Musk sported what looked like a black eye during his DOGE goodbye press conference with President Trump on Friday. When asked about it, he blamed the bruise on his 5-year-old son punching him in the face.

“Mr. Musk … is your eye OK? What happened to your eye; I noticed there’s a bruise there?” one reporter finally asked near the end of the press conference.

“Well, I wasn’t anywhere near France,” Musk said, in a weak attempt at a joke regarding footage of French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife slapping him in the face.

“I was just horsing around with [my son] little X and said, ‘Go ’head and punch me in the face,’ and he did. Turns out even a 5-year-old punching you in the face actually does—”

“That was X that did it? X could do it!” Trump chimed in. “If you knew X …”

“I didn’t really feel much at the time; I guess it bruises up. But I was just messing around with the kids.”

Musk chose an impeccable time to show up to a press conference with a black eye. Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported on Musk’s rampant drug use on and off the campaign trail, as the world’s richest man frequently mixed ketamine and psychedelics and kept a small box of pills, mostly containing Adderall. The shiner only adds to speculation around his personal habits.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump and Elon Musk Have Ominous Warning About Future of DOGE

Elon Musk’s time as a government employee has come to an end, but his time with Donald Trump has not.

Elon Musk shrugs while standing next to Donald Trump, who sits at his desk in the Oval Office
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Despite the fanfare over Elon Musk’s supposed departure from the Department of Government Efficiency, Donald Trump says that the billionaire bureaucrat isn’t really going anywhere.

“Many of the DOGE people are staying behind, so they’re not leaving. And Elon’s not really leaving. He’s gonna be back and forth, I think. I have a feeling. It’s his baby, and he’s gonna be doing a lot of things,” Trump said during a press conference in the Oval Office Friday.

The press conference was held to mark the end of Musk’s time as a so-called “special government employee,” a title that allowed him to bypass certain ethics requirements during his 134-day stint in Trump’s administration.

The president made sure to give Musk a gaudy golden key—what it actually unlocks went totally unaddressed—to make sure he could get back into the White House.

“This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning,” Musk said, promising that DOGE’s “influence” would “only grow stronger” over time.

Earlier Friday, the billionaire bureaucrat shared a post on X asserting that the legacy of DOGE was more psychological than anything else. Surely, it will take longer than four months to forget the image of Musk running around with a chainsaw.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Dem Governor Vetoes Ban on Surprise Ambulance Bills in Shocking Move

The bill had unanimous support in both chambers of the state legislature.

Colorado Governor Jay Polis
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Colorado’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis has vetoed a bill that would ban surprise billing by ambulance companies, over the unanimous objections of both chambers of the state legislature. 

Why would Polis veto a bill that’s popular with everyone, even Colorado Republicans? The governor wrote in his veto statement that drafting errors in the bill made it “unimplementable” and estimated that it would make insurance premiums go up by as much as $0.73 to $2.15 per person. 

“I am committed to working with proponents and sponsors to protect Coloradans from surprise bills, but I encourage all parties to work towards a more reasonable reimbursement rate that mitigates premium impacts and nets a better deal for Colorado families,” Polis wrote. 

In Colorado, if legislators in both chambers repass the bill with a two-thirds majority, they can override the governor’s veto, especially considering that the bill passed with the support of every single legislator. But the legislature adjourned on May 7, meaning that the bill has to be passed again when the legislature reconvenes in January.  

For some reason, ending surprise ambulance billing nationally is not the slam-dunk issue it should be. Congress ended most surprise medical bills in 2020 but exempted ground ambulances from the bill. Was Polis’s veto due to badly drafted language and a (seemingly modest) price hike in insurance premiums, as he said, or was it for a different, more nefarious reason? We might not know unless and until the bill is reintroduced next year.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Pardons Since Jan 6 Spree Show an Infuriatingly Corrupt Trend

Since his January 6 pardon spree, Donald Trump has tended to grant clemency a little closer to home.

Donald Trump points while boarding Air Force One
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A good chunk of the white-collar criminals pardoned by Donald Trump after his massive “Day One” pardoning spree either have a political or financial tie to him.

The president has issued 60 pardons since he offered political forgiveness to some 1,600 individuals charged in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. But out of those subsequent 60 unrelated to the attack, 12 people—or roughly one in five—were already in Trump’s orbit, according to ABC News.

They included several politicos, including former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted on several counts of corruption, including for an attempt to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat after he left the position for the White House; former Republican Representative Michael Grimm, who pleaded guilty to tax fraud; former Nevada gubernatorial candidate Michele Fiore, who allegedly stole public funds intended to commemorate a slain police officer; and former Tennessee state Senator Brian Kelsey, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud in 2022.

Trump also pardoned major financiers of his presidential campaigns. Trevor Milton, the founder of the Nikola electric vehicle company, donated nearly $2 million toward Trump’s 2024 campaign. Imaad Zuberi, who has donated to both parties, issued “at least $800,000 to committees associated with Trump and the Republican Party,” ABC reported.

Others helped Trump advance his retribution campaign against his political enemies, or helped advance his own image in the broader Republican Party. Devon Archer and Jason Galanis, both former business partners of Hunter Biden, accused the younger Biden of leveraging his father’s name and influence in order to conduct business overseas. Archer had defrauded a Native American tribal entity, while Galanis was serving time for multiple offenses.

Trump also forgave Todd and Julie Chrisley—reality TV stars known for their show Chrisley Knows Best who were sentenced to a combined 19 years on fraud and tax evasion charges—after their daughter Savannah Chrisley spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Speaking to press Friday after her parents’ release, Savannah Chrisley said that the “biggest misconception right now is I either paid for a pardon or slept for a pardon—,” but she couldn’t finish her sentence before Todd interjected: “That’s something I would have done,” he said.

