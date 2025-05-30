Fox News Host Chides Transportation Sec for Not Doing His Job
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was surprised at the round of questioning he was getting on Fox.
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy experienced some pushback during what he thought was a friendly interview on Fox News Friday morning.
Fox’s Steve Doocy was interviewing Duffy at the Cabinet chief’s New Jersey home on Friday, and Doocy asked Duffy if he flew from Washington to the Garden State. Duffy replied that he was going to but drove instead because he had a “delay at Newark, like a lot of people have,” referring to the recent delays and issues, including rolling blackouts, at Newark Liberty International Airport.
“But we’re working on Newark, it’s going to get a lot better,” Duffy said. “Improvements are coming.”
Doocy was skeptical, replying, “Yeah, that’s what you say.”
Duffy was slightly taken aback, replying, “You don’t believe me?”
Doocy replied that he had recently been forced to change a flight to Newark from South Florida that was delayed for four hours, and then had to switch to a flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York that was delayed for five hours.
“So it’s not just Newark, it’s also LaGuardia! Why can’t you fix this?” Doocy complained.
“I thought this was a friendly interview, Steve!” Duffy replied, as Doocy laughed.
While the interview was pretty much lighthearted, Doocy still pointed out to Fox News viewers at home that flights in the U.S. have been experiencing major issues during the Trump administration. That’s in large part thanks to cuts to important agencies like the Federal Aviation Administration by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. Other cuts have come to a key aviation safety committee and layoffs of air traffic controllers, the latter worsening a problem decades in the making.
Duffy is to blame for many of these issues, focusing on anti-wokeness instead of safe and smooth air travel. He and President Trump should roll back the many changes that have hurt air travel over the past few months in order to make air travel functional again. But that would require them to admit their mistakes in the first place.