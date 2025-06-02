Hakeem Jeffries Majorly Fails Crucial Question About Aide’s Detention
An aide to Representative Jerry Nadler was briefly detained by DHS officers. Jeffries’s reaction left a lot to be desired.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries more or less admitted he has no plan to actually hold the Trump administration accountable for targeting sitting members of Congress and their aides.
Department of Homeland Security police briefly detained an aide to Jeffries’s fellow New York Democrat Representative Jerry Nadler on Wednesday. DHS officers entered Nadler’s Manhattan district office, which is above an immigration court, and accused staff of “harboring rioters.”
One staffer was handcuffed, but ultimately was not arrested or charged. Nadler slammed his aide’s detention, saying the administration “is trying to intimidate members of Congress.”
“They’re behaving like fascists,” Nadler said. “We have to fight them.”
But when Jeffries was asked about the detention on Sunday, he had little more than vague statements to offer.
“In terms of how we will respond to what Trump and the administration has endeavored to do, we will make that decision in a time, place, and manner of our choosing. But the response will be continuous and it will meet the moment that is required,” he said on CNN’s State of the Union.
“What exactly does that mean? Have you not decided how to respond?” asked host Dana Bash.
Jeffries sat silently for several long seconds before finally responding with more bureaucratic jargon.
“We’ve publicly responded in a variety of different ways. We haven’t let our foot off the gas pedal in terms of additional things that may take place with respect to our congressional oversight authority and capacity. We will respond in a time, place, and manner of our choosing if this continues to happen,” he said.
Waiting for more bad things to happen is a markedly different strategy from what Jeffries promised just a few weeks ago. In mid-May, Jeffries warned the administration against targeting sitting members of Congress.
“It’s a red line,” he said. “They know better than to go down that road.”
But just a few days later, interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced criminal charges against Democratic Representative LaMonica McIver, accusing her of interfering with law enforcement and assaulting officers while trying to enter an ICE facility in New Jersey.
Jeffries has done nothing to actually stand up for McIver, or Nadler’s aide, or Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka, who was arrested for trying to enter the same ICE facility before the charges were later dropped. Safe to say that Jeffries’s bluff has been well and truly called.