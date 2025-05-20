Trump Spirals at Kennedy Center Dinner: “I’ll Shove It Up Their Ass”
The President of the United States, everyone.
Donald Trump ranted and raved during a speech to Kennedy Center trustees Monday night, complaining about the 2020 election.
At the White House event, Trump bragged about bringing the upcoming Olympics and World Cup to the U.S. before segueing into the 2020 election.
“We got the Olympics and then we got through [FIFA head Gianni Infantino], he’s the boss, he’s a friend of mine, we got the World Cup,” Trump said. “I got them both and I said, ‘Man, I won’t be president and they’re gonna forget that I got them. Nobody’s gonna mention it.’”
Then, he went into his pet subject about how the 2020 election was stolen from him.
“And then they rigged the election, and then I said, ‘You know what I’ll do? I’ll run again and I’ll shove it up their ass,’” Trump told the audience.
“If they would’ve left us alone, and wouldn’t have cheated on the election, and wouldn’t have rigged it, I would’ve been retired right now. I would’ve been happily doing something else, and instead they have me for four more years, can you believe that?” Trump continued.
Trump also complained about the Kennedy Center’s programming, which he promised would change.
“[T]he programming was out of control with rampant political propaganda, DEI, and inappropriate shows,” Trump said. “They had dance parties for quote ‘queer and trans youth.’ And I guess that’s all right for certain people.… But that wasn’t working out too well.”
The speech Monday night was another example of Trump’s bitterness and cognitive decline. He’s fixated on perceived slights and wants to take revenge against his enemies. The president also wants to remake Washington in his own image, dictating everything he can, including a nonprofit arts center. Now that Republicans control Congress, there’s little that can stop him except the courts.