Trump Issues Deranged Threat to China Over “Stalled” Tariff Talks
Donald Trump warned that he was done being “Mr. NICE GUY.”
Donald Trump has decided that his reign as “Mr. Nice Guy” on his Chinese tariff plan has come to an end.
In a Truth Social post Friday, the president claimed that his supposedly soft approach on China in his tariff negotiations had greatly benefited their economy, but added that the Eastern powerhouse had “totally violated” the trade arrangement.
“Two weeks ago China was in grave economic danger!” Trump wrote. “The very high Tariffs I set made it virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace which is, by far, number one in the World. We went, in effect, COLD TURKEY with China, and it was devastating for them.”
“Many factories closed and there was, to put it mildly, ‘civil unrest.’ I saw what was happening and didn’t like it, for them, not for us. I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen,” he continued. “Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!!”
“The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”
The announcement followed a Thursday night Fox News interview with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in which the trade negotiator said that talks between the two countries had “stalled.”
Earlier this month, the Trump administration temporarily lowered its import duties on Chinese goods to 30 percent from 145 percent. In exchange, China said it would lower its import tariff on American products to 10 percent from 125 percent. Both nations agreed to maintain a reciprocal tariff rate of 10 percent.
But how countries plan to continue negotiations with the White House over the hit-and-miss trade agreements is unclear, especially after components of Trump’s plan were deemed illegal by different U.S. courts. Trump’s tariff plan was blocked by a trade court Wednesday, with a three-judge panel ruling that the president’s plan exceeded “any authority granted” by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. (That ruling has been temporarily paused, leaving the tariffs in place, while the government appeals the decision.) Less than 24 hours later, another court intervened in Trump’s levies, denoting in a two-page order that the duties were “unlawful.”