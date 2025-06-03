Skip Navigation
Tori Otten/
/

Trump’s Takeover Wrecks Kennedy Center as Subscriptions Plummet

Donald Trump said he was going to bring the arts organization “back” from the brink. It seems the opposite is true.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking from the Presidential Box in the Opera House at the Kennedy Center
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Subscriptions to the Kennedy Center have dropped by more than a third since Donald Trump took over the arts institution and promised to remake it in his image.

Sales are down by about $1.6 million, or roughly 36 percent, compared to this time last year, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. By June 2024, subscription sales had produced $4,413,147.

But so far this year, the Kennedy Center has only made $2,656,524 off of subscription sales, as well as an additional $155,243 from a special deal, according to internal data shared with the Post by former Kennedy Center staffers. A current staff member anonymously confirmed the numbers.

Subscriptions are just one source of revenue for the Kennedy Center. Others include donations, individual ticket sales, and government funding. But the current staffer said it was important to provide an indication of what is going on behind the center’s closed doors.

“We understand providing information like this can be seen in a bad light,” the current staffer told the Post. “But we feel that it is necessary to show that mismanagement by the new leadership is becoming a real problem for the health of the organization.”

The employee said that the new Trump-installed leadership has ignored staff opinions and even fired people who disagreed. As a result, “we feel that we no longer have a choice but to force complete transparency with the public.”

Trump took over the prestigious arts organization earlier this year, saying he plans to “bring it back” from disrepair—meaning get rid of any performances he deems too “woke.” So far, multiple productions have already backed out of performing at the center in protest against Trump.

Interestingly, though, one of the shows Trump has apparently approved to run at the Kennedy Center is Mrs. Doubtfire, which famously features a man in drag.

When asked about Trump’s effect on the Kennedy Center’s popularity, the new leaders pointed to large audiences at events such as a fireworks show by artist Cai Guo-Qiang and a screening of the animated film The King of Kings. Both of those events were free, according to the Post.

Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Democrats Are Giving Out Free Tacos to Make Fun of Trump

The Democratic National Committee is seizing on the humiliating new slogan mocking Trump.

A massive inflatable chicken made to look like Trump with bushy gold eyebrows and gold hair is set up in a park near the Washington Monument.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee will be distributing free tacos on Tuesday in reference to the new TACO slogan inspired by Donald Trump: “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

The DNC has commissioned a taco truck that will be parked outside the Republican National Committee’s D.C. headquarters from 12:00-2:00 p.m. The address for those who want free tacos is 310 First Street SE, Washington, D.C.

The truck will also come with a graphic of Trump in a chicken suit and the “Trump Always Chickens Out” slogan.

“With his idiotic trade policy, he talks a big game, caves, and then leaves working families and small businesses to deal with the fallout,” DNC chair Ken Martin said in a statement to Axios.

Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong coined the term TACO last month to describe Trump’s tendency to announce massive tariffs before suddenly changing his mind, as he has done over and over again. The term has become common among Wall Street traders trying to predict the market.

When asked by reporters about the term last week, Trump clearly had never heard of the nickname before. Once a reporter explained it to him, he lashed out. “Don’t ever say what you said. That’s a nasty question. To me that’s the nastiest question,” he said.

It would certainly be nice if the Democrats had a plan to fight fascism beyond distributing free tacos. On Sunday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries struggled to come up with an answer when he was asked how Democrats will respond to ICE agents handcuffing an aide to Representative Jerry Nadler inside his office—what seems to be part of a disturbing trend of the Trump administration targeting Democratic lawmakers.

Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Laura Loomer and JD Vance Had a Secret Meeting at the White House

What is Loomer doing back in the White House?

Laura Loomer, a far right troll, wears a shirt saying "Donald Trump did nothing wrong" while yelling outside a Manhattan courthouse.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Far-right MAGA influencer and professional bigot Laura Loomer held a private meeting with Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Tuesday morning, according to three sources who spoke with CNN.

The sources would not tell CNN about what the two discussed, but it’s still a notable meeting in multiple ways, beyond the fact of who Loomer is and what she stands for. First, as CNN’s Alayna Treene noted, the last time Loomer was in the White House was in April, when she directly met with Donald Trump. After the meeting, the White House fired several people at the National Security Council whom Loomer had been calling disloyal to the MAGA agenda, including National Security Agency Director Mike Waltz of SignalGate fame.

Loomer took credit for Waltz’s ousting, claiming that she sowed doubts about his loyalty to Trump during their meeting. (Recall that Waltz isn’t totally gone from this administration though, as Trump has nominated him to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations).

Loomer’s Tuesday meeting with Vance is also interesting given that it comes one day after Wired reported that Trump’s team is getting fed up with her. Multiple Trump advisers told Wired that “while they have seen a certain utility in Loomer, even if they find her tiresome and off-putting, their mutually beneficial arrangements may be coming to an end,” the magazine reported.

“Oh, I think she’s on ice,” one Republican who earlier gave Loomer credit for Waltz’s firing told Wired. “With the president.”

Tori Otten/
/

Joni Ernst Just Made Her Awful Response to Medicaid Cuts Even Worse

The Iowa senator doubled down on her callous remark.

Senator Joni Ernst walks into a Senate hearing
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Senator Joni Ernst is apparently standing by her absolutely terrible response to being told that “people will die” if the Senate approves the cuts to SNAP and Medicaid in Republicans’ current budget bill.

When asked by reporters Monday evening about her reply that “we all are going to die” after a constituent expressed her concerns in a town hall, Ernst got defensive.

“I’m very compassionate, and you need to listen to the entire conversation,” she said while getting into an elevator in the Capitol.

“We want to protect the most vulnerable,” she added as the elevator doors closed.

So let’s take a look at “the entire conversation,” as Ernst insists. During a town hall last week, as Ernst was discussing the Medicaid cuts in the bill, one of her constituents called out, “People will die!”

“People are not—well, we all are going to die, so for heaven’s sakes,” Ernst replied.

She later claimed that “we are going to focus on those that are most vulnerable” and that “those that meet the eligibility requirements for Medicaid, we will protect.”

Over the weekend, the Iowa Republican doubled down, posting an outrageous video message on her Instagram story.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for a statement I made yesterday at my town hall,” Ernst said, while walking through what appears to be a cemetery.

“I made an incorrect assumption that everyone in the auditorium understood that yes, we are all going to perish from this earth,” Ernst continued with a straight face. “So I apologize, and I’m really, really glad that I did not have to bring up the subject of the tooth fairy as well.

“But for those that would like to see eternal and everlasting life, I encourage you to embrace my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.”

Republicans have added Medicaid work requirements to the budget bill, purportedly to boot non-disabled, jobless Americans off the program. In reality, work requirements could end health coverage for people who are temporarily unemployed, such as those who were recently fired and are looking for a new job.

A report released in February by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that implementing work requirements for Medicaid could strip away health care for 36 million Americans—half of Medicaid’s enrollees.

But Ernst seems unbothered by facts.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Education Secretary Gets Embarrassing Math Lesson in Hearing

Linda McMahon doesn’t seem to understand that 1 x 10 = 10.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon testifies in a congressional hearing.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. secretary of education is having issues with basic math. 

Linda McMahon testified on Trump’s 2026 budget before the Senate on Tuesday. While discussing spending on federal grants programs for disadvantaged students—TRIO and the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP—she made a massive math error. 

“We spend $1.58 billion a year on TRIO?” Republican Senator John Kennedy asked McMahon. 

“Yes,” she replied. 

“That’s one thousand five hundred and eighty million dollars a year? Is my math right?” Kennedy said, spelling out $1.58 billion.  

“I think that’s right, sir.” 

“And how long have we been spending one thousand five hundred and eighty million a year on this program?” he asked.

“I’m not sure the total length and time of the program.” 

“More than 10 years?”

“Yes.” 

“So that’s over a trillion dollars that we’ve spent on this program.… We give this money, as I appreciate it, to colleges and universities to encourage poor kids to go to college,” Kennedy said, before going on to insinuate that the colleges were stealing this grant money from the government for their own purposes. 

Democratic Senator John Reed jumped in to check the math, as both Kennedy and the education secretary were way off.

“I’m not a great mathematician, but I think you were talking about a trillion dollars? I believe $1.5 billion times 10 is $15 billion, and that’s a little bit off from a trillion dollars,” Reed stated, referring to Kennedy and McMahon’s claim.

“I think the budget cuts $1.2 billion,” McMahon responded. 

“Well that would be $12 billion, not a trillion dollars,” said Reed, calmly holding McMahon and Kennedy’s hands through what amounted to a third-grade math lesson. 

“OK,” McMahon said stiffly. 

The hearing was a mess in other ways, as well. McMahon also refused to clarify to Senator Tammy Baldwin whether or not she would distribute congressionally appropriated funds for after-school programs.

“What we have done in putting forward our operating plan, the first operating plan to show where we’re making allocations, and then followed up with the second operating plan—”

“This isn’t a nuanced question,” Baldwin interrupted. “Congress passed a law appropriating this funding. You said in your confirmation hearing you would spend funding Congress appropriated. If the answer isn’t simply ‘yes,’ based on all the evidence before us, that leads me to believe that you are planning to withhold funding and short-change schools, students, and families across America.” 

Edith Olmsted/
/

Alina Habba Gets a Taste of Her Own Medicine Over Arrested Dem Mayor

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is standing up to Alina Habba.

Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka speaks to reporters and supporters outside a courthouse
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is suing New Jersey’s acting Attorney General Alina Habba and a Department of Homeland Security special agent on allegations of false arrest and malicious prosecution, following the dismissal of trespassing charges Habba had levied against him.
In the 17-page filing Tuesday, Baraka’s lawyers claimed that the Democratic mayor had been invited past the gates at Delaney Hall by an agent from Geo Group, a private prison company that manages the newly reopened ICE facility. Still, 20 DHS agents descended on the mayor after he exited the property, and detained him for more than five hours.
During the chaotic arrest, DHS Special Agent Ricky Patel, who was listed as the other defendant, allegedly “egged on” other agents to “take him down” according to the filing. The lawsuit also alleged that Patel had delayed the submission of a charging document, unnecessarily extending Baraka’s detainment.
“Today I filed a federal lawsuit against Alina Habba and DHS Agent Ricky Patel for false arrest, malicious prosecution, and defamation,” Baraka wrote on X. “They abused their power to violently arrest me at Delaney Hall despite being invited inside.”
“No one is above the law,” he added, a direct reference to Habba’s own post about Baraka’s arrest.
Within an hour of Baraka’s arrest, and before filing any formal charges against him, Habba posted on X from her private social media account, claiming that the mayor had “committed trespass” and “willingly chosen to disregard the law.”
“NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW,” she wrote.
Baraka’s lawyers alleged that Habba had committed defamation, claiming that Trump’s former lawyer had made “false and defamatory statements” in a personal capacity, “despite Habba’s actual knowledge and reckless disregard of facts demonstrating his innocence.”
Later, in a Fox News interview on May 9, Habba claimed that Baraka had “refused to leave” Delaney Hall, and that he “chose not to remove himself.”
Last month, U.S. Judge Andre Espionosa agreed to dismiss the trespassing charges Habba had filed against Baraka. The lawsuit included a fuller transcript of Espoinosa’s 10-minute admonition of Habba “worrisome misstep” in Baraka’s “hasty arrest.”
“Your role is not to secure convictions at all cost, nor to satisfy public clamor, nor to advance political agendas,” Espionosa said. “Your allegiance is to the impartial application of the law, to the pursuit of truth, and to upholding of due process for all.”
Habba also dropped a misdemeanor charge against the mayor, but quickly followed up by charging New Jersey Representative LaMonica McIver, who was also present the day Baraka was arrested, with “assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement.”
McIver slammed the charges as “purely political.”
“They mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight,” she said in a statement.
This story has been updated.
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Trump Loses It at Rand Paul as GOP Budget Bill Seems Doomed in Senate

Trump went on angry rant blasting the Republican senator who seems unwilling to back down.

Senator Rand Paul walks through the Capitol.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump decided to start his Tuesday morning by attacking Republican Senator Rand Paul.

“Rand Paul has very little understanding of the BBB, especially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming,” Trump angrily posted on Truth Social, referring to the budget bill. “He loves voting ‘NO’ on everything, he thinks it’s good politics, but it’s not. The BBB is a big WINNER!!!”

“Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas,” he posted again five minutes later. “His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can’t stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!”

The attack comes as Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which is predicted to make 13.7 million Americans lose health care over the next decade, faces an uphill battle in the Senate. Paul has said he’ll support the bill only if it removes language raising the debt ceiling. The House version of the bill would raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion, while the Senate version would raise it by $5 trillion—which the Kentucky senator finds outrageous.

“If they were to separate out and take the debt ceiling off that, I very much could consider the rest of the bill,” Paul told reporters on Monday.

Paul also said he “had a lengthy discussion” with Trump this week in which he expressed his thoughts on the bill. But if Trump’s Truth Social rants Tuesday morning are any indication, that call didn’t go exactly as the president planned.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Meteorologist Warns Trump Cuts Will Have Dire Consequences on Live TV

John Morales, who has been a meteorologist for 40 years, warned that weather forecasts are about to get bad this hurricane season.

John Morales speaks about federal government cuts on NBC 6.
Screenshot/NBC 6/John Morales on Bluesky

A meteorologist at NBC6 in Miami took time from his weather report to call out the “gutting” federal cuts that have left the National Weather Service understaffed, underinformed, and with a quality of forecast that is considerably lower than it’s been in recent years, making it harder to accurately track hurricanes this upcoming season.  

Veteran meteorologist John Morales opened his segment with a six-year old clip of him accurately reporting on the path of Hurricane Dorian. 

“Confidently, I went on TV and I told you, ‘It’s going to turn. You don’t need to worry. It is going to turn,’” he said, referring to the NWS’s hurricane prediction ability. “And I am here to tell you that I am not sure I can do that this year, because of the cuts, the gutting, the sledgehammer attack on science in general.… This is a multigenerational impact on science in this country.”

Cuts have consequences, illustrated. As seen on TV 📺

[image or embed]

— John Morales (@johnmoralestv.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 8:45 PM

Morales first noted that all central and south Florida NWS sites are around 20 to 40 percent understaffed right now. There has been “nearly 20 percent reduction in weather balloon releases, launches, that carry those radio signs. And what we’re starting to see is that the quality of the forecast is becoming degraded because of some of these cuts,” he added. 

“There is also a chance that … NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft will not be able to fly this year. And with less reconnaissance missions, we may be flying blind. And we may not exactly know how strong a hurricane is before it reaches the coastline.” 

DOGE made massive cuts to NWS that caused the agency to lose 600 employees, due to layoffs or early retirement. Multiple local field offices had a vacancy rate of over 20 percent as of March, causing anxiety to rise as we enter hurricane season. 

The NWS’s mission is “protection of life and property.” The DOGE cuts are stopping them from doing that. More people will be in harm’s way with less information because of decisions made by Elon Musk and Donald Trump. This, not efficiency, is the real material impact of DOGE. 

“I was asked to talk about this today, I’m glad I was,” Morales concluded, “I just want you to know that what you need to do is call your representatives, and make sure that these cuts are stopped.” 

Tori Otten/
/

Trump Makes Unhinged Tariff Claim as Experts Warn Economy Is Crumbling

An international economic organization has slashed its forecast for U.S. economic growth.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a podium in the Oval Office
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The U.S. economy is falling apart in front of our very eyes—but you wouldn’t know that to hear Donald Trump tell it.

The U.S. president took to social media in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to claim that his tariffs are the best thing ever.

“Because of Tariffs, our Economy is BOOMING!” he wrote.

Just a few hours earlier, he claimed that if “other Countries are allowed to use Tariffs against us, and we’re not allowed to counter them, quickly and nimbly, with Tariffs against them, our Country doesn’t have, even a small chance, of Economic survival.”

But Trump’s celebratory comments stood in stark contrast to a report released Tuesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The intergovernmental group slashed its forecast for U.S. economic growth through 2026. America’s growth outlook was revised down to 1.6 percent this year—compared to a March forecast of 2.2 percent—and 1.5 percent in 2026.

The report specifically cited Trump’s tariff policy, which has created economic uncertainty, and his efforts to cut immigration and the federal workforce as reasons for downgrading U.S. economic growth predictions.

In fact, not only is Trump’s tariff policy wrecking the U.S. economy, it’s also dragging down other economies. The OECD predicted that global growth will slow to 2.9 percent in 2025, compared to 3.3 percent the previous year “on the technical assumption that tariff rates as of mid-May are sustained despite ongoing legal challenges.”

“The slowdown is concentrated in the United States, Canada and Mexico,” the report noted.

The future of Trump’s pet tariff policy remains unclear. Since Trump imposed sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs on nearly every other country in April, two separate courts have deemed his plan illegal. The administration plans to appeal at least one of those rulings.

Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

People Are Being “Mean” About FEMA Chief’s Hurricane Comment, DHS Says

Trump’s acting FEMA head made an outrageous comment about hurricane season. Now the administration is trying to defend him.

Acting FEMA head David Richardson's official portrait
The Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security says people are being a little too mean after acting FEMA head David Richardson said he didn’t know the United States had a hurricane season.

Richardson, who has led the emergency aid agency since last month, made the comment at a briefing on Monday that was first reported by Reuters.

The U.S. hurricane season began Sunday and will end in late November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts “above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin this year,” with as many as 10 hurricanes on the forecast.

The national reaction to Richardson’s comment has been one of shock, disbelief, and outrage, with many Democratic lawmakers swiftly calling for his removal. But DHS, which oversees FEMA, says people are being a bit too mean.

“Despite meanspirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy, there is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this Hurricane Season,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement to media outlets. “FEMA is laser focused on disaster response, and protecting the American people.”

Richardson initially joined the Trump administration in January as assistant secretary for DHS’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, after previously serving in the United States Marine Corps as a ground combat officer. His qualifications to lead FEMA are unclear.

