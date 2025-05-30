Trump Issues Deranged Threat to China Over “Stalled” Tariff Talks

“Two weeks ago China was in grave economic danger!” Trump wrote. “The very high Tariffs I set made it virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace which is, by far, number one in the World. We went, in effect, COLD TURKEY with China, and it was devastating for them.”

“Many factories closed and there was, to put it mildly, ‘civil unrest.’ I saw what was happening and didn’t like it, for them, not for us. I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen,” he continued. “Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!!”

“The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”